Hughes is out of his depth here. If you recruit a sporting director from Bournemouth and expect him to make signings for a big club, you end up with the splattered mess of this summer window.



Just leave aside for a second the lack of new signings, what are the excuses for him not having done anything on extending Van Dijk, Salah and Trent's contracts so far? Surely, these must be much more under control, and he should know exactly what is needed to already tie these up?



Our football ops has become one of the worst run in the division from being one of the best run in the division over the last few years. Not only are we not going to sign new players, but we are running a real risk of losing our best players on a free in a year from now. It is an utter shambles and no is seemingly accountable for any of this.