Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:04:01 pm
There are other threads to post in like the Fallout shelter, I guess the run in and throw stones brigade could post in there

the fallout thread is for the real bedwetters among us. Someone thinks something different to me, I'm off to the imaginary boozer to round the troops.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:07:41 pm

The requirements for the 6 role are different now, we need a playmaker rather than a pure defensive shield so they do need to have elite level awareness, agility, passing etc

So we need someone like McAllister right?  Or Szobolazi?  or Jones?  Or Gravenberch? We have options if thats how we want to play. And we have time if not

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:19:49 pm
If we tried acting like it, then there'd be few complaints.

We act like an also ran in the market.

 ;D

We're just not running up huge debts to facilitate transfers every season. You're talking tens of millions for one player. That's not small money for a club with £500m, or so, revenues. They're major decisions, in terms of materiality, but a lot of rivals - often funded by states or other dodgy owners - are run like they're playing FM.
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 03:47:36 pm
the fallout thread is for the real bedwetters among us. Someone thinks something different to me, I'm off to the imaginary boozer to round the troops.

Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:48:44 pm
So we need someone like McAllister right?  Or Szobolazi?  or Jones?  Or Gravenberch? We have options if thats how we want to play. And we have time if not

Szobszlai isnt good enough defensively and Ive not seen him play much receiving the ball, he is excellent as a third man runner, Jones or Gravenberch could be the answer but there will be a time to adaptation, Jones doesnt have the defensive awareness so needs to learn

it will take a few months for things to gel, we have to pick up results whilst the team improves
Think it will be very difficult to sign players now. Reminds me of a couple of seasons ago where Klopp was in press conferences towards the end of the window saying we were still trying and we will see but I don't think there was much hope.

Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:38:58 pm
God I hope not 😂 never want to deal with a northern Spain team ever again
Those mountains. We just can't compete.
Deal for the Georgian keeper off as well? :D

Incredible window.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:39:11 pm
Not for me. It was not the methods that worked, it was Klopp, plain and simple.
I know he's a dirty word here, but I have a soft spot for him... you're forgetting Rodgers. I do not want to see that man's name swept aside like he's nothing... in the blink of an eye - if things go well with 115, he could become a premier league winning manager, and he turns from failure, to success. (Same with Stevie- but from success, to the pinnacle of success)

I seem to remember we came within points of winning the league (shafted by refs in favor of 115 ... again- the first of many such shaftings), playing some absolute beautiful, and suffocating(to the opposition) football, while signing Studga, Suarez and Coutinho for peanuts.

The "methods translate". They've translated from Comolli and Rodgers, to Edwards and Kloppo. Various rates of success yes, but they do translate. I suspect they will translate once more. The complete shakeup in the background, the shifting of responsibilities and getting used to everything as well as the manager's bedding period, will have a say in all of that, but I expect them to improve on what we THINK WE SEE currently.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:40:13 pm
Beautiful day out there, ever thought of taking a walk rather than sounding off at others?
Quote from: Wool on Today at 04:19:38 pm
Deal for the Georgian keeper off as well? :D

Incredible window.

Valencia need the money not us.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:20:08 pm

Me too. Well, not "only", but "most of the time".
https://x.com/Generaldepie_/status/1824463911833239765

Quote
Operation Mamardashvili not moving forward because they do not reach 40M
