« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 497 498 499 500 501 [502]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 692733 times)

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20040 on: Today at 10:27:45 pm »
Hughes could use his contacts at Bournemouth to get us a 6 from there.
We could swap that 6 for the goalie we just bought and lent them.
Sorted?  Ok, maybe not.
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20041 on: Today at 10:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:12:41 pm
Can see it this season. Counter attack for Arsenal , Gravenberch can't get anywhere near Martinelli because he is slow, Martinelli pass it to the edge of the box and Odgard freely score.
1. Do you revel in bad things happening to you? There's a word for that.
2. Alisson actually saves Odegaard's shot. It bounces back to Martinelli, who also shoots, but Robbo clears off the line.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,023
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20042 on: Today at 10:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:25:21 pm
Clark is one of the confirmed jewels of the academy.

He isn't mate. Otherwise his arse wouldn't be heading for the mountan's of Salzburg now.

Do you think we'd sell Bradley or Quansah to anyone unless it;s mega money?
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,418
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20043 on: Today at 10:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:23:34 pm
Is it possible the club have enough doubts on the likes of Morton, Clark and Doak to sanction their sales? When Quansah was mooted as part of the Gordon deal, it was immediately rejected with no consideration given. Equally Elliott and Bradley would not be considered for sale for anything other than astronomical fees. Its quite possible that we rate them, but dont rate that they will challenge those in front of them so may as well cash in with some meagre protections.

As much as some of us, myself included, are a little disappointed with the Clark sale, its not the same as selling one of the confirmed jewels of the academy.
It makes perfect sense. We also need room for the next crop to have a go. Doak should be a loan with no option imo.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20044 on: Today at 10:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:16:20 pm
Im not naive enough to think there isnt a single person out there, however whether theyre attainable, want to come and are within our price range/parameters is a different conversation.

There have been a lot of supporters in recent years harking back to the good old times when Edwards was in charge, when every signing was a home run, and people have bemoaned that players like Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez and even the likes of Gravenberch simply havent been at the same level of that glorious run between 2016-2021. Well this is it, this is the man in charge of the club, his standards, his expectations, his way of operating.

Im not saying I completely agree with this way of doing it, Id rather we took more risks and threw caution to the wind a bit more. Im just explaining that this is how I see it. I dont believe the club are looking at it from a does this player improve on X player, I think theyre looking at it from is this player good enough to be a key player for a CL/PL winning side and if the answer isnt a resounding yes, theyre backing themselves to revisit the position when they can get one that is. Thats how I see it anyway.

I hear you, just think this has become the line the club runs with then it makes its way into the fanbase.

Maybe its built up frustration but I dont buy it one bit. The parameters are far too strict and were running higher risk than we ever have IMO but the wrong kind of risk!

We just do not help ourselves IMO and some wonder why others feel we lack ambition. Again we always have some excuse. This feels like We need another CB & We need new CMs alllll over again.

I would maybe understand if so many other sides hadnt signed 6s to varying degrees of success since weve needed one but we just have to find the absolute perfect scenario. People were saying the same last summer and hilariously Wharton was signed by Palace despite there being no one attainable at a decent fee and now hes suddenly good enough
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:00 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20045 on: Today at 10:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:26:18 pm
You should recruit the best people possible. Way down the list should be whether you have worked with them. How many players did Klopp sign from Dortmund for instance?

I agree completely. You seem to think that they're mutually exclusive concepts though. When recruiting people you don't know, there's only a certain amount of intel you can gather, someone who you have intimate knowledge of in a professional setting may have an edge in that recruitment process because you have extra information about them. It's honestly not a mind-blowing concept, or unusual in anyway.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,113
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20046 on: Today at 10:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:25:21 pm
Clark is one of the confirmed jewels of the academy.
I rate him, I dont love the sale, Id have loaned him, but Im not so sure he is. I keep going back to the fact that I really strongly dont think wed sanction a relative-sized deal for Quansah, Bradley or even Nyoni. Yet were happy to sell Clark and take our chances.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20047 on: Today at 10:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:23:22 pm
Every signing was a home run. You should work for the Athletic. Have you forgot Keita and the Ox. Or players like Karius, Grujic, Caulker, Davies, Kabak, Shaqiri and Minamino?

