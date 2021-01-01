« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 492 493 494 495 496 [497]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 688209 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,659
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19840 on: Today at 07:39:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:34:39 pm
Haven't you heard mate? It's moneyball.

We don't all have your connections to John Henry.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19841 on: Today at 07:39:44 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:39:03 pm
11m euros if he's right.

Bit shit that
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,977
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19842 on: Today at 07:39:58 pm »
Our PSR numbers are gonna be dope by the time the window closes. I can't wait to ready articles about how much we could spend if we wanted.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19843 on: Today at 07:41:29 pm »
Clark should have gone out on loan before we thought of selling him.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,663
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19844 on: Today at 07:44:47 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:39:03 pm
11m euros if he's right.
Thats  not bad in my book. Trouble is thise made up deals for kids this summer to avoid PSR has inflated expectations.

Add a big sell on and job a good un.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19845 on: Today at 07:45:30 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:35:28 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·1m
[🚨] BREAKING: Liverpool and RB Salzburg have agreed a fee for Bobby Clark.

[@DaveOCKOP]

Don't like that he's leaving.


Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,611
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19846 on: Today at 07:46:21 pm »
Feel sorry for Bobby Clark. Clearly didn't want to leave. Don't think he'd have made it with us though.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,471
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19847 on: Today at 07:48:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:34:39 pm
Haven't you heard mate? It's moneyball.

You proper love FSG dont ya Craig  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,014
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19848 on: Today at 07:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:46:21 pm
Feel sorry for Bobby Clark. Clearly didn't want to leave. Don't think he'd have made it with us though.

His career is being run by his dad mate. Probably told him you can ber a regular for a team that plays Champions League footie and in a few years back to Newcastle.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,663
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19849 on: Today at 07:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:48:18 pm
His career is being run by his dad mate. Probably told him you can ber a regular for a team that plays Champions League footie and in a few years back to Newcastle.
and whos to say hes wrong?

He wont play much if he stays here
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19850 on: Today at 07:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:48:18 pm
His career is being run by his dad mate. Probably told him you can ber a regular for a team that plays Champions League footie and in a few years back to Newcastle.

Which sounds like a good move then. He won't become a regular here I believe, so nailed down starter there and CL experience and who knows where he'll be in 2-3 seasons.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,014
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19851 on: Today at 07:55:06 pm »
Our #6?

https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1823688932225089695

Quote
Thiago Alcantara will leave #FCBarcelona's staff in September.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,477
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19852 on: Today at 07:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:55:06 pm
Our #6?

https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1823688932225089695
Quote
Thiago Alcantara will leave #FCBarcelona's staff in September.

Through injury.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19853 on: Today at 07:56:34 pm »
Liverpool have inserted a sell on clause and also have first refusal on Bobby Clark should he be sold by RB Salzburg. Both clubs have agreed a fee.

[@DaveOCKOP]
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,477
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19854 on: Today at 07:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:56:34 pm
Liverpool have inserted a sell on clause and also have first refusal on Bobby Clark should he be sold by RB Salzburg. Both clubs have agreed a fee.

[@DaveOCKOP]


You tell em DaveOCKOP!
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19855 on: Today at 07:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:25:58 pm
Saying they know nothing is literally the opposite of accusing them of being the clubs PR team.

Journalists are, um, meant to know things Draex. That's kinda the job. Find stuff out and tell others.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,330
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19856 on: Today at 07:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:56:34 pm
Liverpool have inserted a sell on clause and also have first refusal on Bobby Clark should he be sold by RB Salzburg. Both clubs have agreed a fee.

[@DaveOCKOP]


That makes me feel a little better about this transfer.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,014
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19857 on: Today at 07:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:56:34 pm
Liverpool have inserted a sell on clause and also have first refusal on Bobby Clark should he be sold by RB Salzburg. Both clubs have agreed a fee.

[@DaveOCKOP]

Big Dave getting exclusives these days. The worlds gone mad.  ;D
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,253
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19858 on: Today at 07:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:56:34 pm
Liverpool have inserted a sell on clause and also have first refusal on Bobby Clark should he be sold by RB Salzburg. Both clubs have agreed a fee.

[@DaveOCKOP]

Seems like a good deal then.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 492 493 494 495 496 [497]   Go Up
« previous next »
 