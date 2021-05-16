« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18880 on: Today at 01:59:34 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:54:04 am
They wanted the lad from Monaco and had put in some ground work too, that was summer of 2022. Youre right about Fabinhos drop off but the club clearly had one eye on the role.

Was he? Whys he bothered about what other clubs are doing when hes at a Q and A with Arne Slot for the first time?

He was talking in general not just about us

Quote
"When there are major competitions during - and we have Copa, Euros and Olympics - the summer, the attention will be there"

"After the flurry in June, my prediction is that it will calm down a bit in July, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players and opinions will be more set, you may see a situation where there is a bit of a hurry to get things done and make sure everyone's squad is in order.

"I don't think this summer will be any different. Who knows what will transpire economically, it is hard to say, that was probably the reason for June.

"I would say a quiet July and a crescendo in August awaits us all."
blacksun

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18881 on: Today at 02:06:21 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:54:04 am
They wanted the lad from Monaco and had put in some ground work too, that was summer of 2022. Youre right about Fabinhos drop off but the club clearly had one eye on the role.

Was he? Whys he bothered about what other clubs are doing when hes at a Q and A with Arne Slot for the first time?

Tchouaméni can play as an 8 so I think it was widely thought he would replace Gini/Hendo rather than than Fabinho, I think most of us thought he'd have another 3/4 years in him at that point

I think he was responding to a general question about transfers and he was commenting on how the situations this summer would affect the market
BobPaisley3

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18882 on: Today at 02:07:16 am
Fair enough. Dont think LFC fans care about other clubs to be honest but youre right.
blacksun

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18883 on: Today at 02:13:22 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:07:16 am
Fair enough. Dont think LFC fans care about other clubs to be honest but youre right.

You're right we don't but I think he was trying to be non specific although I feel he may have overstated by using crescendo lol unless he meant Chelsea buying 3 more keepers, no one else has exactly gone mad with their signings but there's still time

Sly Sports will be hoping he's right so they have plenty to 'discuss' on transfer deadline day
xbugawugax

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18884 on: Today at 02:15:06 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:41:09 pm
I think it's the accumulation of it all since Tchouameni.  Missing out on him, then Bellingham, having the club tell us the midfield is great and we won't or can't sign any players that improve it, to panic selling all of them and buying 4 new midfielders, to missing out on Lavia, Caicedo and now Zubimendi.  Throw in panic buys/loans like Melo and it is just a mess.  The whole centre back issue the other year as well.  If the club couldn't see that happening what else can they miss with future squad problems.

looking at how we operate, as long as there is no problem then there is no need to spend. we have been reactive for the past few windows. being proactive is out of the norm for us now.
BobPaisley3

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18885 on: Today at 02:16:11 am
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 02:13:22 am
You're right we don't but I think he was trying to be non specific although I feel he may have overstated by using crescendo lol unless he meant Chelsea buying 3 more keepers, no one else has exactly gone mad with their signings but there's still time
Yeah, maybe he meant them  :)

Just reading the whole transcript through and its a bit of a crap question as it specially says In general its been quiet in the premier league in terms of transfers. Maybe they were briefed not to push too hard but as I said, would have preferred a focus on what were doing.
istvan kozma

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18886 on: Today at 02:25:40 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:43:42 am
If it was about Klopp then why did you bold the bit about Hogan?

You really are embarrassing mate.
You don't have anything to backup your agenda & it is BS, just to confirm?
istvan kozma

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18887 on: Today at 02:29:19 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:50:11 am
You are hysterical mate.

On one hand you are suggesting you are against panic buys but in the next breath throwing other players under the bus in a pathetic attempt to defend Endo who was the epitome of a panic buy.

So panic buys that come off are great but Carroll and Ballotelli who were suggested by Comolli and the transfer committee are horrific.

You are just trolling mate.
What a pathetic response, Endo played week in and week out he wasn't a panic buy. You calling some else a troll is like the pot calling the kettle black.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18888 on: Today at 02:36:56 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:25:40 am
You don't have anything to backup your agenda & it is BS, just to confirm?

You asked for quotes showing that Hogan was running the Caicedo transfer and I provided them.

Accusing someone of BS and agenda when they have provide what you ask is trolling.

Can I ask why you are so aggressive?
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18889 on: Today at 02:39:45 am
Is it worth catching up on the last 10 pages or just verbal jousting ?
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18890 on: Today at 02:41:35 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:29:19 am
What a pathetic response, Endo played week in and week out he wasn't a panic buy. You calling some else a troll is like the pot calling the kettle black.

