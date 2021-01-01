Minteh would have been good for us.
The issue I have with us and whats being briefed is this idea that we have to wait for a guaranteed first choice option. If thats the case then we will be buying players at a snails place. Also football doesnt stand still, events and players drop off takes over. Who is to say next summer we are looking for a world class defender, left back, midfielder, winger and maybe even a striker if Nunez doesnt perform? Thats without factoring how long Diaz is here.
Its not inconceivable that we may have to replace Robbo, Trent, Van Dijk, Salah, Diaz and even Nunez.
1. Wait for perfect player.
2. Lose players to injury, transfers and contracts ending.
3. Top four comes under threat.
4. Panic and settle for really good players at a good price.
5. Win trophies and solidify top four place.
6. Wait for perfect player.