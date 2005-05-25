« previous next »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:08:50 pm
I dont like this type of comment. People have given alot of thought and education here. i have learnt about what is a no6, PSR, squad depth, mountains around Wales, release clauses debates about loyalty, Spanish taxes HMRC analytics nerds v people that know, the difference between pace speed and acceleration.  The dedication given from 7am to 1am to say is a massive moan is outrageous.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:19:41 pm
Someone said in a podcast he is set to go on a 2 week break in the caribbean soon after the window closes as he usually done that at Bournemouth. Looks like he will have earned it  :o

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:41:01 pm
Don't plan ahead - people moan.

Plan ahead - people moan.

Loan a player to a non-PL club - people moan.

Loan a player to a PL club - people moan.

 ;D ;D
How's that succession planning for Virg and Mo going Craig?
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:22:32 pm
How's that succession planning for Virg and Mo going Craig?

What if the club thinks they have those players at the club already?

I find it incredulous anyone think we'd be doing succession plans for Alisson but not other areas of the squad.
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:19:41 pm
Someone said in a podcast he is set to go on a 2 week break in the caribbean soon after the window closes as he usually done that at Bournemouth. Looks like he will have earned it  :o

Balancing doing purchases/sales whilst trawling through Tripadvisor to find best hotels and restaurants in Caribbean.

People think the DoF job is easy but its multifaceted and probably difficult to balance
Hughes' big brain move--buy Georgian keeper now to make Napoli Georgian lad happy with transfer in 2025 as Mo's replacement. Boom.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:25:29 pm
Balancing doing purchases with trawling through Tripadvisor to find best hotels and restaurants in Caribbean.

People think the DoF job is easy but its multifaceted and probably difficult to balance

Whilst leaking puff pieces to your favourite local journo.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:22:32 pm
How's that succession planning for Virg and Mo going Craig?

Hopefully on the list to sort too. Quansah may be seen as VVDs replacement on that LCB side ultimately, but time will obv tell.

Not sure that means we shouldn't look to plan for other positions though, is a strange thing to moan about if so.
Quote from: potatomato33 on Today at 04:27:09 pm
Hughes' big brain move--buy Georgian keeper now to make Napoli Georgian lad happy with transfer in 2025 as Mo's replacement. Boom.

Honestly.....one of my first thoughts when he was initially linked was what that player would think having another Georgian at the club  ;)
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:22:32 pm
How's that succession planning for Virg and Mo going Craig?

Got Quansah and Konate for VvD transition.Probably buy another CB when Virgil eventually leaves.

I wonfer if Gordon is Salah succession plan. Got another 4 forwards under 28, even if only Diaz is obvious RW option. If not Gordon, well buy Salahs replacement when he leaves. Hopefully in 2-3 seasons 
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:27:12 pm
Whilst leaking puff pieces to your favourite local journo.

See people don't understand how long it must have taken him to pick his fav local journo, which was probably most of his first month. By the time he accepted applications, met them for an informal interview, had a night at the strip club, and finally seeing how the final selections did in a race over the Albert Dock inflatables, that leaves little room for things like second choices for transfer targets.
I have no problem with the club going after the Georgian goalkeeper. If they think he got the potential to be world class that's a good move and the right one.

What is annoying is not improving the first 11. The no alternatives excuse is stupid it's not like a top defensive midfielder will appear from nowhere this season just risk it and don't wait.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:30:19 pm


How press resistant is he and will he be able to play as a 6 when he is repurposed as such next year?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:17:17 pm
Jaros, Plitaluga & Ojrzynski have all been here since they were 17/18. Davies since he was 9. Jaros is likely to be no2 if Kelleher leaves as he seems to want, and would expect both Plitaluga & Ojrzynski to want to get experience on loan.

So it's not really been an extensive succession plan buying up 22/23yr olds, it's been a lot of youth players coming through as every club does. Even Kelleher joined back in 2015 when he was 16.


Or is it just the case that keepers are the most Moneyball position?

Relatively cheap to buy, low wages, easy to get loan fees for them and they mature later so you have good sell on values.

Mamardashvili is described as being excellent value. So are we buying him as a successor to Ali who still has 3 years left on his deal or is he just another opportunistic signing?

Arguably the two strongest positions at Liverpool are keeper and left winger. Yet we are targeting Mamardashvili and Gordon as opportunistic signings. Do you think that makes sense or like me do you think we should be targeting the actual players we need to make Slot's tactics work?

Reminds me of a certain manager asking for a sofa and getting a lamp. Or should that be a lamp in a couple of years time.
I have no idea mate. I;m looking at his beard game. That's a nice trim.
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:58:12 pm
RS having trouble agreeing a new deal with him apparently according to Joyce.

