Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 08:39:46 am
It's going to be weird in here when we do sign a player. It's almost like half of you don't want us to sign anybody so that you can get your fsg moaning hats on. Just see how the last 2 weeks of the window play out. It will be funny to see you all trying to justify your breakdowns and moaning if we do bring players in. Although most of you are expecting 15 players to come in and half a billion spend so will never be satisfied. Go and support chelsea
I don't think anyone wants 15 players. I would be happy with a DM and Trent, Virgil and Mo signing new contracts. Sure I wouldn't mind a CB and a winger but I could understand not getting them in. Mo and Virg would have signed up for another couple of years and Diaz and Gomez who appear to be available were not moved on. The GK signing is good succession planning and he looks excellent from all reports.

What has set people off is not getting the DM we wanted, which is a position we have tried to add to for three summers, and respected journos stating we don't have a back up plan and won't be brining one in.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:30:25 am
2nd Leg:
Whingebags vs Mingebags (0-0)

2nd Leg is 5 minutes in and no clear favorite for today's clash...


We need a good rumour to shift our attention  :'(

We collect keepers like Imelda Marcos collects shoes so how about a Donnarumour.  ;D

He detests mountains, loves scouse and has led us to believe there is a chance we could sign him.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:38:25 am
This is so fucking dumb. Literally no one is going out for bat for FSG over the Club. It's just some have an understanding as to why we're in the situation we're in, and realise that FSG aren't sat there deliberately trying to fuck us over. They were willing to pay for Zubimendi and it was so very close to working out, and we'd all have been delighted.

And if we don't sign someone else instead of Zubimendi, that's the decision of those in charge of transfers. It's not FSG withholding money or saying no.



They are not deliberately trying to fuck us over as that would see the value of the club go down, they are also not willing to go the extra mile to see us win. 

Those in charge of transfers are working under rules on what signings we can make.

When things were going well the sycophants praised FSG for hiring Klopp, cant they also take the blame for hiring people who have failed to sign a first team DM for two years

Btw you have litteraly just gone out to bat for them  :wave
Quote
@_pauljoyce
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Henderson set for a shock return to Liverpool as a stop-gap solution in their search for a No. 6. Talks have progressed quickly, with the former captain eager to help the club amidst their current midfield challenges. More to follow... #LFC #TransferNews

10:49 AM · Aug 15, 2024 · 300K Views · 3.4K Retweets · 32K Likes

Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 08:12:31 am
Pointless trying to understand half the nonsense in here
It's really been something else in here the last 36 hours hasnt it 😂

Alisson has probably told the club in advance he is leaving so we have secured the best replacement we could and persuaded him to go and play for a bottom half team for a year or two until Ali leaves but no the idiots in here just think we are wasting money buying a keeper just for Hughes old team to have? 😂😂😂 These people probably have jobs that rely on using common sense as well is the scary thing 😬

Also people thinking Hughes is shite because he hasn't signed the 3 payers to extensions without knowing the first thing about what's going on behind the scenes, most likely is all 3 want to see how Slot gets on first couple of months? or even to just take the measure of the man and maybe even the clubs ambition to boot? Same reason they could have been giving since last January when Klopp announced he was going.