Endo was the definition of a panic buy. We showed absolutely no interest in him and only made a bid because we had sold Henderson and Fabinho and missed out on Caicedo and Lavia.

 
RayPhilAlan

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18891 on: Today at 02:49:29 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:36:56 am
You asked for quotes showing that Hogan was running the Caicedo transfer and I provided them.

Accusing someone of BS and agenda when they have provide what you ask is trolling.

Can I ask why you are so aggressive?

Just butting in to point out that you and Istvan are talking past each other. There are places where both of you are right, but because of the way you seem to be reading each other, you think the other one is wrong.

Maybe leave it for now?
istvan kozma

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18892 on: Today at 02:53:36 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:41:35 am
Endo was the definition of a panic buy. We showed absolutely no interest in him and only made a bid because we had sold Henderson and Fabinho and missed out on Caicedo and Lavia.
No, a panic buy is buying someone who doesn't fit into a teams game plan and eventually doesn't get into the team. Just because a player is further down the list doesn't mean they're a panic buy. The problem with Endo is we overplayed him because other players weren't fit & available, by your logic Mo Salah was a panic buy
Historical Fool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18893 on: Today at 03:16:31 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:41:35 am
Endo was the definition of a panic buy. We showed absolutely no interest in him and only made a bid because we had sold Henderson and Fabinho and missed out on Caicedo and Lavia.

If memory serves, late last year you expressed the possible(?) view that Endo was a deal done in quiet under the radar in secret so as not to alert Real and other big clubs as to his availability, to prevent a bidding war which is why we got him for a relatively modest fee.

Which if one looks at the timing makes a lot of sense. These negotiations arent finished in one or two days, and the timing suggests that at a minimum the Club was moving for Endo concurrently with more well reported targets, and at a maximum he was joint first choice 
newterp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18894 on: Today at 03:20:21 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 03:16:31 am
If memory serves, late last year you expressed the possible(?) view that Endo was a deal done in quiet under the radar in secret so as not to alert Real and other big clubs as to his availability, to prevent a bidding war which is why we got him for a relatively modest fee.

Which if one looks at the timing makes a lot of sense. These negotiations arent finished in one or two days, and the timing suggests that at a minimum the Club was moving for Endo concurrently with more well reported targets, and at a maximum he was joint first choice 


Joint? Are you crazy. He was definitely first choice all alone. For sure.
jckliew

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18895 on: Today at 03:24:11 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 12:13:28 am
I wouldnt . Theres no guarantee we would replace him. We need him this season
Money ball is more important. That's 100mil in the books. We can always put Diaz or Gapko on the right wing.
Or play Doak.  ;P
jckliew

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18896 on: Today at 03:29:58 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:53:36 am
No, a panic buy is buying someone who doesn't fit into a teams game plan and eventually doesn't get into the team. Just because a player is further down the list doesn't mean they're a panic buy. The problem with Endo is we overplayed him because other players weren't fit & available, by your logic Mo Salah was a panic buy
Carra-ton

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18897 on: Today at 03:44:13 am
I am guessing nothing of worth from the opportunistic idiots since the Zubimendi disaster.
Just wish, this transfer window is finished.
I think, this window would definitely push Trent over the edge. There is nothing that Liverpool can offer apart from the local pride that Real Madrid can't beat handsomely and a guarantee to win the top prizes which is much more likely at Madrid. Thinking rationally even I would go to Madrid if I were him.
There is no ambition in the club, the owners run the club like investment bankers and the Klopp era is most likely going to be an exception.
Mo and Virgil will not be given new contracts matching their expectations, as that is one of the things Edwards fought with Klopp over apparently, giving contracts to aging players.
Just a disaster. FSG has always been inept, just Klopp glossing over everything.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18898 on: Today at 04:37:24 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 03:44:13 am
I am guessing nothing of worth from the opportunistic idiots since the Zubimendi disaster.
Just wish, this transfer window is finished.
I think, this window would definitely push Trent over the edge. There is nothing that Liverpool can offer apart from the local pride that Real Madrid can't beat handsomely and a guarantee to win the top prizes which is much more likely at Madrid. Thinking rationally even I would go to Madrid if I were him.
There is no ambition in the club, the owners run the club like investment bankers and the Klopp era is most likely going to be an exception.
Mo and Virgil will not be given new contracts matching their expectations, as that is one of the things Edwards fought with Klopp over apparently, giving contracts to aging players.
Just a disaster. FSG has always been inept, just Klopp glossing over everything.

