Moneyball? One of those was here from 9yrs old, two of those listed were signed as (young) youth players and the others all teenagers. That's not moneyball



You genuinely look to find fault in every single thing the club does, it's honestly ridiculous.





Yesterday, or the day before, you were telling us all we aren't prepared to spend what it takes to sign young players just before their breakout season.



We're now looking to sign a young player at this stage, for likely £30m+, and not only that willing to wait a few years until he's likely needed for the first team.



Flipity flopity.



So the likes of Elliott, Carvalho, Doak, Nyoni etc...Were not Moneyball because they were teenagers. Moneyball is about identifying players that you consider to be undervalued. What I have said is that if you are not prepared to pay the big fees for the positions you are desperately short in. That would quite obviously be central midfield specifically a defensive midfield player.We have continually missed out on the likes of Touchameni, Bellingham, Caicedo, Lavia and now Zubimendi. So if you are unable or unwilling to get them across the line then you should look for the players on the cusp of breaking out. That is positions that you are weak in. It is not for positions you are ridiculously strong in like Goalkeeper and Left wing.It is akin to breaking down with terminal engine failure and then ignoring engines because they are expensive and buying gearboxes and back axles because they are better value.Slot needs the players to make his system work now. To be brutal given the average tenure of a Premier League manager being less than two years what use is a keeper that may well arrive after Slot has left?