« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540] 541   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 740168 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,350
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21560 on: Today at 07:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:18:24 pm
I think the game today confirmed what we already knew. Robertson isn't comfortable at all at this role. A playmaker LCB is needed.
A midfielder who win challenges. We have too many attacking players.
If Gomez leaves we need a replacement.

You saw Grav and Dom winning challenges right ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21561 on: Today at 07:26:19 pm »
Giorgi starts for Valencia.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,350
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21562 on: Today at 07:27:50 pm »
If we get two / three players then we can win the PL
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,128
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21563 on: Today at 07:29:57 pm »

What did you guys make of Gravenberch at the 6? I cant believe we didn't go out and pick up some run of the mill player for 30 or 40 or 50 mill rather than giving Ryan and Stefan the minutes. Foolish, this improving from within stuff. Cant win anything with kids.

Seriously, some of the shouts when we said we weren't looking anymore. I'm not sure what part of we wanted a top 5 in the world type level fully established player in his prime or younger to improve the team but not anybody lesser than that because we already have tremendous potential in those two and a minutes eater who wears a mouthguard on the team already, that people choose to ignore just because they want some kind of a body to come through the door because the window is open. "Glaring weakness" "cant believe it" yada yada

Ryans going to star at that spot all he needed was some top level playing experience (which remember he has very little of) and to get his intensity and focus up to prem speed. His physicals and technicals are top of the charts. Stefan is also simply outstanding although he cant seem to buy a start atm, but hes too good to keep down trust me. Ryan's had a year in the prem, hes been there done that now, its a double pivot for the most part so less pressure and more help, and he is PERFECT for the job. There will be a learning curve and hes not going to start out at that top 5 worldie level, but you just watch him go now.

seemed pretty obvious. Slot "Ryan has the attributes"

The attributes. Hes got 'em.   
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21564 on: Today at 07:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:21:05 pm
You saw Grav and Dom winning challenges right ?

Did you hear what Slot said after the game ?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,108
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21565 on: Today at 07:33:26 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:26:19 pm
Giorgi starts for Valencia.

Baraja said he would as long as he's with the club.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21566 on: Today at 07:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:31:32 pm
Did you hear what Slot said after the game ?

I heard him say the forwards and defenders werent winning duels, think he took exception to the idea it was the midfield.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,128
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21567 on: Today at 07:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:31:32 pm
Did you hear what Slot said after the game ?

"Only egyptian 36 can confirm what we all knew, i wont hear it from anyone else, especially about left footed centre backs. God id jerk off int the centre circle on game day if they would only buy me colwill even though hes shit and not for sale"?
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,516
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21568 on: Today at 07:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:37:02 pm
"Only egyptian 36 can confirm what we all knew, i wont hear it from anyone else, especially about left footed centre backs. God id jerk off int the centre circle on game day if they would only buy me colwill even though hes shit and not for sale"?

:lmao
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21569 on: Today at 07:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:36:02 pm
I heard him say the forwards and defenders werent winning duels, think he took exception to the idea it was the midfield.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:37:02 pm
"Only egyptian 36 can confirm what we all knew, i wont hear it from anyone else, especially about left footed centre backs. God id jerk off int the centre circle on game day if they would only buy me colwill even though hes shit and not for sale"?

Not winning challenges been an issue for two seasons now. No wonder we wanted Tcho and Cacideo and clearly Slot sees this as an issue too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TFLuJprQ4HI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TFLuJprQ4HI</a>
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,350
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21570 on: Today at 07:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:45:19 pm
Not winning challenges been an issue for two seasons now. No wonder we wanted Tcho and Cacideo and clearly Slot sees this as an issue too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TFLuJprQ4HI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TFLuJprQ4HI</a>

We committed 13 fouls in first half though. Thats a lot for a team that dont win challenges.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,778
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21571 on: Today at 07:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:36:02 pm
I heard him say the forwards and defenders werent winning duels, think he took exception to the idea it was the midfield.

The midfield 3 contested 14 ground duels in the first half and lost 10 of them.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21572 on: Today at 07:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:47:24 pm
We committed 13 fouls in first half though. Thats a lot for a team that dont win challenges.

You were watching different first half to the one me and Slot watched then
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,350
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21573 on: Today at 07:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:50:57 pm
The midfield 3 contested 14 ground duels in the first half and lost 10 of them.

