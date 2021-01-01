« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

schumi_pete

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20120 on: Today at 07:44:09 am
Hughes is out of his depth here. If you recruit a sporting director from Bournemouth and expect him to make signings for a big club, you end up with the splattered mess of this summer window.

Just leave aside for a second the lack of new signings, what are the excuses for him not having done anything on extending Van Dijk, Salah and Trent's contracts so far? Surely, these must be much more under control, and he should know exactly what is needed to already tie these up?

Our football ops has become one of the worst run in the division from being one of the best run in the division over the last few years. Not only are we not going to sign new players, but we are running a real risk of losing our best players on a free in a year from now. It is an utter shambles and no is seemingly accountable for any of this.
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20121 on: Today at 07:44:57 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:27:02 am
The same mistakes being made again. Edwards involved again then as well, the so called genius.

He had fuck all to do with transfer decisions in 2012.
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20122 on: Today at 07:46:14 am
We all refreshed from a good nights sleep and ready to spend another day bitching and moaning? Go!
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20123 on: Today at 07:47:36 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 07:44:09 am
Just leave aside for a second the lack of new signings, what are the excuses for him not having done anything on extending Van Dijk, Salah and Trent's contracts so far? Surely, these must be much more under control, and he should know exactly what is needed to already tie these up?

Id imagine a small thing like him starting in June and all 3 being at their respective international teams.

Beyond that youve no idea if talks have begun with their respective agents.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20124 on: Today at 07:48:16 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:43:28 am
Same mate, I'd have tried to keep him. He looked a very bright young player.
Definitely. I can't pretend to like this summer's transfer window so far and hopefully we do have some aces up our sleeves (although I do doubt it) & we make some good additions.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20125 on: Today at 07:49:25 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 07:44:09 am
Just leave aside for a second the lack of new signings, what are the excuses for him not having done anything on extending Van Dijk, Salah and Trent's contracts so far? Surely, these must be much more under control, and he should know exactly what is needed to already tie these up?
That has nothing to do with Hughes to be fair. None of them should have got into this position.
JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20126 on: Today at 07:49:29 am
Is the new keeper actually going to Bournemouth on loan? That is fucking hilarious if so. Hughes signing a  player for his old club whilst we just get rid of some very promising young players.
You couldnt make it up really.
schumi_pete

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20127 on: Today at 07:49:32 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:47:36 am
Id imagine a small thing like him starting in June and all 3 being at their respective international teams.

Doesn't stop other teams from extending the contracts of their key players? Exhibits A and B being Palmer at Chelsea and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

It is seemingly only a problem for us.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20128 on: Today at 07:50:58 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 07:44:09 am
Hughes is out of his depth here. If you recruit a sporting director from Bournemouth and expect him to make signings for a big club, you end up with the splattered mess of this summer window.

Just leave aside for a second the lack of new signings, what are the excuses for him not having done anything on extending Van Dijk, Salah and Trent's contracts so far? Surely, these must be much more under control, and he should know exactly what is needed to already tie these up?

Our football ops has become one of the worst run in the division from being one of the best run in the division over the last few years. Not only are we not going to sign new players, but we are running a real risk of losing our best players on a free in a year from now. It is an utter shambles and no is seemingly accountable for any of this.

Hughes doesnt even have a good track record to fall back on. Bournemouth signed some absolute shit on massive money by their standards. A couple of hits like Solanke (eventually) and Zabarnyi help gloss over a whole pile of bums that have barely done a thing right.
Red Cactii

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20129 on: Today at 07:51:11 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 07:44:09 am
Hughes is out of his depth here. If you recruit a sporting director from Bournemouth and expect him to make signings for a big club, you end up with the splattered mess of this summer window.

Just leave aside for a second the lack of new signings, what are the excuses for him not having done anything on extending Van Dijk, Salah and Trent's contracts so far? Surely, these must be much more under control, and he should know exactly what is needed to already tie these up?

Our football ops has become one of the worst run in the division from being one of the best run in the division over the last few years. Not only are we not going to sign new players, but we are running a real risk of losing our best players on a free in a year from now. It is an utter shambles and no is seemingly accountable for any of this.


Given what weve heard in the media (at least from Virgil), it appears those three may want to wait and see how things look under Slot before committing. Which if true, is fair enough. Hughes has been handed a ticking time bomb by the previous regime, who deserve a world of criticism for not getting any of these sorted before Klopp announced that he would leave.
schumi_pete

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20130 on: Today at 07:51:46 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:49:25 am
That has nothing to do with Hughes to be fair. None of them should have got into this position.