Doesnt mean were back in for him like but still a very very very small chance I guess.

club loyalty is often expensive
Hughes has the best job in the world. Barely do anything and paid millions.

Lucky bastard
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:34:23 pm
Or is it just the case that keepers are the most Moneyball position?

Relatively cheap to buy, low wages, easy to get loan fees for them and they mature later so you have good sell on values.

Moneyball? One of those was here from 9yrs old, two of those listed were signed as (young) youth players and the others all teenagers. That's not moneyball :D

You genuinely look to find fault in every single thing the club does, it's honestly ridiculous.


Quote
Mamardashvili is described as being excellent value. So are we buying him as a successor to Ali who still has 3 years left on his deal or is he just another opportunistic signing?

Arguably the two strongest positions at Liverpool are keeper and left winger. Yet we are targeting Mamardashvili and Gordon as opportunistic signings. Do you think that makes sense or like me do you think we should be targeting the actual players we need to make Slot's tactics work?

Reminds me of a certain manager asking for a sofa and getting a lamp. Or should that be a lamp in a couple of years time.

Yesterday, or the day before, you were telling us all we aren't prepared to spend what it takes to sign young players just before their breakout season.

We're now looking to sign a young player at this stage, for likely £30m+, and not only that willing to wait a few years until he's likely needed for the first team.

Flipity flopity.
This reminds me of the days of Parry and co.

Holiday Parry who would go missing during the busiest part of the year. Acted like he was doing the club a favour.

The debacle of Simao.

Cut to 2024 - Our millions of pounds executive team highlight one player who doesn't want to come. How convenient.

Also where is the CB signing we clearly need.
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:58:12 pm
RS having trouble agreeing a new deal with him apparently according to Joyce.

Doesnt mean were back in for him like but still a very very very small chance I guess.

 Don't do it to yourself mate.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:37:17 pm
Hughes has the best job in the world. Barely do anything and paid millions.

Lucky bastard

He had impeccable references though.

Edwards said: "Im delighted Richard has agreed to join us in this vitally important position.

Ive known him for half of my life in a professional and personal capacity and he is absolutely someone who embodies the best values of Liverpool FC. I trust him completely."
Actually think it's a great deal but


Hughes selling Klopp's kids to raise funds to buy Bournemouth a goalkeeper is quite funny   ;D


Also realised he'll be able to play against us next season. Imagine him having a worldy and costing us top 4.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:41:39 pm
Actually think it's a great deal but


Hughes selling Klopp's kids to raise funds to buy Bournemouth a goalkeeper is quite funny   ;D


Also realised he'll be able to play against us next season. Imagine him having a worldy and costing us top 4.

Surely he won't be able to play against us? Hughes is having a mare but can't be that daft not to add that in to the loan contract?
At the end of July a two-man delegation from Anfield headed to San Sebastian, where they were given assurances that the player, who had previously turned down advances from Arsenal and Bayern Munich, would be willing to leave the Basque club he had joined at the age of 12, the acclaimed journalist reported for The Times.

The meetings lasted much of the day and involved the players agent, Iñaki Ibañez, and the party left believing a deal was possible, even if Zubimendis release clause of 60million (£51million) was expected to be paid in one sum.

They told Zubimendi he would have to trigger the clause himself rather than Sociedad coming to an agreement with Liverpool.

In other words, he would have to force his way out of the club that means everything to him, when he wanted to walk out of the front door with their blessing.

He opted not to do so and that was the moment the deal collapsed.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/martin-zubimendi-liverpool-arne-slot-transfer-news-jz89zc0dz
The door is a jar.

We pulled over and thought about that for 3 hours, man...

Oh, man, the freeway's melting...

Put it in the jar!
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:41:01 pm
Don't plan ahead - people moan.

Plan ahead - people moan.

Loan a player to a non-PL club - people moan.

Loan a player to a PL club - people moan.

 ;D ;D

 Fazakerly.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:38:21 pm
Moneyball? One of those was here from 9yrs old, two of those listed were signed as (young) youth players and the others all teenagers. That's not moneyball :D

You genuinely look to find fault in every single thing the club does, it's honestly ridiculous.

Currently only seven keepers (Kepa, Alisson, Onana, Buffon, Ederson, Cillessen and Courtois) have cost more than £30m. He'd be Alisson's replacement. They are the least 'Moneyball' position out there as they take ages to develop and their transfer value doesn't necessarily equate with their importance
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:45:59 pm
Lots of the comments about these things arent moans. Whereas your post is a moan about moaning :)

Craig isn't moaning though. He's just making an observation.  :P
Quote from: potatomato33 on Today at 04:27:09 pm
Hughes' big brain move--buy Georgian k :noeeper now to make Napoli Georgian lad happy with transfer in 2025 as Mo's replacement. Boom.