I wish I could disagree with you, but I can't. I can see it now. The only thing that could sway Trent is the performances in the league and cup competitions. But that is asking an awful lot from Arne Slot to having us challenge for the title and going far in the other comps as well.
Carra-ton

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18899 on: Today at 04:52:45 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:37:24 am
I wish I could disagree with you, but I can't. I can see it coming now. The only thing that could sway Trent is performances in the league and cup competitions. But that is asking an awful lot from Arne Slot to having us challenge for the title and going far in the other comps as well.
From Trent's perspective, even if we make a run at the title. Virgil and Mo will be incredibly difficult to replace even in top clubs who don't have financial constraints. That Real Madrid squad is going to be reaching its pinnacle in the coming years, while this Liverpool squad needs replacing of its main stars. And, there is no evidence that without a big sale, we will be able to do that.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18900 on: Today at 04:55:55 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 04:52:45 am
From Trent's perspective, even if we make a run at the title. Virgil and Mo will be incredibly difficult to replace even in top clubs who don't have financial constraints. That Real Madrid squad is going to be reaching its pinnacle in the coming years, while this Liverpool squad needs replacing of its main stars. And, there is no evidence that without a big sale, we will be able to do that.

No, I realise that. I still think there is a chance he stays with him being a local lad. We are going to have to have a really good season for that to happen though.

I hate being this negative you know, but the club aren't really given us anything to be positive about at the moment.
Carra-ton

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18901 on: Today at 05:04:30 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:55:55 am
No, I realise that. I still think there is a chance he stays with him being a local lad. We are going to have to have a really good season for that to happen though.

I hate being this negative you know, but the club aren't really given us anything to be positive about at the moment.
The local thing is the only hope we have. But, he has seen what happened with Gerrard, he did not win anything of worth after that summer post the champions league win when Gerrard was courted by Chelsea and Madrid. Does he want to be a local hero worshipped at his club with the higher risk of not winning anything significant, or does he back himself to shine in a galacticos squad with supreme talent and paid much more than at Liverpool.

If we think about it, we haven't replaced Mane yet in numbers alone, let alone the subjective take that I feel Darwin and Diaz are talent wise and technically inferior in body and mind to Mane and Firmino.
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18902 on: Today at 05:32:33 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm
It is an argument you made.

So for about the 90th time.

Were Carvalho and Minamino on our list of players that we have asked their clubs if they are for sale or not?

You unequivocally stated that we only want players that will definitely improve the team.

Clearly Carvalho and Minamino did not fit with what you said and why you wont reply to the Moneyball nature of their purchases.

I didnt unequivocally state anything. I was quoting what Lewis Steele had stated in his piece around opportunistic signings during this window, thats why I said he kind of explains what he means. What have Minamino and Carvalho got to do with this window? 
QC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18903 on: Today at 05:36:45 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:55:55 am
No, I realise that. I still think there is a chance he stays with him being a local lad. We are going to have to have a really good season for that to happen though.

I hate being this negative you know, but the club aren't really given us anything to be positive about at the moment.

Objectively, I can see why Trent would be tempted by Madrid. However, Id expect him to disclose that to the club so we can recoup some some of a fee.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18904 on: Today at 05:52:01 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:04:30 am
The local thing is the only hope we have. But, he has seen what happened with Gerrard, he did not win anything of worth after that summer post the champions league win when Gerrard was courted by Chelsea and Madrid. Does he want to be a local hero worshipped at his club with the higher risk of not winning anything significant, or does he back himself to shine in a galacticos squad with supreme talent and paid much more than at Liverpool.

If we think about it, we haven't replaced Mane yet in numbers alone, let alone the subjective take that I feel Darwin and Diaz are talent wise and technically inferior in body and mind to Mane and Firmino.

Let's be honest, our succession planning has been nothing short of a shambles really.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18905 on: Today at 05:54:29 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:36:45 am
Objectively, I can see why Trent would be tempted by Madrid. However, Id expect him to disclose that to the club so we can recoup some some of a fee.

That would surely mean him leaving this summer though. Can't see anyone paying any money for him in January when he can sign a pre-contract and leave on a free next summer.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18906 on: Today at 05:55:49 am
How as a club have we even allowed it to get to this point with Trent?
Kansti

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18907 on: Today at 06:15:49 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:55:49 am
How as a club have we even allowed it to get to this point with Trent?

Because the people at the helm have no indications of ambition. 
