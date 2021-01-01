« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19080 on: Today at 10:25:33 am
It's mental isn't it really, after a long and exhaustive process a new manager is signed, joins one of the biggest clubs in the world, and then gets told "sorry mate, there's no one to sign, maybe next year".
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19081 on: Today at 10:25:41 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:24:33 am
As an extension of the above, would you take the following if offered it now:

We offer Diaz to Barca in a straight swap for De Jong, on the condition they pay some of his wages until the end of his contract there.

We go big and buy Gordon for £80m and include the £45m Gomez transfer as part of the deal, making up the rest with the money weve raised flogging fringe players

We buy a decent CB for a similar amount of money, ie £40-50m.

If you add Trents contract into that Id argue thats about as good of a window as could realistically be expected.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19082 on: Today at 10:25:58 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:24:33 am
As an extension of the above, would you take the following if offered it now:

We offer Diaz to Barca in a straight swap for De Jong, on the condition they pay some of his wages until the end of his contract there.

We go big and buy Gordon for £80m and include the £45m Gomez transfer as part of the deal, making up the rest with the money weve raised flogging fringe players

We buy a decent CB for a similar amount of money, ie £40-50m.

Take it? .... I'd wine, dine and make sweet sweet love to it
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19083 on: Today at 10:26:09 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:15:07 am
Boo the fuckin Hoo,  they are highly paid professionals

With huge egos I'd imagine and reputations to manage/enhance. This isn't football manager to them. Reputations were built on being ahead of the curve/the smartest in the room narratives, now we can't even find a decent 6 after years of trying.

Why the fuck we'd brief this transfer before it was done baffles me. We apparently do insane amounts of work on players and their backgrounds before signing them, and Stevie Wonder with a blindfold on knew that Zubimendi had found it hard to leave Sociedad before and didn't go through with big-club moves. Yet we let it play out in public, trying to get one up on other teams and/or prove how big we are that we managed to lure him. Except we never.

Incompetence and ego. A fucking horrible combination.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19084 on: Today at 10:26:51 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:01:39 am
I get the frustration of the reports but do we need to shit on players to make a point?

If Trent and Van Dijk left, I'd be interested to know whose better out there than Bradley and Quansah.

It wasn't intended to be shitting on the players, it's more the ridiculousness of the cope which is going after a player, and then reporting "Well we have all the players anyway" when you don't get your way.

Quansah and Bradley are great, but who replaces their role when they step up? We turn around and say we are fine as our depth twindles
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19085 on: Today at 10:27:53 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:24:33 am
As an extension of the above, would you take the following if offered it now:

We offer Diaz to Barca in a straight swap for De Jong, on the condition they pay some of his wages until the end of his contract there.

We go big and buy Gordon for £80m and include the £45m Gomez transfer as part of the deal, making up the rest with the money weve raised flogging fringe players

We buy a decent CB for a similar amount of money, ie £40-50m.

I think that would be ideal.

I also think if we went big on a left footed center back who can play left back and using players we already have as the 6th strengthens the team more than getting a lesser player as the 6 instead.

Gordon (or another) should be an incoming irrespective of the above, we need 6 elite forwards in my opinion.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19086 on: Today at 10:28:07 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:17:48 am
Yup - and the bar is Endo so its a longer list than you've posted.
They just don't want to buy unless the player looks perfect .. which is a clever person's version of idiocy (perfect the enemy of the good etc)

There's another issue here. The new manager wants a deep lying midfielder - that's very clear.
We can disagree about if that's the biggest need or what sort of player it should be but the key point is that, as it stands, he's got a clear first priority and its not being delivered and he's being told to use what he has
The hows and the whys are secondary, your system is not fit for purpose if your manager has a clear need - with zero money spent under him - and you don't deliver it

Agree on this and Slot is on record saying he would be surprised (I think thats the word he used) if we don't make signings. We've got just over 2 weeks now and as it stands might sign a GK to loan out. We were told the 6 was a priority position but apparently he was the only player on our list. Just makes no sense if it's such a priority position.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19087 on: Today at 10:28:40 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:25:58 am
Take it? .... I'd wine, dine and make sweet sweet love to it

I would as well, and I find it frustrating that it doesnt seem particularly unattainable or ridiculous either.

