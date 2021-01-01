« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 690786 times)

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19960 on: Today at 09:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:12:55 pm
The objective is to get better. If we can do that with signings who arent elite, fine. We actually did it very effectively last summer where we bought several midfielders who arent elite and went from being awful for the majority of a season to being title contenders for the majority of a season. You might argue were in a better place as a squad now than we were last summer and so itll take more to improve us but were not in that much of a better place than we were last summer for the 6 position. And the objective should always be to win now, not to win at only signing successes. If Slot says he needs a deep lying controller and well be better with one, even if theyre not elite or wont become elite (and was/ is Zubimendi elite anyway?), then if we want to win now, we need to give him what he wants. Theres a risk it doesnt move the needle, but you know whats guaranteed not to move the needle? Not signing anyone.

Of course, but youve sort of nailed it at the end. Signing players for big fees that dont move the needle just isnt going to be the way this club operates, as frustrating as it is for us, the best way for us to compete will be to get the players we deem the best for the positions were recruiting for. The flaw is obviously the inability to land those targets leaving you consistently jilted and exiting summer windows with flaws in the team that are seemingly obvious to us as supporters. However, the flip side is if/when we land a player of the quality required, it elevates the side to contending/winning status for major trophies. In 2017 when we sat and waited for Virgil, there were a lot of supporters (online and who I knew) that were adamant we had to have a plan B, I can remember Maguire being a popular name online, but we waited and got the player that still to this day elevates this side far more than any other defender in the world could.

Im sure Slot - like Jurgen before him - will say he isnt fussy, that hed happily take one of a number of players around Europe. But by bringing Edwards back, FSG have put their trust in his vision on how to run a football club, hes been given the keys, and theres just no way hes going to allow us to invest big sums into players that dont elevate the team enough.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,259
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19961 on: Today at 09:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:06:20 pm
Have we shifted away from only looking at opportunistic signings?

Not till deadline day.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,860
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19962 on: Today at 09:26:49 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:23:48 pm
Bobby Clark going to RB Salzburg (Ljinders) for £10m.  I don't really understand what we're trying to do this transfer window.

We are trimming the squad of the players who don't have a clear path to the first team. From the little I have seen of him, Nyoni looks like a generational talent, so Clark was sold to clear the path for him ...
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19963 on: Today at 09:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:17:15 pm
Unfortunately, I think 'Edwards giving his mates jobs' is going to be a thing now, regardless of whether it's true or not.
It is true though, regardless of whether they are successful or not.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19964 on: Today at 09:28:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:21:26 pm
Well, Zubimendi was one, but he has decided to stay home. I am sure there is another one, but is he available at the moment at a realistic price, I really couldn't say ...

Im suprised by this I must say, especially given your previous posting about players overseas
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19965 on: Today at 09:31:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:26:49 pm
We are trimming the squad of the players who don't have a clear path to the first team. From the little I have seen of him, Nyoni looks like a generational talent, so Clark was sold to clear the path for him ...
I've not seen much of Nyoni but I thought he was more of an attacking midfielder (I could be completely wrong on that).  Clark seemed like a player that could have been an option in one of the #6 positions - particularly in the domestic cups - but maybe the return of Bajcetic has pushed him further away from the team.

I guess it was a successful bit of business to pinch him from Newcastle and sell at a healthy profit.  Similar to Fabio.  Still, sad to see a youngster with decent potential and a good attitude sold on.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19966 on: Today at 09:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:10:25 pm
You mean like Kebak, or Davies or Solanke? Or Adrian, Minamino, Lonagan? We can go on.

Edwards bought plenty of players that were not world class. This absurd notion people have bought into that we can only by the top players in their position or nothing else is just daft.

They are not buying because they dont want to spend money unless its a great deal or they have done some major major fuck ups all summer in preparing for transfers. It certainly is not likely due to some pretentious philosophy Edwards has.

How many players did Edwards invest big sums in that didnt end up being world class, or at least top class operators?

If you think we should be looking at players the level of the likes of Kabak and Davies as alternatives to Zubimendi, I dont see how players of that ilk help our current situation, we already have one in Endo sat on the bench. Those two signings are actually a bit of an example of Edwards again, he wouldnt invest good money on a 6 month rental when he knew he could get the elite talent of Konate in the summer. Im not saying I agree with this by the way, but this is how the man operates/operated, Richard Hughes wasnt looking forward to working with the greatest British sporting director only to completely ignore his boss and do as he pleases, was he? Hughes will of course have creative license in his role, but we all know Edwards will have set the standards and expectations regarding recruitment.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,479
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19967 on: Today at 09:33:48 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:20:55 pm
Are you suggesting that once some on here get something in their heads they never let it drop even if its proven otherwise? Surely not.

It is a bit weird how often it gets repeated. I know they worked together previously (which isnt that unusual) but have no idea if they're actual mates or not. Regardless, we're all hoping all appointments we make are successful and it's no different with Hughes so we'll see how good he is. Admittedly it's not been a good start in terms of incomings but ultimately the aim is to win football matches and trophies, not the transfer window so am looking forward to seeing more how we fare on the pitch under the new manager and people at the club.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,479
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19968 on: Today at 09:34:18 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:27:03 pm
It is true though, regardless of whether they are successful or not.

What's true?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,358
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19969 on: Today at 09:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:31:56 pm
How many players did Edwards invest big sums in that didnt end up being world class, or at least top class operators?

If you think we should be looking at players the level of the likes of Kabak and Davies as alternatives to Zubimendi, I dont see how players of that ilk help our current situation, we already have one in Endo sat on the bench. Those two signings are actually a bit of an example of Edwards again, he wouldnt invest good money on a 6 month rental when he knew he could get the elite talent of Konate in the summer. Im not saying I agree with this by the way, but this is how the man operates/operated, Richard Hughes wasnt looking forward to working with the greatest British sporting director only to completely ignore his boss and do as he pleases, was he? Hughes will of course have creative license in his role, but we all know Edwards will have set the standards and expectations regarding recruitment.

Edwards isnt our sporting director, hes not going to be doing his job and Hughess job at the same time
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,860
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19970 on: Today at 09:35:08 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:28:03 pm
Im suprised by this I must say, especially given your previous posting about players overseas

That has already been answered. Read the posts before replying ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:03:10 pm
Of course there is, but he would need to be better and more talented than Jones, Gravenberch and Bajcetic at the position, and to be available at a reasonable price. Otherwise, it would just be another Man Utd type signing, to appease the lunatics on Twitter and on the Internet forums ...
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19971 on: Today at 09:35:29 pm »
can see why we dont want Ederson. Not a bad player but not at our level
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Up
« previous next »
 