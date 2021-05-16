Endo was the definition of a panic buy. We showed absolutely no interest in him and only made a bid because we had sold Henderson and Fabinho and missed out on Caicedo and Lavia.



If memory serves, late last year you expressed the possible(?) view that Endo was a deal done in quiet under the radar in secret so as not to alert Real and other big clubs as to his availability, to prevent a bidding war which is why we got him for a relatively modest fee.Which if one looks at the timing makes a lot of sense. These negotiations arent finished in one or two days, and the timing suggests that at a minimum the Club was moving for Endo concurrently with more well reported targets, and at a maximum he was joint first choice