Would be a net spend of however much the CB costs which would be less than £50m and we might arguably have improved our attack, midfield and defence.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19088 on: Today at 10:29:29 am
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:18:23 am
I sat and watched us get bullied by Atalanta who really highlighted and exposed our uneven midfield options.

We've got too many forward thinking midfielders and not enough strength in there to win the 1v1 duels.

How do you fix that. Double pivot helps. I was often critical of the way Jones hugged the touchline in moments as a central midfielder. What the fucks he doing standing there. It was obviously a tactical decision but looked hellish in games like that. Poor MacAllister with his little legs trying really hard to battle the world.

To fix it a double pivot helps for sure. It adds a level of cover that is much needed. Next up, Jones and Gravenberch need to up their level in terms of winning the ball in 1v1 duels. If one of them can make that next step it would be huge for us.

Next up I think the number 10 needs to be a pressing monster and able to steal the ball. Elliott and Szoboszlai are act perfect for this role.

No wonder they've been doing boxing in pre season.

It's hard to justify not going for a number 6 but regardless, the current group need to up their game when it comes to winning duels anyway, with the exception of probably MacAllister and Endo who seem happy to put their body on the line.

Problem with Endo seems to be that he's not going to burst through the lines on the turn easily and help us break forward at pace. He's also not able to play 50+ games for us so you end up having to play MacAllister and ask him to do most of the smashing about cos the other lads are a bit soft. That puts too much exposure on MacAllister and if he breaks down you've lost a huge amount of stability in there.

Bajcetic isn't quite up to speed so you either keep him and let him develop and get his match sharpness or you loan him to fast forward his development.

I kind of agree that we shouldn't spend silly money on someone if they are able to do the Endo bits but then can't do the bits when they do have the ball. Sounds like a unicorn player but in essence it's not really asking too much for a DM that is able to win the ball, get about across the pitch for a full 90, turn with pace and have a good passing range.

Gravenberch and Jones should be determined now to go andcwin that shirt and start becoming a midfielder who can protect the defence.

I like the cut of your jib, you should post in here more often.  You dont seem to fit into either a winge or a minge. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19089 on: Today at 10:31:11 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:04:37 am
Getting excuses in ahead of time doesn't stop them being excuses.

Showing the lack of ambition we have can have a snowball effect, where the squad goes into the season already feeling defeated, and top players (like the three in the final year of their contract) start looking at other clubs that do have that ambition.

The idea that we have this amazing recruitment team with 5 quality targets identified for every position, yet somehow can't sign a single player without giving the coach a season first, is nonsense, especially considering that we've already tried to sign multiple players.
Where's this from? And who's said we can't sign anyone?

But my point is that we're one of the best teams in the world and maybe there aren't a bunch of players past Zubamendi who would represent a huge upgrade to Gravenberch/Bajcetic/Endo/Trent in Slot's system. I mean, isn't that why we got stopgaps like Arthur and Endo in in the first place? Because we thought anything would be better than nothing?

I've wanted us to chase a midfield ball winner for ages, but that's not what Zubamendi is so I guess we aren't after that kind of player. I just don't really see the point in spending five times what we did on Endo on someone who'll end up making roughly the same difference, and apparently that's what the advanced stats are saying.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19090 on: Today at 10:31:37 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:11:00 am

Theyd probably cost a lot now as its mid August but the club just cant use that as an excuse not to pay the extra money and get it done when its been LFCs choice to wait this long to make moves.

I completely get why this window is difficult. New coaching and recruitment staff joining at the end of the season. Three tournaments and FFP/PSR issues across the continent. But that should have been factored in. The recruitment team got more power in part to find these solutions.

Look for a target that you can get at least 3-4 seasons out of that checks most of your boxes at 6 and with a view to at least make an accounting profit. Accept you'll pay a premium due to constraints. Have a back-up plan in place. You don't need perfection. You just need someone whose deficiencies can either be improved upon in training or masked by others but whose strengths broadly meet the criteria. We've done this begore. We are not incapable of doing it.

