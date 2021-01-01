



Sorry, I'm struggling to keep up here.





I thought the club were an embarassment because they leaked news about the Zubimendi transfer too early. Are we now complaining that the club were covering up transfer activity?



Also, we need to get another midfielder in because we need to improve the squad and cant just expect youth players to step up.

But signing a keeper is silly because we already have youth players.



Anything I've missed?







How the fuck are 5 keepers including Kelleher and Jaros between the ages of 21 and 25 Youth keepers. That is on top of Ali. Is Kelleher turning into young Ben Foster or something?Kelleher is proven in the Premier League and Jaros won the double at Sturm Graz last season. Along with Ali that is probably the strongest collection of keepers on the planet. At the start of the window we had Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho and Doak who could all play for the left and wanted to sign Gordon.Whilst we quite simply do not have a single viable option as a defensive-minded first pivot in midfield. We have a coach who bases his entire philosophy around one and has come in and wants to implement passing teams to death. Let's sign another keeper for a couple of years time and monitor Gordon though. It is nuts.