« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 672596 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18960 on: Today at 08:59:27 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:45:15 am
Maybe Slot is a bit out of his depth and feels the players are all good enough because theyre so much better than the players hes used to working with. Maybe the club see Slott as an interim to bridge the gap between Klopp and the next manager so dont want him spending money. Maybe the owners are just mingebags.
As things stand, Arne is going to need a near perfect start to the season. I think the shambles of a transfer window is putting more pressure on him. Surely he had an idea of what players he wants to bring in.

Nonsense about slot. The owners are indeed tight fuckers who dream of adding to their billions. However this is how Edwards wants to run the club.

I thought the anfield wrap (Neil) nailed it in this.

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1823454477942390944

It's right. We want to sign players who only significanlty improve the side. But whilst i get that we should also be buying players who are on the cusp of being world class.

What i can't get my head around is the Trent contract nonsense. Whilst i can understand Salah and even VVD to some degree due to Edwards shitting his nerdy pants over any player who's over 30. But Trent. It's been a disaster since his first renewal where he signed effectively a 1 year extension which was a pisstake at the time.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:01:03 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18961 on: Today at 09:01:02 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:53:40 am
With all due respect, you are not a professional football scout are you?
I find it hard to believe that there is not a single player on the planet who would improve us.
But how big an improvement, enough to win the league? I don't think there are a lot of players like that about. Say, we're the eighth or ninth best team in the world, is it worth paying £60-70 million on a player who's pretty good and probably offers marginal improvement so that we're seventh?

I think this is probably where the suits' heads are. I also think we're heading to a summer next year where we'll be spending big time replace Salah, Van Dijk and Trent, and that's what they're prepping for.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18962 on: Today at 09:01:55 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:59:27 am
Nonsense about slot. The owners are indeed tight fuckers who dream of adding to their billions. However this is how Edwards wants to run the club.

I thought the anfield wrap nailed it in this.

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1823454477942390944

It's right. We want to sign players who only significanlty improve the side. But whilst i get that we should also be buying players who are on the cusp of being world class.

What i can't get my head around is the Trent contract nonsense. Whilst i can understand Salah and even VVD to some degree due to Edwards shitting his nerdy pants over any player who's over 30. But Trent. It's been a disaster since his first renewal where he signed effectively a 1 year extension which was a pisstake at the time.
I know next to nothing about Slott so make no judgement either way yet.
My point was, its just unfathomable why we havent made improvements.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,950
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18963 on: Today at 09:03:21 am »
Nacho Sanchis @sanchis14
🔴¡El Liverpool pone 35M por Mamardashvili!

Se va a trasladar la oferta a Peter Lim y él decidirá en las prox horas porque se acerca a lo que pide

🔜Bournemouth y luego al Liverpool. Giorgi espera el acuerdo, es la oportunidad de su vida
@relevo

Translated from Spanish by
🔴 Liverpool put 35M for Mamardashvili!

The offer will be transferred to Peter Lim and he will decide in the next few hours because it is close to what he is asking for.

🔜 Bournemouth and then Liverpool. Giorgi is waiting for the agreement, it is the opportunity of a lifetime
@relevo

Maybe we're pushing Ali into midflield ;)
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18964 on: Today at 09:04:09 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:01:02 am
But how big an improvement, enough to win the league? I don't think there are a lot of players like that about. Say, we're the eighth or ninth best team in the world, is it worth paying £60-70 million on a player who's pretty good and probably offers marginal improvement so that we're seventh?

I think this is probably where the suits' heads are. I also think we're heading to a summer next year where we'll be spending big time replace Salah, Van Dijk and Trent, and that's what they're prepping for.
Using that thinking, someone would need to tel Salah, Van Dijk, Trent and possibly Alisson that were not pushing for the title this year as youll all likely be off next year. Im sure that will go down well.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18965 on: Today at 09:05:31 am »
At least it looks like we are planning ahead with the GK situation. Only downside to that is Ali might not be around too much longer if thats the case.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18966 on: Today at 09:05:49 am »
I heard Mamardashvili is great at receiving the ball on the half turn in tight spaces.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18967 on: Today at 09:06:09 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 09:05:31 am
At least it looks like we are planning ahead with the GK situation. Only downside to that is Ali might not be around too much longer if thats the case.
Just what we need, a new keeper. :lmao
Logged

Online AndrewShimmin

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • From the Wirral. In exile.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18968 on: Today at 09:07:13 am »
I share the frustration about the apparently fruitless transfer window (although I don't think finding players to improve our squad is anything like as easy as some are implying, nor is signing new contracts with vital players).

