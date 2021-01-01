« previous next »
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21640 on: Today at 08:40:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:10:33 am
We're going to buy a Centre Back who can play Left Back or a Full Back who can play on the Left and Right.
If we buy one player who plays every position on the pitch we can sell all the other players and have the strongest squad in the PL!
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21641 on: Today at 08:43:39 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:34:25 am
No one has reported that we wouldn't replace him.

I thought the geeks loved planning and not making panic signings.

This sounds like we will be panicking.
Offline Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21642 on: Today at 08:46:36 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:15:10 am
I think we will keep Gomez if we are only after a top quality CB rather than say a squad option like Lacroix or a less expensive CB
Will be difficult to pull off big deals now this late in the window

Unless weve done the leg work on a defender on the basis we can sell Gomez.

Its pretty logical we wouldnt bring in another defender until some left, were not Chelsea and running a 59 man squad.

Considering Gomez was part of the failed Gordon deal what a month ago, id imagine at least since then weve worked on replacing him.
Offline Reeves

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21643 on: Today at 08:47:29 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 08:40:31 am
André. Linked with Fulham but still in Brazil.

That's the one. Funny he's not gone anywhere - a cheap release clause of around £40m IIRC. Possession based player very good at breaking up play.
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21644 on: Today at 08:48:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:43:39 am
I thought the geeks loved planning and not making panic signings.

This sounds like we will be panicking.

Name not mentioned in press = panic?

Weird assumption to make.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21645 on: Today at 08:48:56 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:43:39 am
I thought the geeks loved planning and not making panic signings.

This sounds like we will be panicking.

Or they have a list of suitable CBs that they have likely already sounded out and will make a move for as and when Gomez leaves?

If Gomez leaving was going to cause panic, they just wouldn't let him leave. As it sounds, we've known its a possibility for months.
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21646 on: Today at 08:48:57 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:43:39 am
I thought the geeks loved planning and not making panic signings.

This sounds like we will be panicking.

I don't necessarily think it will be panicking. It might be similar to a Diaz situation where the hand is forced so they bring a target in earlier than planned.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21647 on: Today at 08:50:30 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 08:48:57 am
I don't necessarily think it will be panicking. It might be similar to a Diaz situation where the hand is forced so they bring a target in earlier than planned.

Whys this forced though?

We dont need to sell Gomez.
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21648 on: Today at 08:51:42 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:50:30 am
Whys this forced though?

We dont need to sell Gomez.

Maybe he wants to go? Maybe we think we can bring someone in younger / more robust who can fight to start under Slot.

Maybe we think he can be used as a bargaining chip to get another player to improve the squad overall.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21649 on: Today at 08:53:22 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:51:42 am
Maybe he wants to go? Maybe we think we can bring someone in younger / more robust who can fight to start under Slot.

He has a contract so he can honour it and fight for his spot.

Its certainly risky so close to the window.
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21650 on: Today at 08:54:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:50:30 am
Whys this forced though?

We dont need to sell Gomez.

Because it sounds like he wants to leave. No point keeping a player who doesn't want to be here.
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21651 on: Today at 08:54:43 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:22 am
He has a contract so he can honour it and fight for his spot.

How does that tend to work when you have an unhappy player?

He's 4th choice in his favoured position, 3rd in his second favoured. You're basically telling him to be happy not playing and that's that.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21652 on: Today at 08:55:52 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:22 am
He has a contract so he can honour it and fight for his spot.

Its certainly risky so close to the window.

Then the geeks would just get criticised for letting him leave on a free in a few years wouldn't they?

We are looking to get £40 million for a player that would only get game time here in the event of at least two injuries in one of three positions. A player that won't make the match day squad when everyone is fit. It would be stupid not to take it.
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21653 on: Today at 08:56:20 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:22 am
He has a contract so he can honour it and fight for his spot.

Its certainly risky so close to the window.

From Paul Joyce's article.

"Instead, his omission is the result of what have been described as grown-up discussions between the player and Liverpool, who are not forcing the 27-year-old out."

