I said: ‘Don’t do it. You can’t do it (respond to Al), Craig. You do it, it’s going to be a bad day. You cannot do it". “I told him things that, what I’d do, and he said, ‘No way,’ and I said, ‘Way.



On midfielders: "They are just non-productive. I mean, for whatever reason. They’re not 6s or 8s or they don’t want to work or whatever. And these clubs are getting rid of non-productive people in the Babelcopters in many cases. And they’re also getting rid of their people that are really brutal people. And they’re trying to come into our club at levels that have never been seen before. And I saw an ad just before I got on the air. I’m walking over here, and I saw an ad by Richard Hughes saying he's going to provide a DM. Where has he been for three years? For three years."