But the idea that our owners are skinflints is just not supported by the facts.
Apparently we have the sixth most valuable squad in world football, by player valuation. And it's not that far off the top either (about 70% of the value of City).
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,117
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18969 on: Today at 09:07:30 am »
I'll be hugely perplexed if we don't bring in a centre back particularly now if we aren't bringing in a 6. Ibou can't ve relied upon sadly, Jarrell still very young and inexperienced and we need to manage VVD. Joe can do a job there but I'm convinced we need to bring in an experienced player to help us with an extremely congested fixture list, coupled with internationals.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18970 on: Today at 09:07:49 am »
NEW: In Liverpool's view, it was Zubimendi or no one. They do not believe there are available alternatives.

[@_pauljoyce]

Think that's the end of us signing a no.6.

Imagine if we had done this approach with Gotze and Brandt
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,954
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18971 on: Today at 09:09:39 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:49 am
NEW: In Liverpool's view, it was Zubimendi or no one. They do not believe there are available alternatives.

[@_pauljoyce]

Think that's the end of us signing a no.6 anyone.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18972 on: Today at 09:09:47 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:06:09 am
Just what we need, a new keeper. :lmao
Nothing like strengthening the strongest area of the team  ;D
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18973 on: Today at 09:10:19 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:57:59 am
It's not about being better than Endo. He's our 6th or 7th choice midfielder. We are only looking at players that improves the first team. So the player needs to definitely be better than Gravenberch in the deepest lying role. Not could be better. Or has the potential to be better. Zubi was and we tried. None of the other names mentioned are really.

Endo absolutely is not our 6th or 7th choice midfielder. Were going to play a dual pivot. We have 4 senior players for that role. Mac, Endo, Jones and Grav. By all accounts were happy for Bacjetic to go out on loan. So Endo is either 3rd or 4th choice youd of thought.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,645
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18974 on: Today at 09:11:36 am »
Why haven't we signed anyone? We're working on contracts

Why hasn't anyone signed a contract? We're working on "a" signing

Quality :D
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18975 on: Today at 09:12:06 am »
Mamardashvili deal on according to Romano.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18976 on: Today at 09:13:50 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:49 am
NEW: In Liverpool's view, it was Zubimendi or no one. They do not believe there are available alternatives.

[@_pauljoyce]

Think that's the end of us signing a no.6.

Imagine if we had done this approach with Gotze and Brandt

We are waiting patiently for Wharton. Buzzing for him to have a great season, us brief the press he's our man, then Utd, Arsenal or whoever sign him because "Liverpool don't pay those type of wages to players just in the door".

Let's hope Arne is a genius because this seems to be our whole strategy, rely on a genius manager to overachieve.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18977 on: Today at 09:14:38 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:49 am
NEW: In Liverpool's view, it was Zubimendi or no one. They do not believe there are available alternatives.

[@_pauljoyce]


Farcical.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18978 on: Today at 09:15:15 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:07:30 am
I'll be hugely perplexed if we don't bring in a centre back particularly now if we aren't bringing in a 6. Ibou can't ve relied upon sadly, Jarrell still very young and inexperienced and we need to manage VVD. Joe can do a job there but I'm convinced we need to bring in an experienced player to help us with an extremely congested fixture list, coupled with internationals.
Completely agree. Same up front, Jota is one of the best finishers in the league, but cannot be relied upon. Salah fell off a cliff second half of last season and it remains to be seen if he will still be as effective. Then we have Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz to get the goals. LB is a position we can definitely improve upon too.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18979 on: Today at 09:15:55 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 08:46:11 am
This is all Im hearing from everywhere right now, but no-one is saying who is available, not stupidly priced or has moronic advisors who will try to hold us to ransom, wants to come here and is better than Endo. And by better I mean way better, as a slight improvement is an utter buy for buying sake.

Do let us know who these players are, as to be honest, I see fuck all out there worthy of coming here that we would even have a sniff at getting.

This is a bit like a lawyer youre paying to represent you in court saying well, you tell me how you think I should represent you.

Its a daft argument, its their job to make this club competitive for league titles, thats the aim, thats what the manager is talking about so thats what they should be doing .

If it really is the case that there is no other possible option in that position then sign a player in a different position and rejig it if needs be - the answer surely isnt just do nothing.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18980 on: Today at 09:16:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:49 am
NEW: In Liverpool's view, it was Zubimendi or no one. They do not believe there are available alternatives.