Sounds to me mostly from the player side and the club are respecting his wishes.
Online jillc

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21654 on: Today at 09:06:47 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:54:43 am
How does that tend to work when you have an unhappy player?

He's 4th choice in his favoured position, 3rd in his second favoured. You're basically telling him to be happy not playing and that's that.

I'm sorry Craig, all the reports I have read have made it clear that he was never looking to leave the club and was happy to fight for his place. When you consider a new manager is an opportunity for every player to start again, why would he suddenly want to leave? He would surely see it as an opportunity to show what he could do to the new man. I think this is down to the money men, they have made it pretty clear he's got a price, anyone paying that will get him. Perhaps now he's realised he's not especially wanted here and that's why he's looking for a way out. Either way, I think a good servant has been treated pretty shoddily by the club.
Online jillc

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21655 on: Today at 09:08:59 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 08:56:20 am
From Paul Joyce's article.

"Instead, his omission is the result of what have been described as grown-up discussions between the player and Liverpool, who are not forcing the 27-year-old out."

Sounds to me mostly from the player side and the club are respecting his wishes.

Or they have pissed him off and are trying to make it seem like it's not their fault. Let's face it he's been touted about so maybe he doesn't feel like he wants to stay.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21656 on: Today at 09:09:11 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:55:52 am
Then the geeks would just get criticised for letting him leave on a free in a few years wouldn't they?

We are looking to get £40 million for a player that would only get game time here in the event of at least two injuries in one of three positions. A player that won't make the match day squad when everyone is fit. It would be stupid not to take it.

He was involved 51 times last season.

He loves it here yet we were touting him around in deals to save some cash. Its fucking brainless.
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21657 on: Today at 09:10:57 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:06:47 am
I'm sorry Craig, all the reports I have read have made it clear that he was never looking to leave the club and was happy to fight for his place. When you consider a new manager is an opportunity for every player to start again, why would he suddenly want to leave? He would surely see it as an opportunity to show what he could do to the new man. I think this is down to the money men, they have made it pretty clear he's got a price, anyone paying that will get him. Perhaps now he's realised he's not especially wanted here and that's why he's looking for a way out. Either way, I think a good servant has been treated pretty shoddily by the club.
I think its far more likely Gomez would be open to leaving if a suitable offer arrived.

He his 4th choice CB,3rd choice RB & maybe 3rd choice LB he probably sees himself as a CB.

He isnt on huge wages by all accounts so i think the club would be happy to keep him.
Maybe Slot doesnt rate him that we dont know
Gomez hasnt been good at CB in quite a while
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21658 on: Today at 09:14:57 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:09:11 am
He was involved 51 times last season.

He loves it here yet we were touting him around in deals to save some cash. Its fucking brainless.

You're just assuming shit to fit with the narrative that those in charge of transfers are doing poorly. It just as likely that we were touting him around, if we were, because he'd told us he wants to leave.

"Fucking brainless"  ::)
Online Rosario

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21659 on: Today at 09:15:20 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 08:56:20 am
From Paul Joyce's article.

"Instead, his omission is the result of what have been described as grown-up discussions between the player and Liverpool, who are not forcing the 27-year-old out."

Sounds to me mostly from the player side and the club are respecting his wishes.
Or it could be mutual in that we cant offer him the role or minutes he wants here and hes happy to explore and see if there are better options out there.
Online tubby

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21660 on: Today at 09:17:50 am »
Doesn't sound like the club are forcing Gomez out.  More Newcastle made that offer and the club accepted it, informed Joe, and he agreed to the move too, but then Newcastle pulled out.

It's the right time for him to move, he wants to get in the England squad and he's not going to do it as a bit-part player here.
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21661 on: Today at 09:19:46 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:08:59 am
Or they have pissed him off and are trying to make it seem like it's not their fault. Let's face it he's been touted about so maybe he doesn't feel like he wants to stay.

Yeah, local journos have seemingly been used to put out the idea that Gomez, Endo and Diaz are up for sale. Also some of the younger lads like Clark, Doak, Van Den Berg, Carvalho, Morton.

