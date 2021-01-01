« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 738194 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21560 on: Today at 06:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:43:55 pm
Gomez would play loads if he stays

He'd be first choice left back within a few weeks
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21561 on: Today at 06:49:50 pm »
if Joe does move to a PL team, I hope his first contribution for them is an OG playing when against us.

:)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21562 on: Today at 06:50:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:49:50 pm
if Joe does move to a PL team, I hope his first contribution for them is an OG playing when against us.

:)

Man Utd in a couple of weeks? They don't have many centrebacks I think.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21563 on: Today at 06:51:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:49:50 pm
if Joe does move to a PL team, I hope his first contribution for them is an OG playing when against us.

:)
If he moves and scores his first goal, I will be livid! ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21564 on: Today at 06:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:51:38 pm
If he moves and scores his first goal, I will be livid! ;D

I'll be honest, I'd crack a smile if it comes against us (as long as it's in a 4-1 victory or something).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21565 on: Today at 06:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:53:41 pm
I'll be honest, I'd crack a smile if it comes against us (as long as it's in a 4-1 victory or something).
It would get some cheer at Anfield if we were already 4-0 up!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21566 on: Today at 07:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:51:38 pm
If he moves and scores his first goal, I will be livid! ;D
but it would be for us!!  :)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21567 on: Today at 07:18:24 pm »
I think the game today confirmed what we already knew. Robertson isn't comfortable at all at this role. A playmaker LCB is needed.
A midfielder who win challenges. We have too many attacking players.
If Gomez leaves we need a replacement.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21568 on: Today at 07:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:18:24 pm
I think the game today confirmed what we already knew. Robertson isn't comfortable at all at this role. A playmaker LCB is needed.
A midfielder who win challenges. We have too many attacking players.
If Gomez leaves we need a replacement.

You saw Grav and Dom winning challenges right ?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21569 on: Today at 07:26:19 pm »
Giorgi starts for Valencia.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21570 on: Today at 07:27:50 pm »
If we get two / three players then we can win the PL
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21571 on: Today at 07:29:57 pm »

What did you guys make of Gravenberch at the 6? I cant believe we didn't go out and pick up some run of the mill player for 30 or 40 or 50 mill rather than giving Ryan and Stefan the minutes. Foolish, this improving from within stuff. Cant win anything with kids.

Seriously, some of the shouts when we said we weren't looking anymore. I'm not sure what part of we wanted a top 5 in the world type level fully established player in his prime or younger to improve the team but not anybody lesser than that because we already have tremendous potential in those two and a minutes eater who wears a mouthguard on the team already, that people choose to ignore just because they want some kind of a body to come through the door because the window is open. "Glaring weakness" "cant believe it" yada yada

Ryans going to star at that spot all he needed was some top level playing experience (which remember he has very little of) and to get his intensity and focus up to prem speed. His physicals and technicals are top of the charts. Stefan is also simply outstanding although he cant seem to buy a start atm, but hes too good to keep down trust me. Ryan's had a year in the prem, hes been there done that now, its a double pivot for the most part so less pressure and more help, and he is PERFECT for the job. There will be a learning curve and hes not going to start out at that top 5 worldie level, but you just watch him go now.

seemed pretty obvious. Slot "Ryan has the attributes"

The attributes. Hes got 'em.   
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21572 on: Today at 07:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:21:05 pm
You saw Grav and Dom winning challenges right ?

Did you hear what Slot said after the game ?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21573 on: Today at 07:33:26 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:26:19 pm
Giorgi starts for Valencia.

Baraja said he would as long as he's with the club.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21574 on: Today at 07:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:31:32 pm
Did you hear what Slot said after the game ?

I heard him say the forwards and defenders werent winning duels, think he took exception to the idea it was the midfield.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21575 on: Today at 07:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:31:32 pm
Did you hear what Slot said after the game ?

"Only egyptian 36 can confirm what we all knew, i wont hear it from anyone else, especially about left footed centre backs. God id jerk off int the centre circle on game day if they would only buy me colwill even though hes shit and not for sale"?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21576 on: Today at 07:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:37:02 pm
"Only egyptian 36 can confirm what we all knew, i wont hear it from anyone else, especially about left footed centre backs. God id jerk off int the centre circle on game day if they would only buy me colwill even though hes shit and not for sale"?

:lmao
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21577 on: Today at 07:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:36:02 pm
I heard him say the forwards and defenders werent winning duels, think he took exception to the idea it was the midfield.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:37:02 pm
"Only egyptian 36 can confirm what we all knew, i wont hear it from anyone else, especially about left footed centre backs. God id jerk off int the centre circle on game day if they would only buy me colwill even though hes shit and not for sale"?

Not winning challenges been an issue for two seasons now. No wonder we wanted Tcho and Cacideo and clearly Slot sees this as an issue too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TFLuJprQ4HI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TFLuJprQ4HI</a>
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21578 on: Today at 07:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:45:19 pm
Not winning challenges been an issue for two seasons now. No wonder we wanted Tcho and Cacideo and clearly Slot sees this as an issue too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TFLuJprQ4HI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TFLuJprQ4HI</a>

We committed 13 fouls in first half though. Thats a lot for a team that dont win challenges.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21579 on: Today at 07:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:36:02 pm
I heard him say the forwards and defenders werent winning duels, think he took exception to the idea it was the midfield.

The midfield 3 contested 14 ground duels in the first half and lost 10 of them.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21580 on: Today at 07:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:47:24 pm
We committed 13 fouls in first half though. Thats a lot for a team that dont win challenges.

You were watching different first half to the one me and Slot watched then
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21581 on: Today at 07:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:50:57 pm
The midfield 3 contested 14 ground duels in the first half and lost 10 of them.

We were just poor first half but they werent exactly running through us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21582 on: Today at 07:53:37 pm »
Bananas not signing a 6 and loaning bajcetic - who I
rate highly . Gravenberch very good 8 & it's fine playing 6 vs relegation contenders but he will get ate alive vs top teams in transitions . Bayern wouldn't  dare play him as double pivot and ajax fans will tell you about him off the ball.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21583 on: Today at 07:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:51:25 pm
You were watching different first half to the one me and Slot watched then

I didnt say we played well but the Manager tweaked it and we were class.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21584 on: Today at 07:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Can23 on Today at 07:53:37 pm
Bananas not signing a 6 and loaning bajcetic - who I
rate highly . Gravenberch very good 8 & it's fine playing 6 vs relegation contenders but he will get ate alive vs top teams in transitions . Bayern wouldn't  dare play him as double pivot and ajax fans will tell you about him off the ball.

What's this news on Bajcetic?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21585 on: Today at 07:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:53:40 pm
I didnt say we played well but the Manager tweaked it and we were class.
Logged

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21586 on: Today at 07:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 07:57:28 pm
What's this news on Bajcetic?
Talk we loaning him maybe its BS
