Carragher is a massive prick isnt he though.

On Sky he was kissing Peps arse the other day but as soon as he is on American tv he puts the boot in on Man "115 charges, its 130 now" City.

If anyone is a company man its him.

Slot seems a relaxed/calm/nice guy at the moment but my fear for him is when no marks like Des Kelly / Shreeves start baiting him over things of out of his remit as it will happen when a few bad results happen.
The target is to maintain top 4 & get out of the qualification group for the champions league, thats the height of our ambition this year, it would unfair to expect anything more than that and we are incredibly reliant on having fewer injuries this season than the other sides around us

i dont expect any business to be done in January so really hope we are not punished too heavily and lose our champions league spot

next summer i expect to see us be proactive and get business done early, the club owes it to the manager as hes the one who will be getting the flak all season if the results arent good
The Dutch are very outspoken culturally, I think he will handle their questions just fine
Hoping the keeper is signed shortly. I have to say he must really like the proposal if it's true he's going to stay out on loan for two years. He's 24 soon, done really well for Valencia and Goergia - you think he'd be taking the step up to the next level to play right away, or at least want too. That said, he can join in two years time and still be our goalie for a decade.

When Chelsea done the same with Courtoius he was a bit younger so I could understand him going to a big club like Atletico for a few years. Bournemouth still a bit of a strange one when you could leave him with Valencia and possibly lower the price a little but experience of the league and country shouldn't hurt. I don't think Hughes is going to escape questions about that loan. Still, it's a really good move I feel, IF it goes through. Hopefully someone in Europe takes him if he is out for a second year on loan.

He should tell his mate at Napoli not to sign a new deal or go elsewhere so he can join Arne Slot's technically impressive reds in the next year or two.
With Carra words just seem to come out with no thought as to what those words are. He also says "sort of" irritatingly often at the start of every sentence.
Hoping the keeper is signed shortly. I have to say he must really like the proposal if it's true he's going to stay out on loan for two years. He's 24 soon, done really well for Valencia and Goergia - you think he'd be taking the step up to the next level to play right away, or at least want too. That said, he can join in two years time and still be our goalie for a decade.

When Chelsea done the same with Courtoius he was a bit younger so I could understand him going to a big club like Atletico for a few years. Bournemouth still a bit of a strange one when you could leave him with Valencia and possibly lower the price a little but experience of the league and country shouldn't hurt. I don't think Hughes is going to escape questions about that loan. Still, it's a really good move I feel, IF it goes through. Hopefully someone in Europe takes him if he is out for a second year on loan.

He should tell his mate at Napoli not to sign a new deal or go elsewhere so he can join Arne Slot's technically impressive reds in the next year or two.

We'll manage to drag that out another week or so yet haha

Report today Valenica are getting frustrated with the pace of it and worried about having time to replace him.
The target is to maintain top 4 & get out of the qualification group for the champions league, thats the height of our ambition this year, it would unfair to expect anything more than that and we are incredibly reliant on having fewer injuries this season than the other sides around us

i dont expect any business to be done in January so really hope we are not punished too heavily and lose our champions league spot

next summer i expect to see us be proactive and get business done early, the club owes it to the manager as hes the one who will be getting the flak all season if the results arent good

I am questioning Slots ability if he doesnt get top four. Its that simple.
We'll manage to drag that out another week or so yet haha

Report today Valenica are getting frustrated with the pace of it and worried about having time to replace him.

Yeah, to be honest, there's no reason why we should have confidence it won't fall through. This is a club that very obviously doesn't like signing footballers.

Hopefully we get the Paul Joyce tweet in a minute to shut me up   :D
Yeah, to be honest, there's no reason why we should have confidence it won't fall through. This is a club that very obviously doesn't like signing footballers.

