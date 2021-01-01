« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 695273 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,968
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20080 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 pm »
Not happy, but here we are. In the meantime, let's see:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uMDUCK26SKQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uMDUCK26SKQ</a>

Dunno what people's weird obsession with "athletic" type are (straight out of Arry's Portsmouth, blegh..), but he is "athletic" at least, and "press resistant", obviously he's passing is excellent, he's movement is good, and he is aware of what's going on around him.
His aerial ability is questionable for a man his size, but we'll have to see. Yeah, yeah - I hear you, "discipline".. but we have to work with what we have.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:38 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,473
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20081 on: Today at 12:01:11 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm
That last paragraph sounds appealing but think the reverse might be more likely. The stage is perfectly set for an upcoming return of Ian Graham to the squad - and if I've learned one thing from his linkedin gag-inducing self-congratulatory writing style, he'd have a field day working with the new iteration of the 'The Athletic'-branded transfer lads crew

I can't believe he's wrote that book you know. He'll be on Jake Humphrey's fucking podcast next. Then again our own captain ended up on it not long after that gobshite blamed Liverpool fans for what had happened in Paris even as some kept his parents safe the little prick  :no
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,361
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20082 on: Today at 12:01:38 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:36:07 pm
Did he though.?

When you look at our total inability to recruit a 6. I think it throws a new light on Klopp wanting to keep players like Henderson and Wijnaldum. We haven't been able to bring in a 6 when we have had massive resources. Why would Klopp trust them to do it when funds were a lot tighter.

we had a one in, one out policy and that doesnt seem to have changed

Keita is a prime example of someone who should have left 2 seasons before we eventually allowed him to leave, sticking to injury prone players and expecting them to become iron-man just didnt work and this prevented us from signing someone not made out of biscuits
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,692
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20083 on: Today at 12:02:35 am »
We should have just signed Mats Wieffer when he was available, even if people would have compared it to ten Hag signing his former players. He played the same position at Feyenoord, his stats are excellent, he was available for £25m and if he didn't work out, no drama because we could probably recoup that. Entirely possible that next season clubs are chasing him for £80m. It would be nice for us to try and be ahead of the curve with some players, we've previously had great success signing players before they are world class.

Hughes kicking the can down the road and waiting until April to start our recruitment looks ridiculous now.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,087
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20084 on: Today at 12:05:03 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:02:35 am
Hughes kicking the can down the road and waiting until April to start our recruitment looks ridiculous now.

He didnt start the job until June  ;D
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,424
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20085 on: Today at 12:07:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:56:00 pm
His technical ability is obvious, but what impresses me the most about him is his calmness. It is almost unreal for someone who has just turned 17. I really hope that he has the right mentality, because only the sky is the limit for him ...
Think I remember Thiago being more of wing dribbling type when he first came through? There was huge hopes for him then and as good as Nyoni looks, he would need to play a good few games in the league over the next two years for them to be compared at the same age. Still plenty of time but too early to compare them.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,869
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20086 on: Today at 12:08:27 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:57:40 pm
Not happy, but here we are. In the meantime, let's see:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uMDUCK26SKQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uMDUCK26SKQ</a>

He is no stranger to the position, as he has spent the best part of his youth career playing as a defensive midfielder. He was later moved further forward due to his great technical ability, but there are a lot of people in Netherlands who think that he should return to his original position, since the Dutch NT are lacking a quality defensive midfielder when De Jong is not available ...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,049
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20087 on: Today at 12:08:59 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:05:03 am
He didnt start the job until June  ;D
Surely a mistype and they mean August?

Feels more likely - don't think many have the impression that things this summer have been particularly coordinated since the backroom jobs were sorted in March
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,682
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20088 on: Today at 12:09:37 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:01:38 am
we had a one in, one out policy and that doesnt seem to have changed

Keita is a prime example of someone who should have left 2 seasons before we eventually allowed him to leave, sticking to injury prone players and expecting them to become iron-man just didnt work and this prevented us from signing someone not made out of biscuits

I think it is more of a 1 out get the money and then try and get 1 in though. We generate revenue from player sales and then try and bring in players. Last season was a good example we sold Fabinho and Henderson and then tried to get replacements.

