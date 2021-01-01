Because we didn't think he was good enough, presumably. We don't want an additional body, we want someone who can come in and start for one of the best teams in the world.



As fans we'd probably take an additional body, but that's not their view. And I think that's fine - I'm pleased they have a really high bar for players. My view is that if the club don't think there's someone of the required level then we shouldn't sign for the sake of it... but I do find it hard to believe that Zubimendi is the only one good enough who is available. Sometimes we need to be better at forcing player's availability - can't constantly rely on release clauses, need to act like a big club and just put the money on the table.



Yeah they are fair points, I like the idea that its quality or nothing. Klopp did that and it worked because for years we signed shite. But sometimes we forget that players who we think are better just don't want to move no matter what or they just don't suit. I'll give 3 examples.De Jong - Good players, always injured. We don't need another Thiago (who in my book was one of the best midfielders of his generation)Koppermeins - On the raio last night they were saying Gasperini said he wasnt playing and he wasnt training with the team because his heart was set on a move to JuveEderson - The story was to why we didbt move on from Atalanta was that he reckons he owes them a season after them helped him get to the level he appears to be atThere's probably 5 or 6 names of players who are likely available "better" that what we have, and if so we might and probably will get 1. But if we don't I'd like to think it was a case that Slot didn't agree to it or would rather work with the players he has and wait for the one he wants rather than Edwards and his team failing to get a deal done