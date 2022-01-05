« previous next »
Its venture capitalist.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm
The contract situation was inherited yes but havent there been mentions of no contract offer regarding Van Dijk for example (potentially from the man himself iirc).  It seems it isnt just assumptions but coming from comments and reports from people who would know

Im calm about us offering Virgil a new contract. 12 months ago I was keen for Matip to get a new deal, then he had the bad injury and I (disgustingly, tbf) felt the time was right to let him go. A lot can change in 12 months for a 33 year old player. If he still maintains his standard and we dont offer him a new deal it will be utter madness. Even if you have to accept a year or two longer than is ideal, you suck it up and bear it as theres not many who could replace him if any at all. If you can kick the can down the line regarding Virgil, you probably do it for as long as possible.

There are so many hypothetical situations you can apply to the contract renewals and Id believe them all. Hughes working on transfers instead? Yeah, believable. The players arent ready to renew/discuss extending? Yep. Edwards wants to get the team younger and doesnt want to reward past performance? Wouldnt be shocked. Players want too much money/length of contract? Again, wouldnt shock me. You could go on all night but I do believe if Trent wants to stay itll be a formality. Mo and Virgil arent as straightforward and may take longer. Konate also has one year left on his deal at the end of this season, hes another headache on the horizon.
Bit of pressure on Hughes right now isn't there. Feels like in turn it's reduced the pressure on Slot a bit. Not his fault is it. Hughes will be fully grey next time we see him I'd imagine.

I'm guessing the contracts won't be progressing much until the window shuts and then there will be attempts or decisions made.

I'm also guessing we buy 3 players before the end of the window and none of them will start a game before the international window.

For that reason I'm just ready for the games and cheering on the mighty reds.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm
The contract situation was inherited yes but havent there been mentions of no contract offer regarding Van Dijk for example (potentially from the man himself iirc).  It seems it isnt just assumptions but coming from comments and reports from people who would know

VVD is a strange one he is a client of Neil Fewings, who also has three Bournemouth players on his books Billing, Aarons and Senesi. So Hughes would already have a relationship with VVD's agent.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm
Its venture capitalist.

Weren't FSG more like vulture capitalists in our case? Venture capitalism is more about investing in a new and exciting but risky business without taking the reins, vulture capitalism about acquiring distressed assets on the cheap and turning them for a profit. Although I'd admit that the length of FSG's tenure and their transformation of the club into a sustainable business makes the vulture label moot.

Adventurous vulture capitalism?
this entire forum thought zubi was head and shoulders the best option out there but wrote him off as completely ungettable because he didn't want to move and had turned down bayern and arsenal in the past, but we boldly tried for it anyway and had him convinced and the bastards had to put on a full court press pulling every lever that they knew since they had him from a kid and doubling his wages to boot and they only just convinced an obviously emotion based person who was comfortable as he was to stick with it and go back on his word and just do nothing, which is a lot easier than pulling up sticks and moving country's and languages if you are 24 years old and never been away from home.

so of course because we tried gave it a shot and nearly pulled off the impossible, we are embarrassing disorganized foolish performing poorly etc etc etc. the fact we dont want anyone of a lesser caliber just to make up the numbers because we already have plenty of that in house, shocking, stupid beyond belief, failure , cheap as always etc etc etc.

Hughes is outperforming the forum if you ask me. no credit at all for missing the impossible by a whisker. Nope, it was all a big fuck up by idiots. some of you guys constantly look down the wrong end of the telescope.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:16:41 am
https://www.ojogo.pt/8538619815/liverpool-deve-avancar-por-goncalo-inacio/
https://x.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1824580567016288752
saw this this morning and last night from some places - obviously not any of the now SHUNNED journalists.

It's an area we need help in....did he have a poor season? We were "looking" last summer too.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:18:58 am
saw this this morning and last night from some places - obviously not any of the now SHUNNED journalists.

It's an area we need help in....did he have a poor season? We were "looking" last summer too.
Yeah, the local journos are in the dark LOL. Honestly,  I have not been following him. Maybe someone else can give more details.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:08:21 pm
:D

Meet Salas.



