« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 527 528 529 530 531 [532]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 730497 times)

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,053
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21240 on: Today at 08:53:18 am »
Sack Hughes for being unloyal disloyal and for having fun in a way that excludes the fans
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,657
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21241 on: Today at 08:59:36 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:06:33 am
Weren't FSG more like vulture capitalists in our case? Venture capitalism is more about investing in a new and exciting but risky business without taking the reins, vulture capitalism about acquiring distressed assets on the cheap and turning them for a profit. Although I'd admit that the length of FSG's tenure and their transformation of the club into a sustainable business makes the vulture label moot.

Adventurous vulture capitalism?

I appreciate you helping out there Greatex covering for my error.
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21242 on: Today at 09:01:43 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:18:34 am
this entire forum thought zubi was head and shoulders the best option out there but wrote him off as completely ungettable because he didn't want to move and had turned down bayern and arsenal in the past, but we boldly tried for it anyway and had him convinced and the bastards had to put on a full court press pulling every lever that they knew since they had him from a kid and doubling his wages to boot and they only just convinced an obviously emotion based person who was comfortable as he was to stick with it and go back on his word and just do nothing, which is a lot easier than pulling up sticks and moving country's and languages if you are 24 years old and never been away from home.

so of course because we tried gave it a shot and nearly pulled off the impossible, we are embarrassing disorganized foolish performing poorly etc etc etc. the fact we dont want anyone of a lesser caliber just to make up the numbers because we already have plenty of that in house, shocking, stupid beyond belief, failure , cheap as always etc etc etc.

Hughes is outperforming the forum if you ask me. no credit at all for missing the impossible by a whisker. Nope, it was all a big fuck up by idiots. some of you guys constantly look down the wrong end of the telescope.

It's okay Richard, folk are just sounding off!

In all seriousness I would guess everyone is over the Zubimendi now but nothing has still been addressed that have been glaring for a long time, nothing at all. It is poor form so far, Slot has not got the 1 player he felt would make a difference. Then you factor in the Goalie to Bornemouth scenario and it looks a bit suss doesn't it. Is very easy to see why folk are raising eyebrowse at this, it's not kneejerk after a game kind of moanings.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,098
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21243 on: Today at 09:12:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:06:04 am
We're still going in really cold and untested if you're putting in Grav or Jones there. It's not really the time for experiments, although hopefully Grav can really step up there because he's the one with all the natural attributes if he could knit it together.

When it comes to big games especially you want a specialist in there. Rafa was a hugely positional coach but his team didn't function when he never had a Hamann, a Sissoko or Mascherano in that DM role.

Unfortunately playing the likes of Gravenberch in a new role is a risk and will take time. Experience and learning go hand in hand so don't expect it to be an immediate success. Mac has played the role and maybe we need to keep him there and put Gravenberch alongside him.

I think this season will need several experiments and some players will be thrown in at the deep end. As fans we may have to be patient whilst the new coach and players get to know one another. We have lost one of the best managers in the world and I'll be surprised if there isn't a drop off initially. We'll have good games and not so good ones but I hope we see a new style emerging that is as effective as the old one.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,671
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21244 on: Today at 09:38:40 am »
Bit more information on the Zubimendi transfer if anyone is interested

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5704778/2024/08/17/martin-zubimendi-liverpool-real-sociedad/
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21245 on: Today at 09:41:39 am »
Was watching Anfield Wrap
Neill made a good pint in regards to Neves its likely PSG are othere similar deals that sides are working on these big deals for quite a while

Having Hughes come in late doesnt mean we cant sign players but harder to pull off big signings for which we require.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21246 on: Today at 09:46:24 am »
Remember when Málaga fans welcomed random people at the airport and pretended they were signings because their club didn't make any? ;D

https://youtube.com/shorts/MxSpKhaMioM?si=S-swJYLe8FrRQUHE
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,051
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21247 on: Today at 09:59:11 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:46:24 am
Remember when Málaga fans welcomed random people at the airport and pretended they were signings because their club didn't make any? ;D

https://youtube.com/shorts/MxSpKhaMioM?si=S-swJYLe8FrRQUHE

No need for us to do that. Weve just signed Grav as a 6.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,000
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21248 on: Today at 10:02:52 am »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,330
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21249 on: Today at 10:05:26 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:12:47 am
Unfortunately playing the likes of Gravenberch in a new role is a risk and will take time. Experience and learning go hand in hand so don't expect it to be an immediate success. Mac has played the role and maybe we need to keep him there and put Gravenberch alongside him.