I think Keita would have been a hard sell and then there would have been no guarantees that we could replace him. I mean we let the likes of Lovren and Gini go and then didn't replace them.

I think it is oversimplistic to suggest it was down to a lack of ruthlesness.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,692
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20089 on: Today at 12:10:01 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:05:03 am
He didnt start the job until June  ;D
I don't know why I said April when I meant August ;D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,869
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20090 on: Today at 12:12:42 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:02:35 am
We should have just signed Mats Wieffer when he was available, even if people would have compared it to ten Hag signing his former players. He played the same position at Feyenoord, his stats are excellent, he was available for £25m and if he didn't work out, no drama because we could probably recoup that. Entirely possible that next season clubs are chasing him for £80m. It would be nice for us to try and be ahead of the curve with some players, we've previously had great success signing players before they are world class.

Hughes kicking the can down the road and waiting until April to start our recruitment looks ridiculous now.

Wieffer is very solid, but he doesn't have the upside you are suggesting ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20091 on: Today at 12:13:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:56:00 pm
His technical ability is obvious, but what impresses me the most about him is his calmness. It is almost unreal for someone who has just turned 17. I really hope that he has the right mentality, because only the sky is the limit for him ...
He seems he ready for Cup games/Odd Bench minutes etc. Clark going helps clear that space for him in there. I don't think he physically ready for like 1k or 1.5k pro minutes but could next summer possibly. Seems very versatile also.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,682
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20092 on: Today at 12:14:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:56:00 pm
His technical ability is obvious, but what impresses me the most about him is his calmness. It is almost unreal for someone who has just turned 17. I really hope that he has the right mentality, because only the sky is the limit for him ...

It is the calmness that reminds me of Thiago. He has the ability to see a pass and play it instantly but if it isn't on like Thiago he will wait for the pass opportunity to open up. That shows real game intelligence. He refuses to be rushed which is a remarkable attribute at that age. He also has the ability to drop a shoulder and take a pressing player out with a dart of acceleration.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:11 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,361
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20093 on: Today at 12:15:35 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:09:37 am
I think it is more of a 1 out get the money and then try and get 1 in though. We generate revenue from player sales and then try and bring in players. Last season was a good example we sold Fabinho and Henderson and then tried to get replacements.

I think Keita would have been a hard sell and then there would have been no guarantees that we could replace him. I mean we let the likes of Lovren and Gini go and then didn't replace them.

I think it is oversimplistic to suggest it was down to a lack of ruthlesness.

it was a pattern, Matip/Thiago/Keita were all highly talented but fragile players, no other side in the league persisted as long with players that lacked durability, certainly not the teams we were competing against, personally i wouldve just cancelled the contracts and let them leave on a free without the expectation of a fee
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,869
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20094 on: Today at 12:15:35 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:07:30 am
Think I remember Thiago being more of wing dribbling type when he first came through? There was huge hopes for him then and as good as Nyoni looks, he would need to play a good few games in the league over the next two years for them to be compared at the same age. Still plenty of time but too early to compare them.

I didn't make the Thiago comparison, Al did. But I can see why he is making it. Still a long way to go for Nyoni, but I think that we have an unpolished diamond on our hands here ...
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,682
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20095 on: Today at 12:20:18 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:15:35 am
it was a pattern, Matip/Thiago/Keita were all highly talented but fragile players, no other side in the league persisted as long with players that lacked durability, certainly not the teams we were competing against, personally i wouldve just cancelled the contracts and let them leave on a free without the expectation of a fee

Firstly you can't just cancel players contracts. Secondly it would have cost us £100m-£150m to replace those three with similar quality. Money we didn't have.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,692
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20096 on: Today at 12:24:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:12:42 am
Wieffer is very solid, but he doesn't have the upside you are suggesting ...
In terms of his resale-ability or his potential?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,682
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20097 on: Today at 12:27:06 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:12:42 am
Wieffer is very solid, but he doesn't have the upside you are suggesting ...