Is there really a need to split hairs over a general point around our general activity in that period?

Of course not every signing worked out, but the ones that did most people would consider them as some of our best transfers in our recent history.

I know you dont like the bloke, or seemingly anyone that wears their own clothes at the club, but it was just a general point that a lot of supporters think some of our more recent signings have been at the level below those ones that took us to the top.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,307
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20048 on: Today at 10:32:17 pm »
Clark leaving is a shame as he looked good last year.

If we sell Sepp & Morton then we need a CB and a MF.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,674
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20049 on: Today at 10:33:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:27:14 pm
Outside of the opportunistic Zubimendi deal. We could be looking to make some money as we spent a lot last summer for us.

Usually work around £50m net maximum and we're double that.

We had the Dynasty investment though.

The minority investment will primarily be used to pay down bank debt incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and capital expenses made to enhance Anfield, build the AXA Training Centre, repurchase Melwood training ground and, most recently, acquisitions during the summer transfer window.

My worry would be that FSG have decided to use the Dynasty investment to use purchase additional clubs for the MCO and we are back on the hook for the bank debt and last summers transfer acquisitions.

It wouldn't be the first time they have said one thing and then done another. That COVID debt was supposed to have been taken on by FSG at group level according to local journalists.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,824
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20050 on: Today at 10:33:56 pm »
Very disappointing about Clark. Hope he does well there.

Guess we aren't being linked to any outfield player now? Find it baffling.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,023
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20051 on: Today at 10:35:03 pm »
Al has just spent the last few days camped out talking about his favourite subject FSG. We get it mate.  ;D
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20052 on: Today at 10:35:11 pm »
Shame to see Clark go as he looked a talent and im yet to see him struggle in our first team but I have to keep reminding myself the staff of last year are gone
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,418
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20053 on: Today at 10:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:30:51 pm
I rate him, I dont love the sale, Id have loaned him, but Im not so sure he is. I keep going back to the fact that I really strongly dont think wed sanction a relative-sized deal for Quansah, Bradley or even Nyoni. Yet were happy to sell Clark and take our chances.
Nyoni has been the jewel of the last year even though he didn't play much. You could tell from the murmurings coming from the club.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,674
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20054 on: Today at 10:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:31:25 pm
Is there really a need to split hairs over a general point around our general activity in that period?

Of course not every signing worked out, but the ones that did most people would consider them as some of our best transfers in our recent history.

I know you dont like the bloke, or seemingly anyone that wears their own clothes at the club, but it was just a general point that a lot of supporters think some of our more recent signings have been at the level below those ones that took us to the top.

Are you a politician it isn't splitting hairs when you stated.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:16:20 pm

There have been a lot of supporters in recent years harking back to the good old times when Edwards was in charge, when every signing was a home run, and people have bemoaned that players like Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez and even the likes of Gravenberch simply havent been at the same level of that glorious run between 2016-2021. Well this is it, this is the man in charge of the club, his standards, his expectations, his way of operating.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20055 on: Today at 10:37:44 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:35:14 pm
Nyoni has been the jewel of the last year even though he didn't play much. You could tell from the murmurings coming from the club.

Does he even make the top 3?

A number of them played excellently in a run to a cup which we won
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,674
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20056 on: Today at 10:40:28 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:37:44 pm
Does he even make the top 3?

A number of them played excellently in a run to a cup which we won


In terms of talent and ceiling Yes. In terms of being 9 stone wet through No.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,307
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20057 on: Today at 10:41:20 pm »
Surely we look to sign a midfielder.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20058 on: Today at 10:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:41:20 pm
Surely we look to sign a midfielder.

Oh well monitor look, you can be sure of that
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,418
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20059 on: Today at 10:42:48 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:37:44 pm
Does he even make the top 3?

A number of them played excellently in a run to a cup which we won

I always got the feeling when hearing about him that he was the one they rated the most. I don't count Quansah and Bradley in this since by this point they were first teamers.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20060 on: Today at 10:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:37:16 pm
Are you a politician it isn't splitting hairs when you stated.