I think this season will need several experiments and some players will be thrown in at the deep end. As fans we may have to be patient whilst the new coach and players get to know one another. We have lost one of the best managers in the world and I'll be surprised if there isn't a drop off initially. We'll have good games and not so good ones but I hope we see a new style emerging that is as effective as the old one.

If you're aiming for 75 points and a top 4 finish you can carry that a bit, if most of the team is flowing, but you can't afford weaknesses and experiments in key positions if you want to be going for the league, or the CL (the 6 role arguably even more important in Europe).

But the season after will be the same if we're losing several world class players in the same window. We're only a good quality 6 away from having a good chance to compete and have a real go this season, at least if we keep players fit and Slot hits the ground running. And it could be the last chance for a while if we're losing our best talent.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:49 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,862
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21250 on: Today at 10:22:02 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:01:43 am
It's okay Richard, folk are just sounding off!

In all seriousness I would guess everyone is over the Zubimendi now but nothing has still been addressed that have been glaring for a long time, nothing at all. It is poor form so far, Slot has not got the 1 player he felt would make a difference. Then you factor in the Goalie to Bornemouth scenario and it looks a bit suss doesn't it. Is very easy to see why folk are raising eyebrowse at this, it's not kneejerk after a game kind of moanings.
I don't think I'll ever get over Macho Grande. Those wounds run... pretty deep.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,065
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21251 on: Today at 10:24:41 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:53:18 am
Sack Hughes for being unloyal disloyal and for having fun in a way that excludes the fans
;D

Hughes going for a chat with Slot in the boot room
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,001
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21252 on: Today at 10:25:55 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:41:39 am
Was watching Anfield Wrap
Neill made a good pint in regards to Neves its likely PSG are othere similar deals that sides are working on these big deals for quite a while

Having Hughes come in late doesnt mean we cant sign players but harder to pull off big signings for which we require.


If we didn't have a single person at the club who could get the ball rolling on player talks ahead of Hughes arriving, that's also a fuck up.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21253 on: Today at 10:29:13 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:25:55 am
If we didn't have a single person at the club who could get the ball rolling on player talks ahead of Hughes arriving, that's also a fuck up.

Edwards was working freelance wasnt he, so no garden leave. 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21254 on: Today at 10:34:35 am »
how are we today lads
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,330
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21255 on: Today at 10:40:17 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:25:55 am
If we didn't have a single person at the club who could get the ball rolling on player talks ahead of Hughes arriving, that's also a fuck up.

Ward was working on the Mac Allister deal for example. It wasn't done on a whim in Ibiza.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21256 on: Today at 10:40:20 am »
There is now 7 clubs who consistently invest more money than us. So we've got to be smarter than them or pray FFP/PSR is actually a deterrent eventually.

I'm not sure our way is sustainable in the long run but let's see.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21257 on: Today at 10:42:14 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:40:20 am
There is now 7 clubs who consistently invest more money than us. So we've got to be smarter than them or pray FFP/PSR is actually a deterrent eventually.

I'm not sure our way is sustainable in the long run but let's see.

Depends if the 15-16 year olds we sign kick on it might, I think they are hedging alot of bets there.

Sign them young hopefully they become world beaters or sell them for profit and ideally would be put back into the squad.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,098
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21258 on: Today at 10:43:07 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:05:26 am
If you're aiming for 75 points and a top 4 finish you can carry that a bit, if most of the team is flowing, but you can't afford weaknesses and experiments in key positions if you want to be going for the league, or the CL (the 6 role arguably even more important in Europe).

But the season after will be the same if we're losing several world class players in the same window. We're only a good quality 6 away from having a good chance to compete and have a real go this season, at least if we keep players fit and Slot hits the ground running. And it could be the last chance for a while if we're losing our best talent.

I expect a top 4 finish but I don't expect Slot to be another Klopp (well not for a couple of seasons). I don't see a number 6 as being as important as some do. We play as a team and if we can keep several of our top players injury free then I don't think we'll notice not having a specialised 6. A double pivot of two of Mac, Graveneberch and Jones might work well.

Not that long ago we were concerned about CH but then along came Quansah. We were concerned about right back and then Bradley came along. I expect that we'll see one or two more youngsters press the first team and so it's not just about who we will lose but also who may step up.

I therefore see this season as one where the new coach attempts to establish himself as the next Klopp (practically impossible) ands some of the younger players show real improvement. We'll know better next year who we need and in the meantime we, as fans, will just have to suck it up. I understand the impatience and fears but I do have confidence that the club are in a decent position and we do have an exciting squad that is developing.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:55 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 527 528 529 530 531 [532]   Go Up
« previous next »
 