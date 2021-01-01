We should have just signed Mats Wieffer when he was available, even if people would have compared it to ten Hag signing his former players. He played the same position at Feyenoord, his stats are excellent, he was available for £25m and if he didn't work out, no drama because we could probably recoup that. Entirely possible that next season clubs are chasing him for £80m. It would be nice for us to try and be ahead of the curve with some players, we've previously had great success signing players before they are world class.



Hughes kicking the can down the road and waiting until April to start our recruitment looks ridiculous now.