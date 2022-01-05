I've half arsed read the last few pages to be honest.. (I guess that gives you ammunition against me but fuck it..)



You've got the forever positive posters and the absolute worst case scenario negative posters going at each other, as usual.



But let's be completely honest with ourselves and say how we truly feel.



EVERY SINGLE FAN of this club would have expected at least one signing that isn't a goalkeeper who may/may not start for us in 2 years time or a kid who likely won't start for us in the next 5 years, under a new manager who is following after the best manager ever (In my life time)



We NEED a tidy ball playing number 6 that can intercept and/or take the ball under pressure, turn and make it a positive for us.. (Gravenberch in a pre season friendly looking good will not do. Thats not to say he cant develop into one but hes not gonna be good enough in that position in the league in the short to medium term)



We NEED an extra centre back after matip leaving. (Joe Gomez is a Swiss army knife at best nowadays, probably better suited to right or left back) Sepp is probably leaving which means we end up one short.



Trent is likely fucking off to Madrid on a free, Salah probably going on free next season too.. Virgil will sign a new contract imo which is great, but where are gonna be when that happens?



Aside from city, most other clubs have strengthened, we've done fuck all.



We need to do something.



Call me a bedwetter or a pessimist.. couldn't care less. It's the truth.