We finished 3rd in the league, way off the winners. We had an OK season by our club - the most successful in English football's - standards. We should be looking to improve on that, or at least providing our new manager with the tools to TRY and improve on that. to be honest if we won the double we should still be looking to improve because when you don't look to improve, you stand still and you get overtaken.



Right now plenty seem to be saying 'I'd take top 4 and a cup run' that is seriously unambitious for the most watched club in the world. We are one of the truly big fish in european football and we are essentially still getting by on a spine from a run of transfers that ended in 2018.



There is one way of looking at how we are approaching transfers/squad building. It would rest on 3 basic assumptions of how the league is at the moment:1) The extra spending power that City have on us means that if we just get average value from what we spend (i.e. a player we spend 60M on gives us '60M worth' of performance) we will struggle to compete with them on an equal footing and are relying on something going wrong at their end.2) There is a big gap in points between what is required to get top 4 and what is required to win the title.3) If the goal is to win titles then a hypothetical 10 year period where we finish 4th 7 times but genuinely compete for the league in the other 3 seasons is preferable to 10 seasons where we finish 2nd every time by 5-10 points.If you saw these assumptions as valid then I could see how you could argue that just spending our budget every season potentially leaves us in that second situation where we are always close but not quite close enough. It might be seen as preferable to keep our powder dry and then go all in when the excellent values are available that give us the opportunity to take a shot at winning the league.To use the Robertson example that Pearce's article mentioned. The season before he joined I'm sure that there were better left backs available than Milner. But had we pulled the trigger on one of those options we might have got a player who improved the team but was never going to be good enough value to allow us to compete with City. By waiting (to be clear I'm not arguing that they had Robertson in mind specifically) they kept the opportunity open to make a deal that provided amazing value and gave us the space in terms of wages and transfer budget to make the bigger signings that pushed us to a point where we were at the same level as City.I'm not saying that this approach is the right one or that the club has necessarily been executing it well the last couple of years. Just that it is one way of answering the question being asked of why we don't just go out and sign someone better than Endo.