I agree with you on the failings of the past regime, but Hughes knew this before he took the job surely?

He needs to find solutions to problems, and not point fingers at the old chaps who are no longer here.. especially when he knew exactly what he was walking into with his eyes open.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20131 on: Today at 07:52:45 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:43:28 am
Same mate, I'd have tried to keep him. He looked a very bright young player.

I can only think we have needed the £10mill now, and so decided to park him at Salzburg with a coach who they know will develop him, and if he does develop well we can buy him back in a couple of seasons for 30mill with a 17.5% discount. Everybody wins.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20132 on: Today at 07:54:58 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:49:29 am
Is the new keeper actually going to Bournemouth on loan? That is fucking hilarious if so. Hughes signing a  player for his old club whilst we just get rid of some very promising young players.
You couldnt make it up really.
Why? Game time is better than being on the bench isn't it?
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20133 on: Today at 07:55:05 am
Not sure why we didn't plan Clark out. £10m is nothing
Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20134 on: Today at 07:56:03 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:52:45 am
I can only think we have needed the £10mill now, and so decided to park him at Salzburg with a coach who they know will develop him, and if he does develop well we can buy him back in a couple of seasons for 30mill with a 17.5% discount. Everybody wins.

Why would we need £10 million? Unless were about to blow £80 million on Gordon, buy a CB or LB for big money and pay up for the GK everyone is talking about.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20135 on: Today at 07:56:20 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 07:51:46 am
I agree with you on the failings of the past regime, but Hughes knew this before he took the job surely?

He needs to find solutions to problems, and not point fingers at the old chaps who are no longer here.. especially when he knew exactly what he was walking into with his eyes open.
Yep but it's not a quick solution contract talks (I'm assuming) so we can hardly say why hasn't he sorted it out. If none of them agree deals by Christmas then it's not going to happen.
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20136 on: Today at 07:56:41 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 07:49:32 am
Doesn't stop other teams from extending the contracts of their key players? Exhibits A and B being Palmer at Chelsea and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

It is seemingly only a problem for us.

You can't be using man utd and chelsea as examples they are silly clubs. We liverpool-fc are clever.  Well I used to think so but this summer I'm starting to think I was over confident about that
DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20137 on: Today at 07:58:12 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:47:36 am
Id imagine a small thing like him starting in June


Officially maybe but we all know that's rubbish.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20138 on: Today at 07:58:35 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:46:14 am
We all refreshed from a good nights sleep and ready to spend another day bitching and moaning? Go!

Absolutely

No DM after needing one for two fucking years. Trent, Virg and Mo running down their contracts and some knobheadds still defend these greedy c*nts
'
In a year when city might get their comeuppance its typical that we are not the clear favourites to capitalise on that and also  a   damning indictment on the club that they have slipped behind Arsenal.

JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20139 on: Today at 08:00:12 am
Virgil and Mo have maybe 2 or 3 seasons left at the top, they will not want to waste those precious last few years with no chance of winning titles. They wont sign new contracts until they know the club match their ambitions. From the clubs side, they wont want to give more than one or two years extensions to players of their ages anyway. So its likely a bit of a stand off between them.
Trent shouldve been offered a new deal but maybe he wants to run it down and go join his mate at Real Madrid. Again, he will want to know what direction the club is going in before he commits. Cant blame them.
The club simply have to show them they have ambitions to win the title again.
JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20140 on: Today at 08:03:00 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:54:58 am
Why? Game time is better than being on the bench isn't it?
The hilarious part is we need players to challenge for the title and our new sporting director just buys a player for his old club instead.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20141 on: Today at 08:03:59 am
Surely we're not having our 2nd summer window in 5 years of not signing a first team player :lmao
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20142 on: Today at 08:05:49 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:03:00 am
The hilarious part is we need players to challenge for the title and our new sporting director just buys a player for his old club instead.
His long term future will be with us no?
Qston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20143 on: Today at 08:07:30 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:00:12 am
Virgil and Mo have maybe 2 or 3 seasons left at the top, they will not want to waste those precious last few years with no chance of winning titles. They wont sign new contracts until they know the club match their ambitions. From the clubs side, they wont want to give more than one or two years extensions to players of their ages anyway. So its likely a bit of a stand off between them.
Trent shouldve been offered a new deal but maybe he wants to run it down and go join his mate at Real Madrid. Again, he will want to know what direction the club is going in before he commits. Cant blame them.
The club simply have to show them they have ambitions to win the title again.