Our approach does remind me of a colleague who missed out on their ideal house and spent months complaining about details in other houses on the market that were either fixable with some extra work or were not massive issues in the long-term scheme of things.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19091 on: Today at 10:31:55 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:28:40 am
I would as well, and I find it frustrating that it doesnt seem particularly unattainable or ridiculous either.

Would be a net spend of however much the CB costs which would be less than £50m and we might arguably have improved our attack, midfield and defence.

I mean it's potentially unobtainable in the sense that Barca haven't bid, or even really suggested that they will be bidding, for Diaz.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19092 on: Today at 10:32:35 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:24:33 am
As an extension of the above, would you take the following if offered it now:

We offer Diaz to Barca in a straight swap for De Jong, on the condition they pay some of his wages until the end of his contract there.

We go big and buy Gordon for £80m and include the £45m Gomez transfer as part of the deal, making up the rest with the money weve raised flogging fringe players

We buy a decent CB for a similar amount of money, ie £40-50m.

I wouldn't be in a rush to get rid of Diaz myself. IF he can just add a bit more end product this season, he could be frightening. And as much as I think De Jong would be excellent for us, he does seem to miss a lot of games looking at his injury record and that's the las thing we need.
But all this is without question adding pressure and unfair on Slot. As a manager you live and die by your own team moulded in your own way, and he's not getting the chance to do that, yet. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19093 on: Today at 10:32:43 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 08:46:11 am
This is all Im hearing from everywhere right now, but no-one is saying who is available, not stupidly priced or has moronic advisors who will try to hold us to ransom, wants to come here and is better than Endo. And by better I mean way better, as a slight improvement is an utter buy for buying sake.

Do let us know who these players are, as to be honest, I see fuck all out there worthy of coming here that we would even have a sniff at getting.

That's not true though, is it? If you go through the thread there are plenty of names mentioned that could be considered. Samie and Peter live to link liverpool with potential midfielders named by dubious twitter sources. When Ornstein first released his tweet saying 'a player' lots of people discussed who that could potentially be. Kone gets mentioned, Stiller gets mentioned Wharton gets mentioned, some American johnny got a mench, and that's off the top of my head. Loads of players are considered on here.

No doubt you will dismiss all those names, but that of course misses the point. liverpool have tried and failed to get midfielders in consecutive windows. Tchouameni, Bellingham, Caicedo, Lavia and now Zubimendi.

Thing is, Zubimendi is 25 and was playing for the Spanish team since 2021. Arsenal tried to buy him, as did Bayern. In other words, when this same excuse was roled out last transfer window there was a player good enough to fit into the side, Zubimendi. And he was available, since Arsenal tried to buy him. Had Liverpool also gone after him then they wouldn't have wasted this window. 

the point is when journalists who are briefed come out with 'no one else available who is good enough' it's insulting, because there clearly is. Other teams have no problem identifying and bringing in other players, only Liverpool. Not one other club has come out with a bullshit excuse like 'we looked but they were all shit compared to what we have'.

So maybe what they mean is 'there is no one out there easily available'. But even that is hot trash. Real Madrid chased Mbappe for years. Publicly announced it. he fucked them over twice. they gnashed their teeth and went back. Again and again. This year they got him.

Meanwhile Liverpool's targets from yesteryear are unsettled at their clubs. Caicedo and lavia had seasons to forget and tchouameni is fighting for his place. So why haven't liverpool gone back to try and get them? Did they not want them so badly they were willing to break club records to get them?

Who's out there and available? I dunno, i'm not a scout or a member of the transfer team. What i do know is that three transfer windows in a  row Liverpool failed to get their man, then said 'there can be only one' until the next summer transfer window when a new 'the one' is found. Then the process is repeated.

People are going crazy not because Liverpool missed out on Zubimendi, but because they have done the same trick three times in a  row and then made the same arguments again. It's horribly frustrating. meanwhile, the squad is slowly being cut back to the bare bones again. In a season with a potential 61 games we are, once more, looking to 18 year olds to make the step up.