Not every transfer was perfect under Edwards, sorry for ever saying that it was, I was just making a more general point that supporters wanted us to go back to signing players who hit the ground running and were pretty much world class from the moment they arrived, rather than some of the more recent transfers who, whilst talented and could still become top players, have taken longer to settle and havent quite looked the same fit as those previous transfers. It really makes no difference to me if you think all of Edwards signings were shite or brilliant, it was just more of a general point about what Ive seen/heard from fellow reds.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20061 on: Today at 10:44:29 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:42:48 pm
I always got the feeling when hearing about him that he was the one they rated the most. I don't count Quansah and Bradley in this since by this point they were first teamers.

See ive heard most excitement about Danns but its just sweing/hearing different things I guess rather than right and wrong
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,418
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20062 on: Today at 10:48:41 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:44:29 pm
See ive heard most excitement about Danns but its just sweing/hearing different things I guess rather than right and wrong
Yeah he'd be right up there. Especially since what he showed on the pitch as well. What's the story with him? Is he injured still, there was talk of a loan?

Ultimately a striker needs to be elite to play for us so his chances are less imo. I said the same for doak when everybody was praising him last season. End product is everything and we expect big numbers regardless of age.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:51:28 pm by MBL? »
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20063 on: Today at 10:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:43:47 pm
Not every transfer was perfect under Edwards, sorry for ever saying that it was, I was just making a more general point that supporters wanted us to go back to signing players who hit the ground running and were pretty much world class from the moment they arrived, rather than some of the more recent transfers who, whilst talented and could still become top players, have taken longer to settle and havent quite looked the same fit as those previous transfers. It really makes no difference to me if you think all of Edwards signings were shite or brilliant, it was just more of a general point about what Ive seen/heard from fellow reds.

You are right. It's not easy as people think. If you settled everytime you will end up like Tottenham but this the fifth window where we couldn't add a top defensive midfielder so no excuses.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,085
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20064 on: Today at 10:53:35 pm »
The thing is we can only bring through so many players at one time, and not all of them want continual loans. Could well be a case hes pushed for the move to get a few years game time so he can develop. We have first refusal and a sell on to protect us if he makes that breakthrough so we can be primed to bring him back or at least benefit financially.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,674
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20065 on: Today at 10:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:43:47 pm
Not every transfer was perfect under Edwards, sorry for ever saying that it was, I was just making a more general point that supporters wanted us to go back to signing players who hit the ground running and were pretty much world class from the moment they arrived, rather than some of the more recent transfers who, whilst talented and could still become top players, have taken longer to settle and havent quite looked the same fit as those previous transfers. It really makes no difference to me if you think all of Edwards signings were shite or brilliant, it was just more of a general point about what Ive seen/heard from fellow reds.

I think there area couple of things. Firstly we were recruiting from a far lower base in 2016. So it was easier to bring in better players than we had. They also had far less competition for places. Even then players like Gini, Robbo and Fabinho were slow burners.

Having a smaller squad also meant Kloppo could come up with a more tailored tactical approach that got the best out of our players. Look at the front three. They benefitted from playing week in week out with each other. That meant they got to know each others game and Klopp came up with a genius tactical approach that saw Firmino drop and leave space for Salah and Mane to make out to in runs into the spaces.

That simply isn't possible when you have five forwards with very different attributes. You can't come up with a tactical approach that suits such diverse talents as Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota and Nunez. They also arent going to get to play through dips in form or build up the kind of understanding that Salah, Firmino and Mane had.

There is also the issue that we signed players with the expectation of recruiting a couple of physical monsters in midfield. That didn't happen and massively impacted how we setup and how we played. A good example would be Nunez who thrives on service from out wide. A lack of legs in midfield meant we had to stop pushing the fullbacks on and invert Trent and inhibit Robbo's ability to push on.

Another issue has been the fact in our golden period we recruited gradually and in a targeted way. Compare that to the scattergun left wing recruitment or trying to buy a midfield in one window.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,418
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20066 on: Today at 11:03:49 pm »
Just thinking about young forwards coming through and how hard that is. I'm not certain Sterling would have come through without a loan in the last 8 years. He might have but he wouldn't have been starting like when he did. Would have been a sub for years.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 497 498 499 500 501 [502]   Go Up
« previous next »
 