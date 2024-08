One of the more prominent Twitter "ITKs" suggesting Fuham and Villa have both had bids accepted for Gomez. Seems a pretty big piece of news, so we'll see if it's confirmed by anyone more reliable.



Fulham would make sense as they've been looking for a CB and tried to get Anderson out of Palace.Villa too need a CB I think if Carlos leaves as expected. I'd worry that Gomez wouldn't be automatic first choice there though, especially when Mings comes back.