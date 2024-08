Bit hard to sign someone better than Konate that is willing to play second fiddle for 2-3 years.



Why do these mindsets only seem to apply to Liverpool? Did you see Arsenal struggling like fuck to convince Calafiori to join the team with the best defensive record in the league? Did you see Real Madrid have to sell it hard to Alaba last summer? Or did Bayern Munich struggle to buy Kim Min Jae at a time when they’d already got Upamecano and De Ligt? No. None of those things happened. Liverpool and its footballing suits have a small club mentality in some situations and unfortunately, a large percentage of fans are only too willing to join them in that and lap it up.