Is that real? If you were Mexican youd be battering that with a cricket bat to see a bag of Chewits and hubba bubba fall out its ass
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:16:41 am
https://www.ojogo.pt/8538619815/liverpool-deve-avancar-por-goncalo-inacio/
https://x.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1824580567016288752
This has a great whiff of agent trying to drum up interest in their client about it..

This is the third window weve heard similar rumours
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:23:40 am
Is that real? If you were Mexican youd be battering that with a cricket bat to see a bag of Chewits and hubba bubba fall out its ass
Mexicans dont play cricket mate they play Cicadas
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:33:17 pm
You might have had a point had you not just completely ignored the 5 goals on top of those assists to stubbornly stick to the offering nothing going forward point

The 5 goals scored after set pieces? You should expect that from a central defender. Anyway, trying to explain actual football to you has proved to be a pointless exercise over the years. I doubt that would change now ...
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:24:38 am
This has a great whiff of agent trying to drum up interest in their client about it..

This is the third window weve heard similar rumours

I don't know how real our interest in the player is, but our scouts have been reported attending Sporting's games and watching Inacio quite often ...
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:16:41 am
https://www.ojogo.pt/8538619815/liverpool-deve-avancar-por-goncalo-inacio/
https://x.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1824580567016288752
When will this player finally move so that we arent linked with him every window?

I can confidently predict that he will not be signing, because he never does.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:23:40 am
Is that real? If you were Mexican youd be battering that with a cricket bat to see a bag of Chewits and hubba bubba fall out its ass

Of course mate.  He's a baby.  :D

I told you a few days back I'm getting my yearly update.
He's becoming to us what Damiao was to Spurs (linked every window). Sporting definitely seem to want a big sale but have had no takers for him or Gyokeres. This is likely his agent trying to drum up interest

But let's assume there is some truth to Inacio and us. Might it be an example that we're focusing on other areas that are not necessarily being highlighted. We've sort of had this before as well situations in which we've signed players only to put them in a different position (i.e Wijnaldum). Not saying that's the case here, but with VVD's contract expiring and Newcastle still needing a CB, might it be we'd be interested in offloading Gomez if we could get in a replacement?

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:25:45 am
Mexicans dont play cricket mate they play Cicadas
Very good  ;D

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:24:38 am
This has a great whiff of agent trying to drum up interest in their client about it..

This is the third window weve heard similar rumours
I'll be more inclined to believe when Record say something. These sources are hit and miss. It's just that different sources were saying something similar. That's it.
Its a shame as i think Inacio would be a good buy for us, also think Ait Nouri would be a good buy, pretty much the same as Robbo in the way he plays when he was younger, i think Gordon would be a good buy and would more than likely replace Diaz, who i like but for me really needs to push on this year if he is staying.

Next season I have to say i am abit worried we may lose Trent , Salah , Virg, Robbo more than likely, If Diaz does not progress he's gone too and maybe even Ali and Nunez again another who has to perform this season, thats possibly 7 1st team players I genuinely cant see us having the money for that.

Trent free
Virg  free
Salah free
Robbo £15m
Diaz £60m
Ali £20m
Nunez £60m

thats only around £150m in returns for 7 places atm I dont see any youngsters other than Bradley maybe Quansah taking these spots though they are also part of our squad already so can not be added as replacement as the are also backups  already, so they either become first 11 or stay as backup to someone else

All in all its alot of work and alot of cash will be needed if we can get some in,  within this window and the winter one it wont be too bad but next season it will be super tough to get what we need never mind what we need now.
^ I'd be amazed if we got 60m for either Nunez or a 28yo Diaz if they have another underwhelming season. On the other hand I would hope to get a lot more than 20m for a 32yo Alisson. If we're losing all these legends on frees then we'll be in no position to give another one a cheap exit as a reward for past contributions, we'll need to wring every penny we can out of the deal (40m + 1p)
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm
Hughes and Edwards have thrown their toys out the pram cos they fucked up a transfer  ;D
No, they've done what they should have always done. Say nothing until a deal is 100% certain.