I   can't keep up one minute he's dickhead Hughes to my tricky dickie hughesy boy
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:41:39 pm
Actually think it's a great deal but


Hughes selling Klopp's kids to raise funds to buy Bournemouth a goalkeeper is quite funny   ;D


Also realised he'll be able to play against us next season. Imagine him having a worldy and costing us top 4.

Or him doing a Brucie and gifting us 6 points and the title...
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:46:11 pm
At the end of July a two-man delegation from Anfield headed to San Sebastian, where they were given assurances that the player, who had previously turned down advances from Arsenal and Bayern Munich, would be willing to leave the Basque club he had joined at the age of 12, the acclaimed journalist reported for The Times.

The meetings lasted much of the day and involved the players agent, Iñaki Ibañez, and the party left believing a deal was possible, even if Zubimendis release clause of 60million (£51million) was expected to be paid in one sum.

They told Zubimendi he would have to trigger the clause himself rather than Sociedad coming to an agreement with Liverpool.

In other words, he would have to force his way out of the club that means everything to him, when he wanted to walk out of the front door with their blessing.

He opted not to do so and that was the moment the deal collapsed.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/martin-zubimendi-liverpool-arne-slot-transfer-news-jz89zc0dz

Force his way out? Isnt that how clauses work?
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:46:11 pm

They told Zubimendi he would have to trigger the clause himself rather than Sociedad coming to an agreement with Liverpool.

In other words, he would have to force his way out of the club that means everything to him, when he wanted to walk out of the front door with their blessing.

He opted not to do so and that was the moment the deal collapsed.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/martin-zubimendi-liverpool-arne-slot-transfer-news-jz89zc0dz

Fuck me, well that's a whole other side to the story.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:11:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ykJHC8k1hs0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ykJHC8k1hs0</a>

A jackelet?
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:46:11 pm
At the end of July a two-man delegation from Anfield headed to San Sebastian, where they were given assurances that the player, who had previously turned down advances from Arsenal and Bayern Munich, would be willing to leave the Basque club he had joined at the age of 12, the acclaimed journalist reported for The Times.

The meetings lasted much of the day and involved the players agent, Iñaki Ibañez, and the party left believing a deal was possible, even if Zubimendis release clause of 60million (£51million) was expected to be paid in one sum.

They told Zubimendi he would have to trigger the clause himself rather than Sociedad coming to an agreement with Liverpool.

In other words, he would have to force his way out of the club that means everything to him, when he wanted to walk out of the front door with their blessing.

He opted not to do so and that was the moment the deal collapsed.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/martin-zubimendi-liverpool-arne-slot-transfer-news-jz89zc0dz

The money was never there. Joyce is an FSG shill. The reason the deal didnt go through is because the club didnt have the money and dragged the deal out for weeks.!You can only disprove this by providing proof of funds btw. Joyce is no longer a credible sauce.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:48:48 pm
Force his way out? Isnt that how clauses work?

Its a buyout clause in Spain not a release clause. Works differently and the clubs can force the players to force their way out. Easy enough for mercenaries, but very difficult with the Basque players at the Basque clubs.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:48:27 pm
Craig isn't moaning though. He's just making an observation.  :P
Craig never moans. He just lets other people know when they are moaning.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:48:48 pm
Force his way out? Isnt that how clauses work?

Yeah it's hardly causing a scene and fighting everyone to get out is it?  ;D
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:38:21 pm
Moneyball? One of those was here from 9yrs old, two of those listed were signed as (young) youth players and the others all teenagers. That's not moneyball :D

You genuinely look to find fault in every single thing the club does, it's honestly ridiculous.


Yesterday, or the day before, you were telling us all we aren't prepared to spend what it takes to sign young players just before their breakout season.

We're now looking to sign a young player at this stage, for likely £30m+, and not only that willing to wait a few years until he's likely needed for the first team.

Flipity flopity.

So the likes of Elliott, Carvalho, Doak, Nyoni etc...

Were not Moneyball because they were teenagers. Moneyball is about identifying players that you consider to be undervalued. What I have said is that if you are not prepared to pay the big fees for the positions you are desperately short in. That would quite obviously be central midfield specifically a defensive midfield player.

We have continually missed out on the likes of Touchameni, Bellingham, Caicedo, Lavia and now Zubimendi. So if you are unable or unwilling to get them across the line then you should look for the players on the cusp of breaking out. That is positions that you are weak in. It is not for positions you are ridiculously strong in like Goalkeeper and Left wing.

It is akin to breaking down with terminal engine failure and then ignoring engines because they are expensive and buying gearboxes and back axles because they are better value.

Slot needs the players to make his system work now. To be brutal given the average tenure of a Premier League manager being less than two years what use is a keeper that may well arrive after Slot has left?