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19094 on: Today at 10:32:56 am
just a thought..... 

Maybe the idea is to keep opportunities open for younger players to come and fill in rather than have a full squad of senior players around. That is why they can bring in youngsters mainly as squad players and any older player say above 22years  must be better than we already have or at least offer something no-one else in the squad does, hence difficulty to do deals and keep youngsters already here happy.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19095 on: Today at 10:33:39 am
Another point, I don't understand is why are we not trying to add a striker or right forward in there. Jota on whose back the pre-season has lit up, is for sure going to be injured within couple of months. Nunez and Diaz are not Liverpool quality at the moment, maybe they will evolve in to it as many keep asking to show patience.

So it falls to an aging Mo Salah to again carry the burden of goals. I am not sure our forward options are so stacked that we give up trying to add to this department.
God forbid if Salah gets injured for a long time, we will struggle to get top 4.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19096 on: Today at 10:34:51 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:31:55 am
I mean it's potentially unobtainable in the sense that Barca haven't bid, or even really suggested that they will be bidding, for Diaz.

Despite us endlessly briefing hes available and telling journos the price... its hard to see what more a bunch of nerds who see players like cattle can do
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19097 on: Today at 10:35:45 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:49 am
NEW: In Liverpool's view, it was Zubimendi or no one. They do not believe there are available alternatives.

[@_pauljoyce]

Think that's the end of us signing a no.6.

Imagine if we had done this approach with Gotze and Brandt

Right so next year which shit or bust player are these fucking imbeciles going to target and then cock up the deal for? We'll be waiting 5 years to sign a DM just like before Fabinho. The only good quality DM we've signed since Mascherano in 2007.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19098 on: Today at 10:35:56 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:23:43 am
As it goes I'd argue they're wrong on the footballing substance too.
From pre season we're not playing with an isolated deepest 6 as happened sometimes under Klopp.. it almost always looks and is more like a double pivot, even if one is designated to be a bit deeper

It's not a super specialist position that only 3 people in the world can play under this system... any good CM who has the qualities needed (can play on the half turn, press resistant and good at possession retention, defensively aware) - there's just no footballing argument that there aren't players we could buy to improve the midfield if that's the goal

Yeah I think the whole discussion over the 6 is moot now. We dont need a 6, we just need a really good central midfielder. There are loads of those.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19099 on: Today at 10:36:38 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:34:51 am
Despite us endlessly briefing hes available and telling journos the price... its hard to see what more a bunch of nerds who see players like cattle can do

Go be fair having just lost Thiago Id actually have some sympathy with not immediately replacing him with another technically brilliant but massively injury prone player.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19100 on: Today at 10:36:55 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:35:56 am
Yeah I think the whole discussion over the 6 is moot now. We dont need a 6, we just need a really good central midfielder. There are loads of those.

Maybe that's why we've briefed we're not signing a 6 :)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19101 on: Today at 10:39:06 am
Quote from: Risto on Today at 10:32:56 am
just a thought..... 

Maybe the idea is to keep opportunities open for younger players to come and fill in rather than have a full squad of senior players around. That is why they can bring in youngsters mainly as squad players and any older player say above 22years  must be better than we already have or at least offer something no-one else in the squad does, hence difficulty to do deals and keep youngsters already here happy.

I get that. Buying players whose ceiling are as squad players is a waste of resources. But 6 is one position where it wouldn't take much to improve on (and I like Endo) for a few seasons in order to address issues coming into view elsewhere
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19102 on: Today at 10:40:17 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:23:43 am
It's not a super specialist position that only 3 people in the world can play under this system... any good CM who has the qualities needed (can play on the half turn, press resistant and good at possession retention, defensively aware) - there's just no footballing argument that there aren't players we could buy to improve the midfield if that's the goal
But we already have a few of these players, in fact we're selling or loaning out some of our best midfield prospects because there's no route through for them. So, what's the point in buying someone who replicates what we have and who isn't good enough to get in the team?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19103 on: Today at 10:40:25 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:22:00 am
We have the best keeper on the planet and arguably the best backup, so our only deal then happens to be a goalkeeper. You have to find that kinda funny :)

In all seriousness, has Ali indicated he wants to move on next season then?

