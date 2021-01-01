Im not naive enough to think there isnt a single person out there, however whether theyre attainable, want to come and are within our price range/parameters is a different conversation.
There have been a lot of supporters in recent years harking back to the good old times when Edwards was in charge, when every signing was a home run, and people have bemoaned that players like Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez and even the likes of Gravenberch simply havent been at the same level of that glorious run between 2016-2021. Well this is it, this is the man in charge of the club, his standards, his expectations, his way of operating.
Im not saying I completely agree with this way of doing it, Id rather we took more risks and threw caution to the wind a bit more. Im just explaining that this is how I see it. I dont believe the club are looking at it from a does this player improve on X player, I think theyre looking at it from is this player good enough to be a key player for a CL/PL winning side and if the answer isnt a resounding yes, theyre backing themselves to revisit the position when they can get one that is. Thats how I see it anyway.
1. No contract extension for VVD, TAA, and Salah, it is very worrying and bothering
2. We have been chasing a DM for 3 straight summers, everyone in the world can see we need one to be honest, and we still fumbled, again, it's very worrying and bothering
3. Edwards is in-charge of multiple-clubs development, I would think Hughes is the man to run the show now, again, it's very worrying and bothering. Other than selling, what has he done after few months of being a SD?
4. Priority, again, whole wide world can see a DM is the most needed, but we choose to go for a keeper who won't feature in the coming season, it's very worrying and bothering... with a limited budget, we opt to buy a keeper other than a DM, CB or LB???
Wow Wow Wow, am I living in a parallel universe?