An honest question Peter given we could have brought in Wieffer and recouped most of the money selling Endo. Who do you think is a better fit for a Slot midfield?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,682
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20098 on: Today at 12:28:55 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:24:57 am
In terms of his resale-ability or his potential?

This was Slot talking about Wieffer.

"Mats Wieffer has made a mega leap in terms of development. I can really enjoy that. So big that, if he does that again, he will become the best player in the world. That is of course unrealistic, for any footballer. But Mats can get even better."

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,869
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20099 on: Today at 12:32:04 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:27:06 am
An honest question Peter given we could have brought in Wieffer and recouped most of the money selling Endo. Who do you think is a better fit for a Slot midfield?

I think it is Wieffer. But like I said above, I don't think he has the upside to become much better. I could be wrong, but if I am, he would have very likely been a LFC player already ...
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,424
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20100 on: Today at 12:32:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:15:35 am
I didn't make the Thiago comparison, Al did. But I can see why he is making it. Still a long way to go for Nyoni, but I think that we have an unpolished diamond on our hands here ...
Wasn't having a go, just trying to remember when Thiago was coming through. Al makes a good point about the pass selection above so whilst I don't think we can compare now it's relevant when talking about this kid. He does seem to have that time on the ball and the brain to pick the right pass more often than not.
Logged

Offline tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20101 on: Today at 12:41:21 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:16:20 pm
Im not naive enough to think there isnt a single person out there, however whether theyre attainable, want to come and are within our price range/parameters is a different conversation.

There have been a lot of supporters in recent years harking back to the good old times when Edwards was in charge, when every signing was a home run, and people have bemoaned that players like Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez and even the likes of Gravenberch simply havent been at the same level of that glorious run between 2016-2021. Well this is it, this is the man in charge of the club, his standards, his expectations, his way of operating.

Im not saying I completely agree with this way of doing it, Id rather we took more risks and threw caution to the wind a bit more. Im just explaining that this is how I see it. I dont believe the club are looking at it from a does this player improve on X player, I think theyre looking at it from is this player good enough to be a key player for a CL/PL winning side and if the answer isnt a resounding yes, theyre backing themselves to revisit the position when they can get one that is. Thats how I see it anyway.

1. No contract extension for VVD, TAA, and Salah, it is very worrying and bothering
2. We have been chasing a DM for 3 straight summers, everyone in the world can see we need one to be honest, and we still fumbled, again, it's very worrying and bothering
3. Edwards is in-charge of multiple-clubs development, I would think Hughes is the man to run the show now, again, it's very worrying and bothering. Other than selling, what has he done after few months of being a SD?
4. Priority, again, whole wide world can see a DM is the most needed, but we choose to go for a keeper who won't feature in the coming season, it's very worrying and bothering... with a limited budget, we opt to buy a keeper other than a DM, CB or LB???
Wow Wow Wow, am I living in a parallel universe?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,049
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20102 on: Today at 12:43:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:32:04 am
I think it is Wieffer. But like I said above, I don't think he has the upside to become much better. I could be wrong, but if I am, he would have very likely been a LFC player already ...
it would/could have been quite an interesting parallel with a previous manager, and one of their first signings (Rodgers/Joe Allen) - albeit at different levels, given our standing and our squad now, compared to 2012

He never quite hit the heights, but still outlasted Rodgers and when he asked Klopp to move for first team football, we basically earned most of the transfer fee back even though he wasn't playing much. With hindsight, maybe Slot might have asked about whether we could make an approach - even if there was a risk it was low-reward, the fee would have been low-risk
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,692
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20103 on: Today at 12:48:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:32:04 am
I think it is Wieffer. But like I said above, I don't think he has the upside to become much better. I could be wrong, but if I am, he would have very likely been a LFC player already ...
It's potential though. He either comes in, does a better job than Endo but doesn't quite become our long-term solution, and is replaced once someone becomes available with a decent amount of his fairly modest fee recouped. Or he continues his development under Slot and becomes one of the best out there.