Edwards has probably decided it's the right time to sell him next year. Gomez and Diaz this year ideally and one year only for Mo and Virg. And time to cash in on a lot of the youngsters.

If only we were as ruthless at signing players. Although at least if we get this keeper in its proactive but do we want to lose the best keeper in the world?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19104 on: Today at 10:41:27 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:23:45 am
What a damning indictment of the transfer nerds, our sporting director, and our overall structure considering weve had 3 years to identify a 6 and apparently no one is suitable except for one who by all accounts isnt even elite.

Why are we even employing scouts at this point?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19105 on: Today at 10:41:40 am
With how much rotation is important to a team, you need to consider "can we sign better than our lowest first team squad backup" for a reasonable fee compared to the need.

So for CB's it is likely can we do better than our 4th choice CB - in this case Gomez

For the full backs it is the backup - Tsimikas and Bradley

For the double pivot it is likely the 4th choice option - Endo, or playing Dom or Trent out of position

For the 10 role it is the backup - Dom or Elliot are basically neck and neck for the starting role

For left, right, and central forwards, it is the backup - we have 4 quality players who can play left, 3 who can play central, but only one who can play effectively on the right.

On this basis I think it is fair to say we can reasonably improve on Gomez, Tsimikas, our 4th choice midfielder (whether that be Endo or Dom or Trent out of position), and the no one who backs up Salah.

Now I am not saying we improve on all 4 positions but there are 4 positions we can reasonably improve within our means

So to turn around and say there's no reasonable options to improve the first team in the 6 position is just wrong - you need to consider the squad and the whole of the first team squad will get a lot of game time.

Right now we would be entering a season where by either Endo, someone not suited, will get a lot of game time, or we will have Trent or Dom playing a lot of minutes out of position in a role not suited for them.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19106 on: Today at 10:41:55 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:40:25 am
Edwards has probably decided it's the right time to sell him next year. Gomez and Diaz this year ideally and one year only for Mo and Virg. And time to cash in on a lot of the youngsters.

If only we were as ruthless at signing players. Although at least if we get this keeper in its proactive but do we want to lose the best keeper in the world?

Alisson is 32 in a couple of months but the same rules don't always apply to goalkeepers. If he's motivated and fit I don't see why we couldn't get another 3 or 4 years out of him if he wanted to stay.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19107 on: Today at 10:42:06 am
So when we were told earlier in the summer that it would likely be late in the window before deals were done, we had 1 player in mind in Zubamendi, and that's it?  Doubt it
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19108 on: Today at 10:43:36 am
It's weird, we potentially have the succession planning nailed down with the goalkeeper move, but we can't seem to do that for any other position.  If it goes through, I suspect Mamardashvili will have been another opportunistic signing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19109 on: Today at 10:44:35 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:43:36 am
It's weird, we potentially have the succession planning nailed down with the goalkeeper move, but we can't seem to do that for any other position.  If it goes through, I suspect Mamardashvili will have been another opportunistic signing.

He is because Valencia are in a bad financial situation which we are taking advantage of
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19110 on: Today at 10:44:37 am
I am finding the transfer windows tough, but less so due to lack of signing but with how they've morphed from a place where you sign the right players to fans simply demanding a signing, anyone will do, because buying anyone shows "ambition"

I know some people will call me a FSG arse licker but I would rather sign no one if the key/needed players are not possible than just piss money up a wall like we used to do and sign some mediocrity - these days it seems fans mock each other over "winning" transfer windows and the like.

Honestly, I don't think Gordon is the one, I don't think I can personally identify an available 6 that would better us and so on... so yeah we can call FSG and Hughes wasters but if they cannot get the person the Manager has asked for, because his boyhood club and family told him not to go and he buckled, then why does that make us embarrassing as some have said? We seemed to go about it the right way for all I've seen.


