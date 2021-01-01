

What did you guys make of Gravenberch at the 6? I cant believe we didn't go out and pick up some run of the mill player for 30 or 40 or 50 mill rather than giving Ryan and Stefan the minutes. Foolish, this improving from within stuff. Cant win anything with kids.



Seriously, some of the shouts when we said we weren't looking anymore. I'm not sure what part of we wanted a top 5 in the world type level fully established player in his prime or younger to improve the team but not anybody lesser than that because we already have tremendous potential in those two and a minutes eater who wears a mouthguard on the team already, that people choose to ignore just because they want some kind of a body to come through the door because the window is open. "Glaring weakness" "cant believe it" yada yada



Ryans going to star at that spot all he needed was some top level playing experience (which remember he has very little of) and to get his intensity and focus up to prem speed. His physicals and technicals are top of the charts. Stefan is also simply outstanding although he cant seem to buy a start atm, but hes too good to keep down trust me. Ryan's had a year in the prem, hes been there done that now, its a double pivot for the most part so less pressure and more help, and he is PERFECT for the job. There will be a learning curve and hes not going to start out at that top 5 worldie level, but you just watch him go now.



seemed pretty obvious. Slot "Ryan has the attributes"



The attributes. Hes got 'em.