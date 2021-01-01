« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

zero zero

  Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,825
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19600 on: Today at 03:16:40 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:15:03 pm
Not gonna lie, the Bournemouth stuff strikes me as strange obviously given Hughes. Could he not have stayed with Valencia or gone to someone in Europe?
He'd be getting a year of PL experience before we're ready to take him.
rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,973
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19601 on: Today at 03:17:40 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:15:03 pm
Not gonna lie, the Bournemouth stuff strikes me as strange obviously given Hughes. Could he not have stayed with Valencia or gone to someone in Europe?

Gaining some PL experience is huge for a keeper. He would have a season to get used to the league.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,091
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19602 on: Today at 03:17:43 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:15:33 pm
Only a possible explanation if you ignore who reported on it, when and what they said.

There was no statement from the club so what makes you believe a journalist who never has to prove anything that is reported?
Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,932
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19603 on: Today at 03:17:50 pm
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

🚨🔴 Liverpool potential plan for Giorgi Mamardashvili, already clear: hed join Bournemouth for one season from Valencia.

Mamardashvili would only formally join #LFC from 2025 after #AFCB season 🍒

Giorgi already accepted Liverpool plan and contract terms.

Up to the clubs.
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,586
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19604 on: Today at 03:18:17 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:13:06 pm
Probably not as good as was offered as he already knocked us back.

So less money and less chance of success but at least he has the mountains
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:13:40 pm
Possibly not now.

If Sociedad don't uphold the deal I'm not sure it's a certainty that we'd take him if it's clear the line was 'I would have stayed where I was but they won't pay me what they promised me'.

Sounds to me that either Sociedad up hold their offer or hell move to us.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,109
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19605 on: Today at 03:18:18 pm
Be fun when Liverpool play Bournemouth this season and Giorgi has the games of his life and keeps 2 clean sheets  :P
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,198
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19606 on: Today at 03:19:02 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:18:17 pm
Sounds to me that either Sociedad up hold their offer or hell move to us.

Could the club trust his word now? He could change his mind again after a particularly vivid dream about eating sweet tortas on a sunny hill.
Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,932
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19607 on: Today at 03:19:48 pm


Gives me slight hope that we could still be after a midfielder but downplaying it to the press.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19608 on: Today at 03:20:24 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:17:43 pm
There was no statement from the club so what makes you believe a journalist who never has to prove anything that is reported?

Multiple English based journos reported we were confident of landing him, that hed agreed to come here. Those we know are reliable. The club never denied it.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,198
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19609 on: Today at 03:20:29 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:19:48 pm


Gives me slight hope that we could still be after a midfielder but downplaying it to the press.

Technically correct. He's joining 2025.  :D
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,991
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19610 on: Today at 03:20:41 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:00:21 pm
With the signing of this new goal keeper, we can't really rule out Alisson leaving in this window.

We can because no one is paying over 100 million for him with thrre years left on his deal and also Mamdashvili woul be goimg back out on loan.
Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19611 on: Today at 03:21:06 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:19:48 pm


Gives me slight hope that we could still be after a midfielder but downplaying it to the press.

Yeah thats Pearce, hes not privy to any info anymore.
DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,846
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19612 on: Today at 03:21:28 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:04:48 pm
Who is Zubimendis agent? Theyre the best in the business
Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,932
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19613 on: Today at 03:22:04 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:20:29 pm
Technically correct. He's joining 2025.  :D

True :lmao
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,013
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19614 on: Today at 03:22:48 pm
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19615 on: Today at 03:23:09 pm
Kalvin Phillips, Naby Keita and Steven Caulker transfer deadline day blockbuster incoming.
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19616 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:17:50 pm
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

🚨🔴 Liverpool potential plan for Giorgi Mamardashvili, already clear: hed join Bournemouth for one season from Valencia.

Mamardashvili would only formally join #LFC from 2025 after #AFCB season 🍒

Giorgi already accepted Liverpool plan and contract terms.

Up to the clubs.
No one does nothing updates quite like Romano when he's got an agent giving him info
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19617 on: Today at 03:23:55 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:20:29 pm
Technically correct. He's joining 2025.  :D

Making a signing without making a signing.
has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19618 on: Today at 03:25:18 pm
Yeah the keeper straight to Bournemouth screams of doing a better job for his old club than his current employer! If he genuinely only gets one player transfer over the line, that isn't going to look good whatsoever.

Would hope there is a clause in that he cant play against us in this timeframe.
rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,973
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19619 on: Today at 03:25:34 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:19:02 pm
Could the club trust his word now? He could change his mind again after a particularly vivid dream about eating sweet tortas on a sunny hill.

Yeah what makes you more the bad guy

a) Paying your release clause to leave or

b) Saying you want to stay citing your family only to turn around  and change your mind when a deal you verbally discussed doesn't come to fruition

He lost all leverage with that contract extension once he informed Hughes he wasn't joining. He should have had it put on the table. That's not our problem now. And as Arsenal are also finding out, Real Sociedad are a pain in the arse to deal with.
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19620 on: Today at 03:28:22 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 03:25:18 pm
Yeah the keeper straight to Bournemouth screams of doing a better job for his old club than his current employer! If he genuinely only gets one player transfer over the line, that isn't going to look good whatsoever.

Would hope there is a clause in that he cant play against us in this timeframe.

If he did join us would he be allowed to play against us though if on loan technically?
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19621 on: Today at 03:28:28 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:25:34 pm
Yeah what makes you more the bad guy

a) Paying your release clause to leave or

b) Saying you want to stay citing your family only to turn around  and change your mind when a deal you verbally discussed doesn't come to fruition

He lost all leverage with that contract extension once he informed Hughes he wasn't joining. He should have had it put on the table. That's not our problem now. And as Arsenal are also finding out, Real Sociedad are a pain in the arse to deal with.

To be fair he didn't cite his family as the reason for staying, they were blag quotes.
Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19622 on: Today at 03:28:33 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 03:25:18 pm
Yeah the keeper straight to Bournemouth screams of doing a better job for his old club than his current employer! If he genuinely only gets one player transfer over the line, that isn't going to look good whatsoever.

Would hope there is a clause in that he cant play against us in this timeframe.

No it doesn't :lmao I'm baffled by the way some people's minds work here
