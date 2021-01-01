Maybe Slot is a bit out of his depth and feels the players are all good enough because theyre so much better than the players hes used to working with. Maybe the club see Slott as an interim to bridge the gap between Klopp and the next manager so dont want him spending money. Maybe the owners are just mingebags.

As things stand, Arne is going to need a near perfect start to the season. I think the shambles of a transfer window is putting more pressure on him. Surely he had an idea of what players he wants to bring in.



Nonsense about slot. The owners are indeed tight fuckers who dream of adding to their billions. However this is how Edwards wants to run the club.I thought the anfield wrap (Neil) nailed it in this.It's right. We want to sign players who only significanlty improve the side. But whilst i get that we should also be buying players who are on the cusp of being world class.What i can't get my head around is the Trent contract nonsense. Whilst i can understand Salah and even VVD to some degree due to Edwards shitting his nerdy pants over any player who's over 30. But Trent. It's been a disaster since his first renewal where he signed effectively a 1 year extension which was a pisstake at the time.