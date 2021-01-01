Aye I'm going out to bat for the owners by saying wait until the end of a designated period in which you can make transfers before making a judgement. Honestly some of you in here. I feel for your families



Do you think we haven't been here before mate.Still a month left of the window, still 3 weeks left...Then we get the 'we don't see value in this window'....There is always January....next summer will be the big one.Or the heat gets a bit too much and we sign a Davies, Kabak, Melo or Endo. I am really struggling to think of a player we have identified late in a window who has come in and been a long-term success. Endo is probably the closest but even he doesn't seem to be part of the new coaches plans.So please don't insult our intelligence and suggest this is a one off and we shouldn't use past windows to judge this one.