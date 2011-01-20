Lots of people blaming FSG but this is all on Hughes and the recruitment team. As Sporting Director he should have highlighted the number 6 position as an area of weakness at the start of the window. Everyone knew about it last season, he should have known before even starting the role. He was naive for the Gordon saga where Newcastle agreed a deal with us clearly as an insurance option in the even that they couldn't sell anybody else before the deadline, it involved swapping a loyal, dependable first team player and unsettled him after it all fell through. He was naive with the Zubimendi talks and went off the word of a player who has turned down every big club that has approached him. Finally, he and his scouting team should be capable of identifying more than one target but have apparently downed tools after missing out on the most obvious target out there.



It's not like money is being withheld. He pretty much told everyone in the press conference at the start of the summer to wait until August because that's when he'll start to do some work.