It's a bit of a sea change in attitude as we have tended to just let players run their contracts down. We certainly should have been more ruthless with the likes of Keita and Ox but had a bit of a nice attitude to it in not wanting to force them out or piss them off which it is going to do. If a medical was booked for Gomez though at the Euros then he was more mutual.

The club do need to be a bit more ruthless, but then having a happy camp was a big part of Klopp's success. Ultimately the key is how aggressive and successful we are at buying players. It's no good selling players and not replacing them.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21662 on: Today at 09:19:55 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 09:15:20 am
Or it could be mutual in that we cant offer him the role or minutes he wants here and hes happy to explore and see if there are better options out there.

Is the right answer. We're happy for him to leave and he's happy to go. Likewise we're probably happy if he doesn't and he'd probably still be happy too.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21663 on: Today at 09:19:56 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:06:47 am
Either way, I think a good servant has been treated pretty shoddily by the club.

There's no evidence of this to be fair.
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21664 on: Today at 09:20:27 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:06:47 am
I'm sorry Craig, all the reports I have read have made it clear that he was never looking to leave the club and was happy to fight for his place.

And seemingly this may have changed now.

Quote
When you consider a new manager is an opportunity for every player to start again, why would he suddenly want to leave? He would surely see it as an opportunity to show what he could do to the new man.

I mean sure, but there is a reason a top manager like Klopp put him 4th in the pecking order, behind a kid coming through, and whilst sure a different manager may rate him higher it's not beyond the realms Slot has the same opinion and maybe that's been made clear in training since he's been back.

Quote
I think this is down to the money men, they have made it pretty clear he's got a price, anyone paying that will get him. Perhaps now he's realised he's not especially wanted here and that's why he's looking for a way out. Either way, I think a good servant has been treated pretty shoddily by the club.

I'm not sure why it's shoddily? The club isn't (seemingly) acting a twat to force him out, and they are also under no obligation to want to keep him for the entirety of his contract (although have to if he decides otherwise). Players come and go all the time, players are free to decide they want another club and clubs are free to decide they want another player - as long as they act respectfully during that time I don't see too much of an issue.
Online Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21665 on: Today at 09:22:15 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:31:49 am
Selling our 4th choice centre back for £40m+ would be good business given his injury history and lack of form at centre back for years.

Phillips might only play league cup games, if that, as hes currently 6th choice or so. Were going to struggle shifting Nat so if he stays, so be it, but if we can move Joe on and upgrade the 4th choice we should definitely look at doing it. Its a shame the Yoro deal didnt work out as hed have probably been the ideal candidate in terms of potential and current profile.
You're not getting a better 4th choice centre back than Joe Gomez.

I really do think you're Richard Hughes. Some of your comments are bizarre.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21666 on: Today at 09:22:36 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:14:57 am
You're just assuming shit to fit with the narrative that those in charge of transfers are doing poorly. It just as likely that we were touting him around, if we were, because he'd told us he wants to leave.

"Fucking brainless"  ::)

Is fucking brainless worse than criminally negligent on the hierarchy of shame? ;D

It as 60 years ago yesterday Liverpool played their first European game in Iceland. Since then lots of players have left the club. Change happens.
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21667 on: Today at 09:24:06 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:22:15 am
You're not getting a better 4th choice centre back than Joe Gomez.

Do you need a 4th choice that good though? Or would having a possible LB/CB player be better for the squad as a whole?
Online tubby

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21668 on: Today at 09:24:10 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:22:15 am
You're not getting a better 4th choice centre back than Joe Gomez.

If we buy a new starting centre back with Joe leaving then that will make Quansah fourth choice, and both Klopp and Slot have him ahead of Gomez.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21669 on: Today at 09:24:36 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:22:15 am
You're not getting a better 4th choice centre back than Joe Gomez.

