I am questioning Slots ability if he doesnt get top four. Its that simple.



So will I, it's the bare minimum in which he should be judged on. For me, the teams who finished top 3 last season have a lot more quality than the sides around them, and everyone below about 8th place is irrelevant as far as the table goes. I can understand not finishing above City. I can even understand finishing below Arsenal given they've had a couple of decent seasons, but hopefully less injuries for us this year have their say. We still have a better squad and more quality players than them. My genuine expectation is this side should be competing to win the league towards the end of the season. If you've decided there's zero players in the world good enough to up the quality of this squad other than a goalkeeper we might get to see in two years, you've got to be competing to win it.82 points last season. I myself am not necessarily expecting him to beat that, but how many can you go below that tally until you look at it as underwhelming? If he's a few behind, fair enough, we'll still get Champions League football, if he's ten points behind is that good? No it's not, a low 70s points total with the quality we have would be seriously underwhelming IMO. That's just the league though. If he can win a trophy elsewhere it'd be nice, ideally the Champions League, which in doing so of course makes you immortal at this club. Again, not saying that's an expectation but at the very least we should be competing in it towards the end.We can't allow the standards to be eroded. He's got to be good from the off. If the club think otherwise we'll just fall further behind. My own prediction about the Slot regime is he'll have us playing nice football and generally do well. Saying that, it wouldn't surprise me if the final results always fall short of our own expectations, IE not winning major trophies. The senior element of the squad is in an absolute pickle. I really reckon all three big hitters leave next summer without signing a new contract. Beyond that Alisson is gone in the next two years. None of that sends a good message to other key players currently at the club or elsewhere. I feel FSG's time at the club is done from some point between the next 18 months to 3 years - and that points to less investment than ever IMO. That won't help the manager it's fair to say. Again, just a prediction. Best of luck Arne!