We were just poor first half but they werent exactly running through us.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Can23

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21574 on: Today at 07:53:37 pm »
Bananas not signing a 6 and loaning bajcetic - who I
rate highly . Gravenberch very good 8 & it's fine playing 6 vs relegation contenders but he will get ate alive vs top teams in transitions . Bayern wouldn't  dare play him as double pivot and ajax fans will tell you about him off the ball.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,350
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21575 on: Today at 07:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:51:25 pm
You were watching different first half to the one me and Slot watched then

I didnt say we played well but the Manager tweaked it and we were class.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21576 on: Today at 07:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Can23 on Today at 07:53:37 pm
Bananas not signing a 6 and loaning bajcetic - who I
rate highly . Gravenberch very good 8 & it's fine playing 6 vs relegation contenders but he will get ate alive vs top teams in transitions . Bayern wouldn't  dare play him as double pivot and ajax fans will tell you about him off the ball.

What's this news on Bajcetic?
Logged

Offline Can23

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21577 on: Today at 07:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:53:40 pm
I didnt say we played well but the Manager tweaked it and we were class.
I thought Ipswich legs went on 55 to be honest and that's why we steam rolled them when we more space .
Logged

Offline Can23

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21578 on: Today at 07:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 07:57:28 pm
What's this news on Bajcetic?
Talk we loaning him maybe its BS
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21579 on: Today at 08:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:50:57 pm
The midfield 3 contested 14 ground duels in the first half and lost 10 of them.

I dont think our problem in the first half was our midfield, our problem in the first half was more that we lost too many duels, our defenders lost too many and our attackers didnt win enough

I was literally replying to someone saying did you hear what Slot said, I was saying what I heard him say.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,350
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21580 on: Today at 08:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:00:01 pm
I dont think our problem in the first half was our midfield, our problem in the first half was more that we lost too many duels, our defenders lost too many and our attackers didnt win enough

I was literally replying to someone saying did you hear what Slot said, I was saying what I heard him say.

Its all about playing as a unit.

It was just a scrappy first half and our class shone through in the end.

Anyway, lets sign some players !
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,758
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21581 on: Today at 08:01:28 pm »
There was a point later in the first half where Szoboszlai stood off and watched opposition players play the ball around him. He wasn't even prepared to take a step into them to win the ball.

That doesn't show up in the contested duel stats though does it. What would that stat be called? Duel opportunities bottled? Ive just made a new stat that isnt available but matters. DOB stats. How were the DOB stats today in the first half?
Logged
@paulair

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21582 on: Today at 08:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:29:57 pm
What did you guys make of Gravenberch at the 6? I cant believe we didn't go out and pick up some run of the mill player for 30 or 40 or 50 mill rather than giving Ryan and Stefan the minutes. Foolish, this improving from within stuff. Cant win anything with kids.

Seriously, some of the shouts when we said we weren't looking anymore. I'm not sure what part of we wanted a top 5 in the world type level fully established player in his prime or younger to improve the team but not anybody lesser than that because we already have tremendous potential in those two and a minutes eater who wears a mouthguard on the team already, that people choose to ignore just because they want some kind of a body to come through the door because the window is open. "Glaring weakness" "cant believe it" yada yada

Ryans going to star at that spot all he needed was some top level playing experience (which remember he has very little of) and to get his intensity and focus up to prem speed. His physicals and technicals are top of the charts. Stefan is also simply outstanding although he cant seem to buy a start atm, but hes too good to keep down trust me. Ryan's had a year in the prem, hes been there done that now, its a double pivot for the most part so less pressure and more help, and he is PERFECT for the job. There will be a learning curve and hes not going to start out at that top 5 worldie level, but you just watch him go now.

seemed pretty obvious. Slot "Ryan has the attributes"

The attributes. Hes got 'em.

Yeah but we did try and buy a CM for £50 million so obviously Slot would quite like to upgrade that position. Hes not wanting to upgrade other positions. Which means that its a relative (compared to some of our other positions) weakness. Its great to support our players but multiple paragraphs to basically ignore this fact is a little odd. And it commits the same mistake that many do (on both sides of the debate) of paying more attention to what we say, Ryan has the attributes, than what we actually do, or try to do - that is buy a CM in this case.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,833
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21583 on: Today at 08:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:47:24 pm
We committed 13 fouls in first half though. Thats a lot for a team that dont win challenges.

Did you see them challenges more like they were breathing on the Ipswich lads and they fell over. Arsene Wenger wanted it to be non contact sport, looks like he has got his way.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21584 on: Today at 08:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:00:01 pm
I dont think our problem in the first half was our midfield, our problem in the first half was more that we lost too many duels, our defenders lost too many and our attackers didnt win enough

I was literally replying to someone saying did you hear what Slot said, I was saying what I heard him say.

