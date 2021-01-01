Yes reading the article doesnt help. Its a silly strategy at the point which you have genuine problems with the squad and refuse to buy because you cant be 100% sure of a player. Thats cart before horse silliness. If you buy a player youre not 100% sure will be a success do you know how much more likely that signing is to work out then no signing at all? Quite a bit. A hole potentially filled is a heck of a lot more sensible than a hole left open.



Reading the full article gives context and balanced views. Has this bit from a very experienced player..If the Reds end the transfer window with a smaller squad, trimmed wage bill and a considerably bolstered bank balance then there will, quite rightly, be questions asked, even if there is a widespread belief that the collection of players at Slot's disposal is still an impressive one."I think we have an unbelievably strong squad," says Andy Robertson, who spoke after Saturday's win at Ipswich. "You look at the bench today and even the lads who maybe didn't travel, we have a fantastic squad and the quality was shown a lot in the second half today."Certain positions are spoken about and things like that but I thought people were really good and stepped up to the plate. We have a lot of quality in every position and if that is the squad that we go forward with then I believe that is good enough to compete in the competitions we want to compete in."Everyone wants new signings - fans want new signings, people want new faces around the building - but I think the squad we have got just now is incredibly strong and if we don't make any signings, we're in a good shape to crack on for the rest of the season."Robertson adds: "We've been in the game long enough now that we know people want you replaced and people want new signings. People want younger faces after seeing a good 15 minutes in one game or whatever - that's the way football is."That's the industry that we're in. We just try and block that out. We know the quality that we have got and it is about showing that on a weekly basis. If you don't show that, of course the club would look to replace and people would put more pressure on it.Guess Robbo doesn't know anything..