I would understand them wanting to move on for different reasons to this. In relation to titles, where exactly would they be going to win meaningful titles ? It won`t be anywhere in the UK so where would that be ?
JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20144 on: Today at 08:08:34 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:07:30 am
I would understand them wanting to move on for different reasons to this. In relation to titles, where exactly would they be going to win meaningful titles ? It won`t be anywhere in the UK so where would that be ?
Spain? Italy? Germany?
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20145 on: Today at 08:09:01 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:46:14 am
We all refreshed from a good nights sleep and ready to spend another day bitching and moaning? Go!

I am thinking the mingebags will soon be struggling to field a starting 11. One more big effort today lads and victory will be ours lads. Up the whingebags 🥇
JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20146 on: Today at 08:09:58 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:05:49 am
His long term future will be with us no?
If you dont see it then you dont see it. So Ill leave it there.
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20147 on: Today at 08:10:00 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 07:49:32 am
Doesn't stop other teams from extending the contracts of their key players? Exhibits A and B being Palmer at Chelsea and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

It is seemingly only a problem for us.

Both of whom have signed in the last few days. Is no reason we may not see some movement on ours in the coming days either.
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20148 on: Today at 08:10:53 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:58:12 am
Officially maybe but we all know that's rubbish.

I mean sure, but is no chance he was speaking to agents to extend contracts prior to him starting.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20149 on: Today at 08:11:31 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:09:58 am
If you dont see it then you dont see it. So Ill leave it there.
Yeah I have no idea what point you are trying to make.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20150 on: Today at 08:12:14 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:46:14 am
We all refreshed from a good nights sleep and ready to spend another day bitching and moaning? Go!

People should just find it funny really. Hughes, Ward, Edwards must be paid millions between them and they can't find a player that improves the team.  ;D
Tombellylfc

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20151 on: Today at 08:12:31 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:11:31 am
Yeah I have no idea what point you are trying to make.
Pointless trying to understand half the nonsense in here
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20152 on: Today at 08:13:04 am

Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:03:59 am
Surely we're not having our 2nd summer window in 5 years of not signing a first team player :lmao
I do think FSG are happy with us ust making the CL places.

But if dont sign anyone it will rest on Hughes & Edwards not closing deals for Gordon & Zubimendi.
We still have time but it does look like we wont get a 6 imo.
Not really many out there unless we target players at clubs with PSR concerns
tamadic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20153 on: Today at 08:15:14 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 07:51:11 am

Given what weve heard in the media (at least from Virgil), it appears those three may want to wait and see how things look under Slot before committing. Which if true, is fair enough. Hughes has been handed a ticking time bomb by the previous regime, who deserve a world of criticism for not getting any of these sorted before Klopp announced that he would leave.

Good point. Shouldn't FSG hire a full time SD instead of a temporary one last season? Track the organization chart, who's responsibility is that? FSG, nope?
DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20154 on: Today at 08:15:23 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:10:53 am
I mean sure, but is no chance he was speaking to agents to extend contracts prior to him starting.

No idea, just found it amusing he "didn't start until June" when he was in Rotterdam trying to get Arne in April.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20155 on: Today at 08:15:51 am
Clark was like 9th choice
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20156 on: Today at 08:16:37 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:13:04 am
I do think FSG are happy with us ust making the CL places.

But if dont sign anyone it will rest on Hughes & Edwards not closing deals for Gordon & Zubimendi.
We still have time but it does look like we wont get a 6 imo.
Not really many out there unless we target players at clubs with PSR concerns

We'll have to wait until June next year to target clubs who are borderline with psr I reckon
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20157 on: Today at 08:16:40 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:54:58 am
Why? Game time is better than being on the bench isn't it?

Sign a class keeper, send him to a club in the Premiership who then takes points of your rivals..

Tombellylfc

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20158 on: Today at 08:17:57 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:15:51 am
Clark was like 9th choice
10 million for your 9th choice option whos barely played a handful of games with a sell on fee and a first refusal option is absolutely fine. Honestly can't believe the amount of people losing their heads over this
