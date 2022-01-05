this entire forum thought zubi was head and shoulders the best option out there but wrote him off as completely ungettable because he didn't want to move and had turned down bayern and arsenal in the past, but we boldly tried for it anyway and had him convinced and the bastards had to put on a full court press pulling every lever that they knew since they had him from a kid and doubling his wages to boot and they only just convinced an obviously emotion based person who was comfortable as he was to stick with it and go back on his word and just do nothing, which is a lot easier than pulling up sticks and moving country's and languages if you are 24 years old and never been away from home.



so of course because we tried gave it a shot and nearly pulled off the impossible, we are embarrassing disorganized foolish performing poorly etc etc etc. the fact we dont want anyone of a lesser caliber just to make up the numbers because we already have plenty of that in house, shocking, stupid beyond belief, failure , cheap as always etc etc etc.



Hughes is outperforming the forum if you ask me. no credit at all for missing the impossible by a whisker. Nope, it was all a big fuck up by idiots. some of you guys constantly look down the wrong end of the telescope.