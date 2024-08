Agree, they the suits chose Arne so obviously knew his style of play and interviewed him. I would have thought they would have a database of at least 5 players in each position that fit their requirements. So if you accept the assessing Euros/Copa etc stuff, when Arne says i would like a no6 guy. Yes no problem here is our list lets work through it. Now if the 5 on the list Arne doesnt think is better than say Endo im ok with that. But still be proactive in other areas dont defer it all to 2025. If you arent going to extend Virgil and Mo contracts now then start working on the fuckin replacements now. No excuses



Rocks in your head if you think there are 5 players out there who play no6 who are good enough and available to us who seriously improve us.Who are they? Who are these 5 prime years, athletic and physical, able to receive the ball with their backs to goal at an elite level, who are great at screening and winning the ball back at the same time, who can also break lines with their passing players?The watermark for what we're looking for and those good enough to be worth our time is so incredibly high, I dont know how people dont understand that the list is short not because Hughes et al dont want to do business, but because the criteria for what actually improves us and what's actually required to play that position in a PL winning side is so incredibly hard to fulfil.There probably aren't 2 of those players available to us this summer (unless something shifts) never mind 5.