Wouldn't even get on our bench if everyone is fit. How is he going to improve with so few minutes? We are seeing this weekend players like Gomez and Sterling losing their shit because they don't even make the bench. At this stage in his career he needs to play. If he becomes a great player at Brighton then a big club will happily spend the money on him and be glad Brighton did the development work for them.It's why i don't understand letting Doak go instead of making him our 6th choice forward given he just needs to train and stay fit and limited minutes will still benefit him at this stage.