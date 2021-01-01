« previous next »
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21480 on: Today at 03:59:03 pm »
We also value Gomez at £50m.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21481 on: Today at 03:59:14 pm »
Gravenberch did well.

Okay first half, good second half..


Against fucking Ipswich.

We still need a no.6
Online Haggis36

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21482 on: Today at 04:00:14 pm »
Promising start to the season!

Haven't massively changed my mind in terms of what I think the squad is missing - I think we need more pace in the forward line, I think we need another midfielder who is either dynamic or good on the ball (ideally both), and sad to say, I think we need a starting calibre LB. Clearly we need another CB if Gomez is off, and controversially to some on here, I think a move for him makes sense for all parties (provided we are clever with how we replace him).

Salah is still incredible, he's never really had the credit he's deserved for his vision and intelligence, and he's still an absolute lynchpin in our attack, but it's clear he's not going to outpace many defenders 1 vs 1 anymore (albeit his clever movement will still buy him space, as we saw today). Diaz has the speed needed, but there isn't much end product there. Gakpo is fast in full flight but not especially explosive and Jota is only so-so in that regard. Nunez has the physical skills but jury is obviously still out on the other aspects of his game. A pacy, direct winger who makes clever decisions more often than not immediately improves our front-line imo.

Robertson is a concern. Not necessarily off the back of today (shortened pre-season, coming back from injury) but he's always been a player who's relied more on the physical side of the game than the technical side and that's gonna be rough when the legs start going. He's been pretty inconsistent for really a couple years now, capable of looking seriously iffy for a few games in a row but then rolling the years back and putting in MotM performances, and to be fair he was one of the few who came out of our end of season slump with credit. Under the new system though, it's exposing his relative weakness on the ball (and I stress relative, I'm not saying he's shite on the ball) and his speed/stamina to overlap continually is relatively less useful. There so much emphasis on inviting the press and trying to play it out from the back under pressure that I can see him really struggling to be honest, and I'm quite surprised we haven't identified that as an obvious area we can improve. It wouldn't even be that controversial to start blooding his eventual replacement now either - he's 30 and has a huge amount of minutes in the legs.

For as good as our squad is in terms of quality, there's clearly a few issues in terms of square pegs in round holes, and if you can't massively improve the quality I think you can certainly improve the fit/balance. Bringing in a new manager with a new style is bound to mean there's one or two players previously trusted under Klopp that just might not work anymore, it's be kind of unreasonable to expect that wouldn't be the case to be honest.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21483 on: Today at 04:00:54 pm »
I think we should go for Hato. Can play LB and fill in a CB. Very young and may not want to leave Ajax yet though
Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21484 on: Today at 04:03:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:00:54 pm
I think we should go for Hato. Can play LB and fill in a CB. Very young and may not want to leave Ajax yet though

Hato is a good call but aint he super young like 18 but definitely a good shout. he is another who has good stats to be a DM aswell  ala Baj, but thats possibly coz he is so young .
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21485 on: Today at 04:03:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:59:14 pm
Gravenberch did well.

Okay first half, good second half..


Against fucking Ipswich.

We still need a no.6
As crap as with think Utd are, that first half today against them will be disastrous
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21486 on: Today at 04:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:03:08 pm
Hato is a good call but aint he super young like 18 but definitely a good shout.

Yeah but he can do the two positions we need and would be roughly the same price as Inacio.

Hincapie is another but they want like £60m+ I think.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21487 on: Today at 04:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:04 pm
Apprently we can get Inacio for £40m, less than his buy out clause. Sporting Lisbon getting desperate now .

Just don't see it myself at all. Even more so after today with Slot seemingly caring a lot about CBs winning their duels.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21488 on: Today at 04:05:35 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:03:59 pm
As crap as with think Utd are, that first half today against them will be disastrous

There's people on here who are reactionary both positively and negatively. Avens is the positive version.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21489 on: Today at 04:05:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:00:54 pm
I think we should go for Hato. Can play LB and fill in a CB. Very young and may not want to leave Ajax yet though

Pretty sure that Ben Jacobs said we enquired for him earlier in the summer but the player doesnt want the move yet. Could be one for next summer.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21490 on: Today at 04:06:21 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:03:59 pm
As crap as with think Utd are, that first half today against them will be disastrous

Nonsense. United aren't capable of pressing the way Ipswich did today for starters. What do you think they'll do, put 5 past us if we're slightly off it?
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21491 on: Today at 04:06:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:04:45 pm
Just don't see it myself at all. Even more so after today with Slot seemingly caring a lot about CBs winning their duels.
Was thinking exactly the same, had an idea of the CB he wanted until today's after game interview.
Online Lubeh

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21492 on: Today at 04:06:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:04:20 pm
Yeah but he can do the two positions we need and would be roughly the same price as Inacio.