Hopefully we get the Paul Joyce tweet in a minute to shut me up   :D

Hughes has got to prove he's got what it takes a big club. He's not had a great start.
The target is to maintain top 4 & get out of the qualification group for the champions league, thats the height of our ambition this year, it would unfair to expect anything more than that and we are incredibly reliant on having fewer injuries this season than the other sides around us

i dont expect any business to be done in January so really hope we are not punished too heavily and lose our champions league spot

next summer i expect to see us be proactive and get business done early, the club owes it to the manager as hes the one who will be getting the flak all season if the results arent good

Thats a mad take.  We should not be expecting to have another season of transistion
One that is definitely is gettable is Maxence Caqueret at Lyon, but I dont think he necessarily improves us. Hes very slight too, at least Gravenberch has physicality about him.
I like Caqueret a lot, mainly a skill crossover with Elliott or Mac though, hes not a 6 really, albeit could kind of do the Zubimendi-version we were looking for. Its just adding another 8 in my mind though. Starting to get a bit Aouar-y as to why hes still at Lyon.
I like Caqueret a lot, mainly a skill crossover with Elliott or Mac though, hes not a 6 really, albeit could kind of do the Zubimendi-version we were looking for. Its just adding another 8 in my mind though. Starting to get a bit Aouar-y as to why hes still at Lyon.

A no for me I dont like his haircut
Valenica dragging their heels now it seems
I am questioning Slots ability if he doesnt get top four. Its that simple.

So will I, it's the bare minimum in which he should be judged on. For me, the teams who finished top 3 last season have a lot more quality than the sides around them, and everyone below about 8th place is irrelevant as far as the table goes. I can understand not finishing above City. I can even understand finishing below Arsenal given they've had a couple of decent seasons, but hopefully less injuries for us this year have their say. We still have a better squad and more quality players than them. My genuine expectation is this side should be competing to win the league towards the end of the season. If you've decided there's zero players in the world good enough to up the quality of this squad other than a goalkeeper we might get to see in two years, you've got to be competing to win it.

82 points last season. I myself am not necessarily expecting him to beat that, but how many can you go below that tally until you look at it as underwhelming? If he's a few behind, fair enough, we'll still get Champions League football, if he's ten points behind is that good? No it's not, a low 70s points total with the quality we have would be seriously underwhelming IMO. That's just the league though. If he can win a trophy elsewhere it'd be nice, ideally the Champions League, which in doing so of course makes you immortal at this club. Again, not saying that's an expectation but at the very least we should be competing in it towards the end.

We can't allow the standards to be eroded. He's got to be good from the off. If the club think otherwise we'll just fall further behind. My own prediction about the Slot regime is he'll have us playing nice football and generally do well. Saying that, it wouldn't surprise me if the final results always fall short of our own expectations, IE not winning major trophies. The senior element of the squad is in an absolute pickle. I really reckon all three big hitters leave next summer without signing a new contract. Beyond that Alisson is gone in the next two years. None of that sends a good message to other key players currently at the club or elsewhere. I feel FSG's time at the club is done from some point between the next 18 months to 3 years - and that points to less investment than ever IMO. That won't help the manager it's fair to say. Again, just a prediction. Best of luck Arne!
The target is to maintain top 4 & get out of the qualification group for the champions league, thats the height of our ambition this year, it would unfair to expect anything more than that and we are incredibly reliant on having fewer injuries this season than the other sides around us

i dont expect any business to be done in January so really hope we are not punished too heavily and lose our champions league spot

next summer i expect to see us be proactive and get business done early, the club owes it to the manager as hes the one who will be getting the flak all season if the results arent good

no, challenging for trophies is the ambition - unless theres another insane injury crisis, in which case every single trainer / medical staff need marching out of Axa never to be let in again.
Thats a mad take.  We should not be expecting to have another season of transistion

Brand new manager and coaching staff and we should be expecting us to have any transition ;D classic!

I am questioning Slots ability if he doesnt get top four. Its that simple.

Top 4 should be the absolute minimum we get from this season
Report today Valenica are getting frustrated with the pace of it and worried about having time to replace him.

Not arsed about Valencia. It's been repeatedly noted in the Spanish media that they have to sell. Their big sale was supposed to be Javi Guerra going to Atletico but that collapsed. End of the day they need money and we're offering them a solution.
Kvarataskhelia's dads favorite player was Maradona so assuming they support Napoli
My dad's favorite player too... but he loved Liverpool. You can have favorite players from clubs that you don't support mate.
6 pages in 3 hours since the thread was reopened, we must have signed someone.
6 pages in 3 hours since the thread was reopened, we must have signed someone.

