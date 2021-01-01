« previous next »
Online PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Reply #21760 on: Today at 12:35:02 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:29:27 pm
Straight swap Nunez for Isak.

Why would we swap Nunez for an inferior player with a poor injury record?


Online The Test

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #21761 on: Today at 12:35:56 pm
Real sociedad president has been chatting shit about zubimendi still possibly moving in this window. All very curious.


Online Garlic Red

  
  
  
  

Reply #21762 on: Today at 12:37:20 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:35:56 pm
Real sociedad president has been chatting shit about zubimendi still possibly moving in this window. All very curious.

If Barcelona can move De Jong on, watch that space


Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  

Reply #21763 on: Today at 12:38:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:21:44 pm
Minteh would have been good for us.

The issue I have with us and whats being briefed is this idea that we have to wait for a guaranteed first choice option. If thats the case then we will be buying players at a snails place. Also football doesnt stand still, events and players drop off takes over. Who is to say next summer we are looking for a world class defender, left back, midfielder, winger and maybe even a striker if Nunez doesnt perform? Thats without factoring how long Diaz is here.

Its not inconceivable that we may have to replace Robbo, Trent, Van Dijk, Salah, Diaz and even Nunez.


1. Wait for perfect player.
2. Lose players to injury, transfers and contracts ending.
3. Top four comes under threat.
4. Panic and settle for really good players at a good price.
5. Win trophies and solidify top four place.
6. Wait for perfect player.


Online DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #21764 on: Today at 12:42:09 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:31:27 pm
Maguire anyone?
Maguire for Gomez, what a kick in the nuts that would be...




Online DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #21765 on: Today at 12:43:20 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:35:56 pm
Real sociedad president has been chatting shit about zubimendi still possibly moving in this window. All very curious.
Aren't they just playing games over his contract at this stage?



Online DelTrotter

  
  
  
  

Reply #21766 on: Today at 12:45:29 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:25:50 pm
Always thought you were quite rational. I guess not.


 ;D Definitely not, an all time great tantrum thrower.


Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #21767 on: Today at 12:45:46 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:42:09 pm
Maguire for Gomez, what a kick in the nuts that would be...

He has more England caps than Gomez. What a world.



Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  

Reply #21768 on: Today at 12:46:50 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:35:56 pm
Real sociedad president has been chatting shit about zubimendi still possibly moving in this window. All very curious.

MontanaFutbol peaked my interest the other day saying he still thinks he'll move.


Online robertobaggio37

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #21769 on: Today at 12:48:02 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:29:27 pm
Straight swap Nunez for Isak.

This won't wont go down well here  ;D