He could also be saying that as he knows we need a #6. Thought Gravenberch was good there today. It's a long old season though and not sure Endo can play this way.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,350
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21585 on: Today at 08:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:01:43 pm
Yeah but we did try and buy a CM for £50 million so obviously Slot would quite like to upgrade that position. Hes not wanting to upgrade other positions. Which means that its a relative (compared to some of our other positions) weakness. Its great to support our players but multiple paragraphs to basically ignore this fact is a little odd. And it commits the same mistake that many do (on both sides of the debate) of paying more attention to what we say, Ryan has the attributes, than what we actually do, or try to do - that is buy a CM in this case.

I dont think its upgrade. 

Its another body that gives us options as we could have 50 plus matches.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21586 on: Today at 08:12:32 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:07:23 pm
He could also be saying that as he knows we need a #6. Thought Gravenberch was good there today. It's a long old season though and not sure Endo can play this way.

We obviously need a 6. Gravenberch did well today but we still need one. I think Zubimendi was clearly seen as upgrading Endo. I personally think we could sign a couple of players for the position, especially if Bajcetic goes out on loan.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,296
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21587 on: Today at 08:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:12:32 pm
We obviously need a 6. Gravenberch did well today but we still need one. I think Zubimendi was clearly seen as upgrading Endo. I personally think we could sign a couple of players for the position, especially if Bajcetic goes out on loan.

I think if Endo goes then they would have to bring someone in. If its just Bajcetic I think (unfortunately) the team thinks they have enough.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,146
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21588 on: Today at 08:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Can23 on Today at 07:58:11 pm
Talk we loaning him maybe its BS

only half read that comment at first, though there was talk of loaning him to the blue shite  ;D
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,956
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21589 on: Today at 08:36:25 pm »
We need to bully Trent into signing like Real Sociedad did with Zubi.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21590 on: Today at 08:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:08:02 pm
I dont think its upgrade. 

Its another body that gives us options as we could have 50 plus matches.

Hehe this is a change to the narrative. You may well be right but of course if thats the case it should be relatively simple to add someone to the group right?
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,015
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21591 on: Today at 08:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:36:25 pm
We need to bully Trent into signing like Real Sociedad did with Zubi.
Nothing that a pan of scouse and a ride along the Mersey can't sort out. Mountains are over rated.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,810
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21592 on: Today at 08:51:02 pm »
Fickle as anything some debating the game in here as if it has any real term impact on bringing transfers in, did people expect us to lose against Ipswich or something?

And even if we did lose 5-0 it still should not make any difference in what personnel are missing and needed in the current squad based on the result of one game.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21593 on: Today at 09:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:35:20 am
Klopp didn't really play Roberstson for half a season while he could work with him in training. In the meantime Moreno was costing us goals on a regular basis defensively, Robertson even in the limited game time he had initially offered more defensively than what we had.
Yea. You also want them good defensively but would think they still want Lb to be able to attack more then just a defensive only type there
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21594 on: Today at 10:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:36:25 pm
We need to bully Trent into signing like Real Sociedad did with Zubi.

Exactly, I live in the Lakes, get him up here and Ill show him some Mountains, Beautiful ones, some cracking pubs too, no Tapas but plenty of Pies and Pork scratchings. Hughes just needs to send me that contract and Ill get him pissed on Waiinrights ale, and get him to sign on the dottedsorted.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,122
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21595 on: Today at 10:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 10:03:31 pm
Exactly, I live in the Lakes, get him up here and Ill show him some Mountains, Beautiful ones, some cracking pubs too, no Tapas but plenty of Pies and Pork scratchings. Hughes just needs to send me that contract and Ill get him pissed on Waiinrights ale, and get him to sign on the dottedsorted.
That's where the Blue John stone comes from, right? Give him half the mine...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,758
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21596 on: Today at 10:45:08 pm »
For the Sevilla game I watched the warm up and you had the first team warming up together and Gomez warming up with the kids. I'm putting 2 and 2 together but it's as if they want him to leave. Maybe they think this is the optimal time to sell.
Logged
@paulair

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21597 on: Today at 10:47:59 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:45:08 pm
For the Sevilla game I watched the warm up and you had the first team warming up together and Gomez warming up with the kids. I'm putting 2 and 2 together but it's as if they want him to leave. Maybe they think this is the optimal time to sell.

He was warming up with the subs.. because he was a sub.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21598 on: Today at 10:51:56 pm »
One of the more prominent Twitter "ITKs" suggesting Fuham and Villa have both had bids accepted for Gomez. Seems a pretty big piece of news, so we'll see if it's confirmed by anyone more reliable.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,534
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21599 on: Today at 10:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:51:56 pm
One of the more prominent Twitter "ITKs" suggesting Fuham and Villa have both had bids accepted for Gomez. Seems a pretty big piece of news, so we'll see if it's confirmed by anyone more reliable.

any fee indicated?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540] 541   Go Up
« previous next »
 