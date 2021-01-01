The objective is to get better. If we can do that with signings who arent elite, fine. We actually did it very effectively last summer where we bought several midfielders who arent elite and went from being awful for the majority of a season to being title contenders for the majority of a season. You might argue were in a better place as a squad now than we were last summer and so itll take more to improve us but were not in that much of a better place than we were last summer for the 6 position. And the objective should always be to win now, not to win at only signing successes. If Slot says he needs a deep lying controller and well be better with one, even if theyre not elite or wont become elite (and was/ is Zubimendi elite anyway?), then if we want to win now, we need to give him what he wants. Theres a risk it doesnt move the needle, but you know whats guaranteed not to move the needle? Not signing anyone.



Of course, but youve sort of nailed it at the end. Signing players for big fees that dont move the needle just isnt going to be the way this club operates, as frustrating as it is for us, the best way for us to compete will be to get the players we deem the best for the positions were recruiting for. The flaw is obviously the inability to land those targets leaving you consistently jilted and exiting summer windows with flaws in the team that are seemingly obvious to us as supporters. However, the flip side is if/when we land a player of the quality required, it elevates the side to contending/winning status for major trophies. In 2017 when we sat and waited for Virgil, there were a lot of supporters (online and who I knew) that were adamant we had to have a plan B, I can remember Maguire being a popular name online, but we waited and got the player that still to this day elevates this side far more than any other defender in the world could.Im sure Slot - like Jurgen before him - will say he isnt fussy, that hed happily take one of a number of players around Europe. But by bringing Edwards back, FSG have put their trust in his vision on how to run a football club, hes been given the keys, and theres just no way hes going to allow us to invest big sums into players that dont elevate the team enough.