Waiting until after the Euros to get rejected by Zubimendi means that the Wieffer ship has sailed, but my original point about taking a punt on someone still stands. It feels like whoever we sign as our DM has to be the one, even if it means we go without a defensive midfielder for a year, but without Endo I don't think we do as well as we did last season.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20104 on: Today at 02:20:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm
I suppose so. I do like Stiller, but to be perfectly honest, I am not sure that he would be better in the double pivot next to Mac Allister than Jones, Gravenberch or Bajcetic.

At the moment, I wouldn't mind if we actually do the deal for Mamardashvili and loan him out, and if we sign the long term successor for either Salah or Van Dijk. With 17 days to go in the transfer window, I expect that we will do it ...

Do what actually?

do we even have the players scouted and funds for a salah/van dijk replacement. they wont come cheap.

think the Mamardashvili move is a smart and innovative one and moving on fabio and clark is also pretty good move overall for both players and clubs.

glad we are playing hardball for sepp. he does look like a decent defender and maybe already have a change of mind like zubi on staying and fighting for his spot if he feels like he can make the grade here.

17 days for Hughes to show he isn't a fraud and not leave our head coach hanging if we sign any players by the end of the window.



Logged

Offline phoenician

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20105 on: Today at 02:32:15 am »
Wieffer vs Zubimendi is probably the more relevant comparison.

If Wieffer was considered, I assume that 'missing out' on him was an opportunity cost that the club was comfortable with at the time.

If Zubimendi himself was an opportunity that arose unexpectedly & whom we hadn't been planning for, as has been reported, then you'd be looking at Wieffer vs 'DM/6 X' instead, and the club again favoured the alternative.

That conclusion should be familiar enough to readers of this thread. Correct or not we all have the "we can do better" response at one time or another. Usually as situations arise.

And why expect otherwise. Real transfer plans don't the have the benefit of hindsight. Or the power to control what others do or when they do it.
Logged

Offline phoenician

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20106 on: Today at 02:45:38 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:20:11 am
17 days for Hughes to show he isn't a fraud and not leave our head coach hanging if we sign any players by the end of the window.

Why wait? I think we should have an answer now.

Plenty on here itching to punch Hughes in the face.

"You see, Dick? You thought you had a plan, but you've got fuck all."

"Who knew that being a 'Cherry' means you've never in your life closed a deal. Now fuck off back to Bournemouth."
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,287
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20107 on: Today at 03:13:36 am »
Quote
Héctor Gómez@Generaldepie_

🔑💰 Bournemouth will pay for the loan and will complete the amount that Liverpool does not reach at a fixed 35 + 5 bonuses, it was a little more than 30 fixed and bonuses up to 35. They are close but not closed yet

🇬🇪 The goalkeeper wants to leave now and gain experience in the Premier League before the challenge in goal at Anfield
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20108 on: Today at 03:46:37 am »
If there's only one (almost) attainable player in the world who can improve us, does that mean our expectations this season should be incredibly high?
Logged

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20109 on: Today at 03:50:51 am »
I found it funny how everyone was happy Edwards came back considering there was a few windows we signed no one under his watch.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,614
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20110 on: Today at 04:44:20 am »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 03:50:51 am
I found it funny how everyone was happy Edwards came back considering there was a few windows we signed no one under his watch.

I'm more pleased that we have a structure in place after free-balling it for a few seasons, not specifically pleased that it's Edwards. He was nothing special until he worked with Klopp. This isn't to demean him, he could do a good job for us again, but it all depends how well he cooperates with Slot.
Logged

Offline Narwin Dunez

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20111 on: Today at 04:52:00 am »
What an absolutely pathetic transfer window.
New manager given zero support. Big players on paper at least leave in matip and thiago albeit the latter was permacrock and the former not far behind. But that's a lot of wages and on paper two world class talent
Are they replaced. Nope. Is the new man allowed to bring a single player in. Nope
Are some promising kids sold. Yep
Are our three best players in the last year of their deal. Yep

Worse manager (slot could be amazing but noone is klopp) worse squad and wtf are fsg doing? Sitting on their piles of money.

I'm finally with Al on fsg. Get rid of them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Up
« previous next »
 