Im not sure about this to be honest. I like Gomez, hes a good player and his versatility is exceptionally useful. But if we bought a new first choice CB then either Quansah or Konate would effectively be shifted to fourth choice and theyre both ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21670 on: Today at 09:25:18 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:22:15 am
You're not getting a better 4th choice centre back than Joe Gomez.

I really do think you're Richard Hughes. Some of your comments are bizarre.

Do you think Quansah or Konate would be a better a 4th choice than Gomez?

Dammit about 17 others made this point as I was typing it out ;D
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21671 on: Today at 09:26:19 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:08:59 am
Or they have pissed him off and are trying to make it seem like it's not their fault. Let's face it he's been touted about so maybe he doesn't feel like he wants to stay.

I thought this but Joyce made a point of saying that theres been a misconception around the Gordon deal. He essentially said it was Newcastles proposal and we werent actively pursuing Gordon or shopping Gomez. I suppose it doesnt really matter as we were willing to sanction his sale, but Im not sure this is one where the club have tried to push him to leave. Theres been noise that Gomez wants to leave since around April/May so I dont think any of this is a reaction to the Gordon proposals.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21672 on: Today at 09:27:47 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:14:57 am
You're just assuming shit to fit with the narrative that those in charge of transfers are doing poorly. It just as likely that we were touting him around, if we were, because he'd told us he wants to leave.

"Fucking brainless"  ::)

Not assuming anything.

Selling a versatile player who played 51 times last season is brainless.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21673 on: Today at 09:27:53 am »
He'll go for decent money for a 4th choice and I expect us to go for someone who would be higher on the pecking order (potentially 2nd choice).If we do this, we'll strengthen our centreback options.

With Virg getting older,  we have to be getting someone like that and not just a like for like 4th choice replacement.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21674 on: Today at 09:30:12 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:27:53 am
He'll go for decent money for a 4th choice and I expect us to go for someone who would be higher on the pecking order (potentially 2nd choice).If we do this, we'll strengthen our centreback options.

With Virg getting,  we have to be getting someone like that and not just a like for like 4th choice replacement.

Thats the smart way of thinking but I cant see us being that proactive.

The sensible thing would be to get Guehi from Palace.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21675 on: Today at 09:32:10 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:27:47 am
Not assuming anything.

Selling a versatile player who played 51 times last season is brainless.

So you're not assuming that the club is forcing him out and you're not assuming that the club aren't going to replace him?

Can you provide the evidence then?
Online Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21676 on: Today at 09:32:14 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:24:36 am
Im not sure about this to be honest. I like Gomez, hes a good player and his versatility is exceptionally useful. But if we bought a new first choice CB then either Quansah or Konate would effectively be shifted to fourth choice and theyre both ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment.
If we can get a top drawer CB to go straight into the first team then I'd definitely want it to happen but who is that?

I said a couple of days ago that would be the ideal scenario. I don't see a player out there who is better than Konate though.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21677 on: Today at 09:34:40 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:32:10 am
So you're not assuming that the club is forcing him out and you're not assuming that the club aren't going to replace him?

Can you provide the evidence then?

The Club have been including him in deals for others players. Isnt that forcing him out?

No one knows if we will get a replacement. Judging by the way we handled the MF situation, we will probably say no value in market and 3 CBs is enough.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21678 on: Today at 09:36:37 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:14:57 am
You're just assuming shit to fit with the narrative that those in charge of transfers are doing poorly. It just as likely that we were touting him around, if we were, because he'd told us he wants to leave.

"Fucking brainless"  ::)

Its not a narrative that theyre doing poorly. Were past the halfway point of August and havent signed a single player yet. Despite having a gaping hole in the squad. Unless you think Van Dijk begging for transfers in the media is a reflection theyre doing even a satisfactory job? If they cant find an upgrade on Endo Im sorry to say theyre doing a fucking terrible job.
Online Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21679 on: Today at 09:36:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:34:40 am
The Club have been including him in deals for others players. Isnt that forcing him out?

No one knows if we will get a replacement. Judging by the way we handled the MF situation, we will probably say no value in market and 3 CBs is enough.

Nah, we'd never be that reckless.
