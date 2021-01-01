« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 744092 times)

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21680 on: Today at 09:38:08 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:24:36 am
Im not sure about this to be honest. I like Gomez, hes a good player and his versatility is exceptionally useful. But if we bought a new first choice CB then either Quansah or Konate would effectively be shifted to fourth choice and theyre both ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment.
I mean, Quansah got pulled at half time yesterday. Against lpswich.

So far 4 players have left, Adrian, Matip, Thiago and Carvalho. The transfer team have nearly replaced the third choice keeper who should be available in 2026.

And now they are talking about selling a player with 224 appearances for Liverpool, 51 of them last year.

How about replacing departures or even improving the squad that came third last year first?

If they want to have a grown up conversation, why not have one of my ones like when l beg my ex gf not to leave.dont go love, who is going to walk the dog?

Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21681 on: Today at 09:38:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:34:40 am
The Club have been including him in deals for others players. Isnt that forcing him out?


The Club included him in a potential deal for one player, and no it's absolutely not forcing him out because Gomez could have rejected it. It's like we're treating him like Chelsea are treating Gallagher.

Recent reports literally say the Club aren't pushing him out and will happily re-integrate him if he doesn't leave. The Gordon proposal was also allegedly tabled by Newcastle rather than ourselves.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21682 on: Today at 09:40:12 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:27:47 am
Not assuming anything.

Selling a versatile player who played 51 times last season is brainless.

Gomez done well but isnt great at CB in a few years & is injury prone.
If we get a 40-45m we would have to take it provided we had a CB coming in
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,163
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21683 on: Today at 09:41:40 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:27:47 am
Not assuming anything.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:34:40 am
we will probably say no value in market and 3 CBs is enough.

 ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Up
« previous next »
 