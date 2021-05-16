« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 482 483 484 485 486 [487]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 679724 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19440 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:36:20 pm
So he wasn't brought in as a perfect fit then? In fact, if Liverpool only buys perfect players then they never need to sell players, do they? Carvalho, perfect fit, Keita, perfect fit, Chamberlain, perfect fit, Minamino, perfect fit, Grujic, perfect fit, Shaquiri, perfect fit.

Its either young player we can shift for a profit in the worst case scenario or perfect fit.
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19441 on: Today at 01:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:09:13 pm
We finished 3rd in the league, way off the winners. We had an OK season by our club - the most successful in English football's - standards. We should be looking to improve on that, or at least providing our new manager with the tools to TRY and improve on that. to be honest if we won the double we should still be looking to improve because when you don't look to improve, you stand still and you get overtaken.

Right now plenty seem to be saying 'I'd take top 4 and a cup run' that is seriously unambitious for the most watched club in the world. We are one of the truly big fish in european football and we are essentially still getting by on a spine from a run of transfers that ended in 2018.

There is one way of looking at how we are approaching transfers/squad building. It would rest on 3 basic assumptions of how the league is at the moment:
1) The extra spending power that City have on us means that if we just get average value from what we spend (i.e. a player we spend 60M on gives us '60M worth' of performance) we will struggle to compete with them on an equal footing and are relying on something going wrong at their end.
2) There is a big gap in points between what is required to get top 4 and what is required to win the title.
3) If the goal is to win titles then a hypothetical 10 year period where we finish 4th 7 times but genuinely compete for the league in the other 3 seasons is preferable to 10 seasons where we finish 2nd every time by 5-10 points.

If you saw these assumptions as valid then I could see how you could argue that just spending our budget every season potentially leaves us in that second situation where we are always close but not quite close enough. It might be seen as preferable to keep our powder dry and then go all in when the excellent values are available that give us the opportunity to take a shot at winning the league.

To use the Robertson example that Pearce's article mentioned. The season before he joined I'm sure that there were better left backs available than Milner. But had we pulled the trigger on one of those options we might have got a player who improved the team but was never going to be good enough value to allow us to compete with City. By waiting (to be clear I'm not arguing that they had Robertson in mind specifically) they kept the opportunity open to make a deal that provided amazing value and gave us the space in terms of wages and transfer budget to make the bigger signings that pushed us to a point where we were at the same level as City.

I'm not saying that this approach is the right one or that the club has necessarily been executing it well the last couple of years. Just that it is one way of answering the question being asked of why we don't just go out and sign someone better than Endo.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,552
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19442 on: Today at 01:38:22 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 01:29:48 pm
Reading the thread, it's interesting to note how taken as  a given the sentiment we'll have loads of injuries over a season is. It doesn't have to be.
The load we put on our players previously and how we managed recoveries set that reality.
This is a new regime. Where getting far fewer noncontact injuries hopefully becomes the norm.

I dont see how we can assume that. Its a hope but until we go through a season with less injuries, we cant bank on that. Jota and Konate suffered a number of injuries not just for us but at their previous clubs as well.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19443 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:37:36 pm
Is that including the centre back who wants to leave and the one we tried to trade away?
Gomez will probably stay now and whilst VDB wants to leave, there's nothing concrete.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,715
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19444 on: Today at 01:42:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:40:42 pm
Gomez will probably stay now and whilst VDB wants to leave, there's nothing concrete.
And if those situations pan out, Id actually be relatively happy with the options. An elite VVD replacement will be needed soon though which probably means hell sign in about 2028.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,558
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19445 on: Today at 01:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:06:19 am
Ultimately, if Zubamendi had joined he'd always have been in two minds and regardless of what the stats say, it probably wouldn't have worked out. There's no point in crying about spilt milk, it was close but didn't get over the line.

I've been nonplussed about Gravenberch, especially as a deep midfielder, but he's looked very promising in pre-season and unless we have a blockbuster alternative lined up, I think he and Bajcetic should have a chance to show what they can do.

Indeed. I'd be shocked if we signed him now, even if we were given a second chance. Clear signs he has an issue leaving Spain. We don't need another Aquilani type disaster. Only disappointing aspect of all this is that we didn't sus him out before we moved for him. I thought we did all the player profiling beforehand? Give his reluctance to move to Arsenal and Bayern Munich, there were already red-flags on his personality.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,267
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19446 on: Today at 01:43:42 pm »
Why Im not concerned over transfers - yet.

