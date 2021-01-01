This is all Im hearing from everywhere right now, but no-one is saying who is available, not stupidly priced or has moronic advisors who will try to hold us to ransom, wants to come here and is better than Endo. And by better I mean way better, as a slight improvement is an utter buy for buying sake.



Do let us know who these players are, as to be honest, I see fuck all out there worthy of coming here that we would even have a sniff at getting.



That's not true though, is it? If you go through the thread there are plenty of names mentioned that could be considered. Samie and Peter live to link liverpool with potential midfielders named by dubious twitter sources. When Ornstein first released his tweet saying 'a player' lots of people discussed who that could potentially be. Kone gets mentioned, Stiller gets mentioned Wharton gets mentioned, some American johnny got a mench, and that's off the top of my head. Loads of players are considered on here.No doubt you will dismiss all those names, but that of course misses the point. liverpool have tried and failed to get midfielders in consecutive windows. Tchouameni, Bellingham, Caicedo, Lavia and now Zubimendi.Thing is, Zubimendi is 25 and was playing for the Spanish team since 2021. Arsenal tried to buy him, as did Bayern. In other words, when this same excuse was roled out last transfer window there was a player good enough to fit into the side, Zubimendi. And he was available, since Arsenal tried to buy him. Had Liverpool also gone after him then they wouldn't have wasted this window.the point is when journalists who are briefed come out with 'no one else available who is good enough' it's insulting, because there clearly is. Other teams have no problem identifying and bringing in other players, only Liverpool. Not one other club has come out with a bullshit excuse like 'we looked but they were all shit compared to what we have'.So maybe what they mean is 'there is no one out there easily available'. But even that is hot trash. Real Madrid chased Mbappe for years. Publicly announced it. he fucked them over twice. they gnashed their teeth and went back. Again and again. This year they got him.Meanwhile Liverpool's targets from yesteryear are unsettled at their clubs. Caicedo and lavia had seasons to forget and tchouameni is fighting for his place. So why haven't liverpool gone back to try and get them? Did they not want them so badly they were willing to break club records to get them?Who's out there and available? I dunno, i'm not a scout or a member of the transfer team. What i do know is that three transfer windows in a row Liverpool failed to get their man, then said 'there can be only one' until the next summer transfer window when a new 'the one' is found. Then the process is repeated.People are going crazy not because Liverpool missed out on Zubimendi, but because they have done the same trick three times in a row and then made the same arguments again. It's horribly frustrating. meanwhile, the squad is slowly being cut back to the bare bones again. In a season with a potential 61 games we are, once more, looking to 18 year olds to make the step up.