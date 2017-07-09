If you're aiming for 75 points and a top 4 finish you can carry that a bit, if most of the team is flowing, but you can't afford weaknesses and experiments in key positions if you want to be going for the league, or the CL (the 6 role arguably even more important in Europe).



But the season after will be the same if we're losing several world class players in the same window. We're only a good quality 6 away from having a good chance to compete and have a real go this season, at least if we keep players fit and Slot hits the ground running. And it could be the last chance for a while if we're losing our best talent.



I expect a top 4 finish but I don't expect Slot to be another Klopp (well not for a couple of seasons). I don't see a number 6 as being as important as some do. We play as a team and if we can keep several of our top players injury free then I don't think we'll notice not having a specialised 6. A double pivot of two of Mac, Graveneberch and Jones might work well.Not that long ago we were concerned about CH but then along came Quansah. We were concerned about right back and then Bradley came along. I expect that we'll see one or two more youngsters press the first team and so it's not just about who we will lose but also who may step up.I therefore see this season as one where the new coach attempts to establish himself as the next Klopp (practically impossible) ands some of the younger players show real improvement. We'll know better next year who we need and in the meantime we, as fans, will just have to suck it up. I understand the impatience and fears but I do have confidence that the club are in a decent position and we do have an exciting squad that is developing.