Hincapie is another but they want like £60m+ I think.

As i edited it earlier he could play DM stat wise same a Baj was a CB and plays DM now .
I htought ipswich were quite good today I could see them beating united, I liked the lad they got from Chelsea the no20 he looked quite a decent player.
Online stockdam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21493 on: Today at 04:08:20 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:03:59 pm
As crap as with think Utd are, that first half today against them will be disastrous

Why are you worried about United? What have you seen that makes you think they have improved or that we have gone backwards?
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21494 on: Today at 04:08:28 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot: We have many good players, if we can find another one, we don't hesitate to do so.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21495 on: Today at 04:09:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:06:21 pm
Nonsense. United aren't capable of pressing the way Ipswich did today for starters. What do you think they'll do, put 5 past us if we're slightly off it?
Not sure why you think I meant five, and Ipswich are no Utd as much as we'd like to think they are.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21496 on: Today at 04:10:17 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:08:20 pm
Why are you worried about United? What have you seen that makes you think they have improved or that we have gone backwards?
Because we play them game after next
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21497 on: Today at 04:11:13 pm »
Thought in the first half today we struggled with the press in defensive areas. Could see why we were targeting another 6. Robbo looked a bit ropey too.

I also think Diaz showed the best and worst of his game. Some direct running and beating players but the end product was wasteful.

If Gomez is available then we must be looking for a CB. I'd be disappointed if we weren't looking for other options at 6 and LW too.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21498 on: Today at 04:11:42 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:09:21 pm
Not sure why you think I meant five, and Ipswich are no Utd as much as we'd like to think they are.

Well you said it would be disastrous so I'm trying to work out what you think they'd do to us.

We struggled slightly in the first half today because Ipswich pressed relentlessly. United don't press at all.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21499 on: Today at 04:14:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:11:42 pm
Well you said it would be disastrous so I'm trying to work out what you think they'd do to us.

We struggled slightly in the first half today because Ipswich pressed relentlessly. United don't press at all.
They've definitely started pressing more and have definitely strengthened, hopefully we don't have that first half against them.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21500 on: Today at 04:16:56 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:14:07 pm
They've definitely started pressing more and have definitely strengthened, hopefully we don't have that first half against them.

If we play like we did in the second half it'll be disastrous for them.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21501 on: Today at 04:19:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:16:56 pm
If we play like we did in the second half it'll be disastrous for them.
Totally agree but didn't mention the second half, as for incomings I would like Varela, Gordon and a CB (no idea which one)
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21502 on: Today at 04:23:32 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:11:13 pm
Thought in the first half today we struggled with the press in defensive areas. Could see why we were targeting another 6. Robbo looked a bit ropey too.

I also think Diaz showed the best and worst of his game. Some direct running and beating players but the end product was wasteful.

If Gomez is available then we must be looking for a CB. I'd be disappointed if we weren't looking for other options at 6 and LW too.


the requirements for our full backs have changed quite significantly, the job description is totally different for Robbo, he doesnt seem very confident as a playmaker in a back 3 compared to making those lung busting runs he used to make

i dont know if it is a confirmation bias at this point but the key weaknesses in the team are the same:

CB/LB hybrid who can pass/playmake when we have a back 3
CDM who can receive the ball and orchestrate/dictate play
Wide forward who offers real threat and end product
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21503 on: Today at 04:35:18 pm »
Looks like Bajcetic is off out on loan
Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21504 on: Today at 04:35:56 pm »
I'm not even slightly arsed about selling Gomez if someone offers 45-50m.
Online Bangin Them In

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21505 on: Today at 04:38:43 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:03:59 pm
As crap as with think Utd are, that first half today against them will be disastrous

United  :lmao :lmao
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21506 on: Today at 04:40:12 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:14:07 pm
They've definitely started pressing more and have definitely strengthened, hopefully we don't have that first half against them.

We wont because they dont have the ability to do what Ipswich did for 45 mins. Really not sure what the worry is to be honest.
Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21507 on: Today at 04:42:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:40:12 pm
We wont because they dont have the ability to do what Ipswich did for 45 mins. Really not sure what the worry is to be honest.

Nor I. Ipswich were fuelled by a raucous crowd and wanted to prove themselves having just come up.  We defended well, adapted tactically, and blew them away 2nd half.  Seems an odd performance to poke holes in.  But nowhere near as baffling as being worried about fucking United :D
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21508 on: Today at 04:44:22 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:35:56 pm
I'm not even slightly arsed about selling Gomez if someone offers 45-50m.

