Promising start to the season!



Haven't massively changed my mind in terms of what I think the squad is missing - I think we need more pace in the forward line, I think we need another midfielder who is either dynamic or good on the ball (ideally both), and sad to say, I think we need a starting calibre LB. Clearly we need another CB if Gomez is off, and controversially to some on here, I think a move for him makes sense for all parties (provided we are clever with how we replace him).



Salah is still incredible, he's never really had the credit he's deserved for his vision and intelligence, and he's still an absolute lynchpin in our attack, but it's clear he's not going to outpace many defenders 1 vs 1 anymore (albeit his clever movement will still buy him space, as we saw today). Diaz has the speed needed, but there isn't much end product there. Gakpo is fast in full flight but not especially explosive and Jota is only so-so in that regard. Nunez has the physical skills but jury is obviously still out on the other aspects of his game. A pacy, direct winger who makes clever decisions more often than not immediately improves our front-line imo.



Robertson is a concern. Not necessarily off the back of today (shortened pre-season, coming back from injury) but he's always been a player who's relied more on the physical side of the game than the technical side and that's gonna be rough when the legs start going. He's been pretty inconsistent for really a couple years now, capable of looking seriously iffy for a few games in a row but then rolling the years back and putting in MotM performances, and to be fair he was one of the few who came out of our end of season slump with credit. Under the new system though, it's exposing his relative weakness on the ball (and I stress relative, I'm not saying he's shite on the ball) and his speed/stamina to overlap continually is relatively less useful. There so much emphasis on inviting the press and trying to play it out from the back under pressure that I can see him really struggling to be honest, and I'm quite surprised we haven't identified that as an obvious area we can improve. It wouldn't even be that controversial to start blooding his eventual replacement now either - he's 30 and has a huge amount of minutes in the legs.



For as good as our squad is in terms of quality, there's clearly a few issues in terms of square pegs in round holes, and if you can't massively improve the quality I think you can certainly improve the fit/balance. Bringing in a new manager with a new style is bound to mean there's one or two players previously trusted under Klopp that just might not work anymore, it's be kind of unreasonable to expect that wouldn't be the case to be honest.