[@_pauljoyce]


Marvellous.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,917
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18981 on: Today at 09:16:38 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:12:06 am
Mamardashvili deal on according to Romano.

But James Pearce said we wouldnt be signing him yesterday
Logged

Online muszka

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18982 on: Today at 09:16:45 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:46:06 am

By telling people to wait till next year is making it sound like they have already given up yet have the arrogance to think that they'd suddenly get it right next summer.

And what excuses we're gonna get next year if Trent, VVD and Mo leave, we finish a lot of points behind the champion and our new single primary target is simply going to say no to us because he'll have better offers from clubs with more ambition?

I just feel sorry for Arne because he seems like a great guy but the work ahead of him looks really tough. Was there any recent example of a new coach coming a few months ahead of the start of the season and not getting a single new player?
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18983 on: Today at 09:17:02 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:49 am
NEW: In Liverpool's view, it was Zubimendi or no one. They do not believe there are available alternatives.

[@_pauljoyce]

Think that's the end of us signing a no.6.

Imagine if we had done this approach with Gotze and Brandt

Luckily I didnt have the attitude it was Megan Fox or no one.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18984 on: Today at 09:17:29 am »
Really happy we're future planning for once with this keeper


However it's a sucker punch as it means Alisson is probably going to leave in a year.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18985 on: Today at 09:17:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:10:19 am
Endo absolutely is not our 6th or 7th choice midfielder. Were going to play a dual pivot. We have 4 senior players for that role. Mac, Endo, Jones and Grav. By all accounts were happy for Bacjetic to go out on loan. So Endo is either 3rd or 4th choice youd of thought.

We've already been told that Slot believes Dom can and will plat in the double pivot. So at best Endo is 6th choice. And if Bajetic stays he might go down to 7th. Finding 'better than Endo' is not what the club is doing. They're looking for better than Gravenberch.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18986 on: Today at 09:18:20 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:49 am
NEW: In Liverpool's view, it was Zubimendi or no one. They do not believe there are available alternatives.

[@_pauljoyce]

Think that's the end of us signing a no.6.

Imagine if we had done this approach with Gotze and Brandt

Again I agree, except we were not rejected for them two they were Klopps idea's for targets and the transfer team gave alternative names to pursue instead

The comparison doesn't completely work as those two were our main targets after deliberation, and we signed them

In any event the people talking to the press think we are fucking stupid.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18987 on: Today at 09:19:26 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:17:36 am
Finding 'better than Endo' is not what the club is doing. They're looking for better than Gravenberch.

A guy who's not really done anything since his teens, I'm optimistic about him and his future here but you talk like he's a prime Busquets already.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18988 on: Today at 09:19:52 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:49 am
NEW: In Liverpool's view, it was Zubimendi or no one. They do not believe there are available alternatives.

[@_pauljoyce]

Think that's the end of us signing a no.6.

Imagine if we had done this approach with Gotze and Brandt

Incredible how our club is ran so badly, really is.

This has been happening for years but things always seemed to get pushed through.

Fair to say maybe the influence of Klopp on the owners got a lot of last minute things/plan b's pushed through, I imagine even they are not daft enough to want a berating, angry Klopp on at them for months.

Slot maybe a return to the yes man, but hopefully he can pull out the same kind of miracles on the pitch.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18989 on: Today at 09:20:48 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:49 am
NEW: In Liverpool's view, it was Zubimendi or no one. They do not believe there are available alternatives.

[@_pauljoyce]

Think that's the end of us signing a no.6.

Imagine if we had done this approach with Gotze and Brandt

I have pretty much relentlessly given the club shit over this but to be fair, its clearly a very different task trying to improve this team to the one Klopp inherited.

Our forward line at that point consisted of Benteke and Danny Ings, even with our current approach it was never going to be the case that only one or two could possibly improve upon that.

Very different situation now although as Ive said before I dont buy the idea that it cant be improved upon by anyone other than Zubimendi.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,954
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18990 on: Today at 09:21:14 am »
Football is a squad game, and we rely on our coach to improve players, but also we expect players to be better than everyone we have before we sign them? Also we have a list of 4-5 players for each position yet can't find 2 players for the position we've deemed most urgently in need?

It's all so contradictory. We love to pay ourselves on the back when things go right and claim it was all to plan, but there are constant excuses when things go wrong and never a hint of admission that we've made mistakes, nor any willingness to change.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Up
« previous next »
 