Same, providing we bring in a CB to replace him.

Just thinking logically, getting such a large amount for your 4th choice CB or 3rd choice full back.. you just can't not accept it.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:04 pm
Apprently we can get Inacio for £40m, less than his buy out clause. Sporting Lisbon getting desperate now .

Isn't that what his release clause was last summer (or thereabouts)? I think they've been waiting for a big payday this summer for at least one of their players and it hasn't come. Their highest outgoing transfer this summer has been 17m. Last summer they sold Porro and Ugarte for a total of 100m. The season before that Nunes, Palhinha and Nuno Mendes went for a combined 103m.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:59:03 pm
We also value Gomez at £50m.

As we should. We probably won't get that much. But if Max Kilman can go for £40m then Gomez shouldn't be going for less.
Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21510 on: Today at 04:45:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:44:22 pm
Same, providing we bring in a CB to replace him.

Just thinking logically, getting such a large amount for your 4th choice CB or 3rd choice full back.. you just can't not accept it.

His value will likely never be higher than now either, given his age and the fact he just produced his first complete injury-free consistent season in eons.
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21511 on: Today at 04:46:07 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:42:03 pm
Nor I. Ipswich were fuelled by a raucous crowd and wanted to prove themselves having just come up.  We defended well, adapted tactically, and blew them away 2nd half.  Seems an odd performance to poke holes in.  But nowhere near as baffling as being worried about fucking United :D

But with Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo signing, they'll be much stronger this season.

Sorry, wrong season.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21512 on: Today at 04:47:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:44:22 pm
Just thinking logically, getting such a large amount for your 4th choice CB or 3rd choice full back.. you just can't not accept it.

I'd prefer to keep him around, but you can't argue with that. If someone offers near £50m, we're going to take it.
Online tommy LFC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21513 on: Today at 04:47:29 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:11:13 pm
Thought in the first half today we struggled with the press in defensive areas. Could see why we were targeting another 6. Robbo looked a bit ropey too.

I also think Diaz showed the best and worst of his game. Some direct running and beating players but the end product was wasteful.

If Gomez is available then we must be looking for a CB. I'd be disappointed if we weren't looking for other options at 6 and LW too.

All true.

i also think your name should now be JerseySlotite.

Where's my coat?
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21514 on: Today at 04:48:35 pm »
Ait Nouri is so good on the ball and average off it
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21515 on: Today at 04:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:53:52 pm
Hincapie or Inacio
Ait Nouri
Gordon
Maybe some1 like Manu Kone in games we need more of a destroyer as apposed to Gravenberch

Inacio is about £40m
Hincapie  £50m
Gordon probably £80m (but say £40m if Gomez goes other way)
Manu Kone £25m
Nouri £35m

We already have £50m from sales say we get £50/£60m for Diaz and look to sell Robbo or Tsimi we break even if not gained cash. plus if VDB and Phillips go we deffo in credit.

Manu Kone is a waste of the money he absolutely does not fit what we need - he isn't great at passing or defending, but he can dribble.

Ignacio I also think isn't good enough. Just cheaper
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21516 on: Today at 04:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:48:54 pm
Manu Kone is a waste of the money he absolutely does not fit what we need - he isn't great at passing or defending, but he can dribble.

Ignacio I also think isn't good enough. Just cheaper

Both are players that wouldn't be mentioned as players we would want had we not been linked with them previously.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21517 on: Today at 04:52:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:50:20 pm
Both are players that wouldn't be mentioned as players we would want had we not been linked with them previously.

Inacio is shite at duels and Kone shite at passing, they are the opposite of Slot style

Hincapié looks like his type of player though
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21518 on: Today at 04:53:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:44:25 pm
Isn't that what his release clause was last summer (or thereabouts)? I think they've been waiting for a big payday this summer for at least one of their players and it hasn't come. Their highest outgoing transfer this summer has been 17m. Last summer they sold Porro and Ugarte for a total of 100m. The season before that Nunes, Palhinha and Nuno Mendes went for a combined 103m.

As we should. We probably won't get that much. But if Max Kilman can go for £40m then Gomez shouldn't be going for less.

I think buyout was over 50m mate.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21519 on: Today at 04:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:52:29 pm
Inacio is shite at duels and Kone shite at passing, they are the opposite of Slot style

Hincapié looks like his type of player though

Hincapie or Hato would be perfect replacements for Gomez. Shame we missed out on Calafiori