I dunno, maybe I am getting old (38 lol) but it seems people just want those hits of dopamine of a new signing or getting one over a rival because we signed someone they could not, but I want what is best for LFC, if Slot and co think we cannot get the right people and the money will be available for next window, then we need to make it work and trust out academy products and squad players to make that step up instead of always relying on the market.


I dunno, maybe a naive take.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19111 on: Today at 10:44:51 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:23:43 am
As it goes I'd argue they're wrong on the footballing substance too.
From pre season we're not playing with an isolated deepest 6 as happened sometimes under Klopp.. it almost always looks and is more like a double pivot, even if one is designated to be a bit deeper

It's not a super specialist position that only 3 people in the world can play under this system... any good CM who has the qualities needed (can play on the half turn, press resistant and good at possession retention, defensively aware) - there's just no footballing argument that there aren't players we could buy to improve the midfield if that's the goal

Yep, new Fabinho lone 6 ok fair enough options may be limited but a bit of an all rounder who can do all things to a excellent level in CM and play mostly in a 2, well there's actually plenty of them about. Not sure why we never made more of an effort for Joao Neves but there's still plenty more out there though of course when any are named there's always an excuse "too old" "fee too much" "will want too big a wage" etc etc  ;D

I'm probably deluding myself as usual at the end of a window but I can't believe they are just going to do nothing so we'll see.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19112 on: Today at 10:45:17 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:34:51 am
Despite us endlessly briefing hes available and telling journos the price... its hard to see what more a bunch of nerds who see players like cattle can do


Are there any statements from the club that said that Diaz is available and what the asking price is?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19113 on: Today at 10:45:17 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:24:33 am
As an extension of the above, would you take the following if offered it now:

We offer Diaz to Barca in a straight swap for De Jong, on the condition they pay some of his wages until the end of his contract there.

We go big and buy Gordon for £80m and include the £45m Gomez transfer as part of the deal, making up the rest with the money weve raised flogging fringe players

We buy a decent CB for a similar amount of money, ie £40-50m.

Not De Jong, asking a bit much for Barca to pay some of his wages they haven't a pot to pee in.
Would love Gordon I think he could play right across the front 3. I'm surprised the likes of West Ham, Palace or Fulham haven't inquired about Joe.
On the decent CB I'd go for Hincapie or Lukeba from Liepzig.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19114 on: Today at 10:45:21 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:31:11 am
Where's this from? And who's said we can't sign anyone?

But my point is that we're one of the best teams in the world and maybe there aren't a bunch of players past Zubamendi who would represent a huge upgrade to Gravenberch/Bajcetic/Endo/Trent in Slot's system. I mean, isn't that why we got stopgaps like Arthur and Endo in in the first place? Because we thought anything would be better than nothing?

I've wanted us to chase a midfield ball winner for ages, but that's not what Zubamendi is so I guess we aren't after that kind of player. I just don't really see the point in spending five times what we did on Endo on someone who'll end up making roughly the same difference, and apparently that's what the advanced stats are saying.

We came 3rd in the league last season and got battered in a Europa semi final, both despite having the best manager in the world.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19115 on: Today at 10:47:38 am
Ahh I love the smell of no signings in the morning.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19116 on: Today at 10:48:03 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:24:33 am
As an extension of the above, would you take the following if offered it now:

We offer Diaz to Barca in a straight swap for De Jong, on the condition they pay some of his wages until the end of his contract there.

We go big and buy Gordon for £80m and include the £45m Gomez transfer as part of the deal, making up the rest with the money weve raised flogging fringe players

We buy a decent CB for a similar amount of money, ie £40-50m.

I would hire you, thinking outside the box coming up with ideas and solutions.  Fire these excuses, but no value in the market,  we all still assessing can we extend the deadline past 1sept happy with what we have guys.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19117 on: Today at 10:48:04 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:45:21 am
We came 3rd in the league last season and got battered in a Europa semi final, both despite having the best manager in the world.

Quarter Final
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19118 on: Today at 10:48:17 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:44:35 am
He is because Valencia are in a bad financial situation which we are taking advantage of

How opportunistic of us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #19119 on: Today at 10:48:49 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:48:04 am
Quarter Final

My laziness gets the better of me once again!
