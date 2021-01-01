The contract situation was inherited yes but havent there been mentions of no contract offer regarding Van Dijk for example (potentially from the man himself iirc). It seems it isnt just assumptions but coming from comments and reports from people who would know



Im calm about us offering Virgil a new contract. 12 months ago I was keen for Matip to get a new deal, then he had the bad injury and I (disgustingly, tbf) felt the time was right to let him go. A lot can change in 12 months for a 33 year old player. If he still maintains his standard and we dont offer him a new deal it will be utter madness. Even if you have to accept a year or two longer than is ideal, you suck it up and bear it as theres not many who could replace him if any at all. If you can kick the can down the line regarding Virgil, you probably do it for as long as possible.There are so many hypothetical situations you can apply to the contract renewals and Id believe them all. Hughes working on transfers instead? Yeah, believable. The players arent ready to renew/discuss extending? Yep. Edwards wants to get the team younger and doesnt want to reward past performance? Wouldnt be shocked. Players want too much money/length of contract? Again, wouldnt shock me. You could go on all night but I do believe if Trent wants to stay itll be a formality. Mo and Virgil arent as straightforward and may take longer. Konate also has one year left on his deal at the end of this season, hes another headache on the horizon.