I fear it is close to being locked again to ..
no, challenging for trophies is the ambition - unless theres another insane injury crisis, in which case every single trainer / medical staff need marching out of Axa never to be let in again.

We have a squad that should be able to challenge for multiple trophies already, that's my feeling, and I'm still crying out for new signings!

If this season ends with us scraping 4th (or even 5th now potentially) while not coming close to winning a trophy elsewhere, there is nothing about it that can make it a successful season. I'm not saying the manager would have to be sacked for that, but it would not be a season of success or progress.

That was viewed as a good season in 2016/17. Good is still subjective there. It wasn't a good season the way I look at it, it was merely progress and we got there in the end. Where we've been under Klopp bar a couple of iffy spells, that's where we need to be again. The standards and expectations of this club should not be eroded.
Noni Madueke seems to be available from Chelsea and they are asking £60mill. Left footer playing from the right, 22yrs old, quick, good dribbler, scoring record of 1 in 4 so far in his career. Possible long term option to replace Salah, especially if we can get the price down to somewhere closer to say £50mill?
6 pages in 3 hours since the thread was reopened, we must have signed someone.

its very exciting but who? You guess first
We have a squad that should be able to challenge for multiple trophies already, that's my feeling, and I'm still crying out for new signings!

If this season ends with us scraping 4th (or even 5th now potentially) while not coming close to winning a trophy elsewhere, there is nothing about it that can make it a successful season. I'm not saying the manager would have to be sacked for that, but it would not be a season of success or progress.

That was viewed as a good season in 2016/17. Good is still subjective there. It wasn't a good season the way I look at it, it was merely progress and we got there in the end. Where we've been under Klopp bar a couple of iffy spells, that's where we need to be again. The standards and expectations of this club should not be eroded.

thats the thing, what Slot is taking over is so very different to what Klopp took over, both on and off the pitch.

Sure, he cant be expected to be up to speed with the league from day 1, he needs to actually have his team play in some competitive games first! But the squad he has is up to speed, and has a lot of very good players throughout. Its a settled club, not one rocked by managerial ins and outs over the years. 

As far as Im concerned, the pressure will be on Slot to have this team competing this season, but if everything that has been said about him is true, and the early signs of pre-season suggest he is a very good coach indeed, then I dont think hell have too many problems with that pressure.
Noni Madueke seems to be available from Chelsea and they are asking £60mill. Left footer playing from the right, 22yrs old, quick, good dribbler, scoring record of 1 in 4 so far in his career. Possible long term option to replace Salah, especially if we can get the price down to somewhere closer to say £50mill?
No. Just sign someone who's good to replace Salah when he laves, think buying a back up who may get good, but won't get the minutes to improve is the worst way to go about it
This is the same strategy that has seen us win every trophy available to us, some multiple times, reach multiple CL finals which could have easily fallen in our favour and added to the trophy haul. Finish 2nd in the PL with record points hauls for 2nd place teams and go closer to any other club every to winning an unprecedented quadruple (twice-ish).

I don't think it's really the issue you're making it out to be to be honest. Seems to work.

Does it work without Klopp? I don't know. But criticising the owners when we're the only club to break that City monopoly as well as the other incredible achievements and near achievements these owners and their hires have already delivered seems kinda redundant.

You can't just say "yeah but it could and SHOULD  have been more" because who else, other than City operating outside of the rule and run by an oil state, and Madrid who are just their own entity entirely are doing more than we've managed with these methods?

They've worked. There's a good chance they continue to work.
Frame this post in gold and nail it to your toilet wall.

Sense!
Noni Madueke seems to be available from Chelsea and they are asking £60mill. Left footer playing from the right, 22yrs old, quick, good dribbler, scoring record of 1 in 4 so far in his career. Possible long term option to replace Salah, especially if we can get the price down to somewhere closer to say £50mill?

He's a one trick pony
I have no clue who this is but thought it was funny

Quote
@PavanMassimo
Liverpool might not be done dealing with Real Sociedad as they have reignited their interest in their forward Takefusa Kubo (23)  the Merseyside team is ready to make a considerable financial effort to bring the winger to Anfield