Past season wasnt derailed by lack of quality, it was derailed primarily by referees and injuries. First we cant do much about. Second we might. Nobody knows the impact new playstyle and backroom team will have on our injury list. Everyone seems to assume it will be like last season (which was a badly injury ridden campaign) and base their player need assessment on that. I think it will improve. So we could actually have a pretty good squad to face this season.

Our primary need really is to start to replace the core of Alisson, Mo, Virgil and possibly even Trent. Seems were starting that with the new goalkeeper. Extend some contracts, get a backup CB and we look ok to me.

But yeah, lets panic instead.
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19447 on: Today at 01:44:45 pm »
Connor Gallagher anyone?
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19448 on: Today at 01:45:15 pm »
Also, why are we putting Rice up as our paragon for a 6? Rodri, sure. Rice is remarkably average with his back to goal. He makes Henderson look like Busquets.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19449 on: Today at 01:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 01:44:45 pm
Connor Gallagher anyone?

Never.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,638
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19450 on: Today at 01:46:46 pm »
Give Slot the tools to play the way he wants to play should be our only priority.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19451 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 01:44:45 pm
Connor Gallagher anyone?

Along with Kalvin a Southgate wet dream midfield paring that
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,715
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19452 on: Today at 01:48:27 pm »
Trent as the 6 to save the club a few quid and placate the big man.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19453 on: Today at 01:49:08 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 01:06:03 pm
As far as I'm concerned V.Dijk and Trent will be replaced with Quansah and Bradley who are gonna be top, top, top players in their positions.

I agree Bradley will be a top player. But losing Trent will be disastrous.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19454 on: Today at 01:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:43:42 pm
Why Im not concerned over transfers - yet.

Past season wasnt derailed by lack of quality, it was derailed primarily by referees and injuries. First we cant do much about. Second we might. Nobody knows the impact new playstyle and backroom team will have on our injury list. Everyone seems to assume it will be like last season (which was a badly injury ridden campaign) and base their player need assessment on that. I think it will improve. So we could actually have a pretty good squad to face this season.

Our primary need really is to start to replace the core of Alisson, Mo, Virgil and possibly even Trent. Seems were starting that with the new goalkeeper. Extend some contracts, get a backup CB and we look ok to me.

But yeah, lets panic instead.

I've come around to this way of thinking. Would prefer if we signed a midfielder better than Endo, mind, but let's see what happens.

Don't love that we're selling the likes of Clark and (potentially) Doak, though. I have no idea what we're playing at there, unless we're inserting generous buyback clauses into each sale.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19455 on: Today at 01:51:03 pm »
Buying that goalkeeper is like buying a really good spare tyre just because it's great value even though your current tyres are excellent and your spare in the boot is also really good, and the one you have back in the garage is also workable.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,970
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19456 on: Today at 01:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:43:42 pm
Why Im not concerned over transfers - yet.

Past season wasnt derailed by lack of quality, it was derailed primarily by referees and injuries. First we cant do much about. Second we might. Nobody knows the impact new playstyle and backroom team will have on our injury list. Everyone seems to assume it will be like last season (which was a badly injury ridden campaign) and base their player need assessment on that. I think it will improve. So we could actually have a pretty good squad to face this season.

Our primary need really is to start to replace the core of Alisson, Mo, Virgil and possibly even Trent. Seems were starting that with the new goalkeeper. Extend some contracts, get a backup CB and we look ok to me.

But yeah, lets panic instead.

There's a chance we have fewer injuries this season than we have in the past few seasons, but why use that as an excuse for complacency? Why not back the new manager with players that suit his system and can help us potentially take the league by surprise?
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,715
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19457 on: Today at 01:53:06 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:51:03 pm
Buying that goalkeeper is like buying a really good spare tyre just because it's great value even though your current tyres are excellent and your spare in the boot is also really good, and the one you have back in the garage is also workable.
And your exhaust is hanging off
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19458 on: Today at 01:54:19 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:48:27 pm
Trent as the 6 to save the club a few quid and placate the big man.

Not happening - Slot wants someone who can turn on the ball with their back to goal.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,715
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19459 on: Today at 01:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:54:19 pm
Not happening - Slot wants someone who can turn on the ball with their back to goal.
Slot can want all he likes, if the recent journo scoops are accurate, hes getting no one.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Pages: 1 ... 482 483 484 485 486 [487]   Go Up
« previous next »
 