Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18880 on: Today at 01:59:34 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:54:04 am
They wanted the lad from Monaco and had put in some ground work too, that was summer of 2022. Youre right about Fabinhos drop off but the club clearly had one eye on the role.

Was he? Whys he bothered about what other clubs are doing when hes at a Q and A with Arne Slot for the first time?

He was talking in general not just about us

"When there are major competitions during - and we have Copa, Euros and Olympics - the summer, the attention will be there"

"After the flurry in June, my prediction is that it will calm down a bit in July, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players and opinions will be more set, you may see a situation where there is a bit of a hurry to get things done and make sure everyone's squad is in order.

"I don't think this summer will be any different. Who knows what will transpire economically, it is hard to say, that was probably the reason for June.

"I would say a quiet July and a crescendo in August awaits us all."
blacksun

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18881 on: Today at 02:06:21 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:54:04 am
They wanted the lad from Monaco and had put in some ground work too, that was summer of 2022. Youre right about Fabinhos drop off but the club clearly had one eye on the role.

Was he? Whys he bothered about what other clubs are doing when hes at a Q and A with Arne Slot for the first time?

Tchouaméni can play as an 8 so I think it was widely thought he would replace Gini/Hendo rather than than Fabinho, I think most of us thought he'd have another 3/4 years in him at that point

I think he was responding to a general question about transfers and he was commenting on how the situations this summer would affect the market
BobPaisley3

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18882 on: Today at 02:07:16 am
Fair enough. Dont think LFC fans care about other clubs to be honest but youre right.
blacksun

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18883 on: Today at 02:13:22 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:07:16 am
Fair enough. Dont think LFC fans care about other clubs to be honest but youre right.

You're right we don't but I think he was trying to be non specific although I feel he may have overstated by using crescendo lol unless he meant Chelsea buying 3 more keepers, no one else has exactly gone mad with their signings but there's still time

Sly Sports will be hoping he's right so they have plenty to 'discuss' on transfer deadline day
xbugawugax

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18884 on: Today at 02:15:06 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:41:09 pm
I think it's the accumulation of it all since Tchouameni.  Missing out on him, then Bellingham, having the club tell us the midfield is great and we won't or can't sign any players that improve it, to panic selling all of them and buying 4 new midfielders, to missing out on Lavia, Caicedo and now Zubimendi.  Throw in panic buys/loans like Melo and it is just a mess.  The whole centre back issue the other year as well.  If the club couldn't see that happening what else can they miss with future squad problems.

looking at how we operate, as long as there is no problem then there is no need to spend. we have been reactive for the past few windows. being proactive is out of the norm for us now.
BobPaisley3

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18885 on: Today at 02:16:11 am
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 02:13:22 am
You're right we don't but I think he was trying to be non specific although I feel he may have overstated by using crescendo lol unless he meant Chelsea buying 3 more keepers, no one else has exactly gone mad with their signings but there's still time
Yeah, maybe he meant them  :)

Just reading the whole transcript through and its a bit of a crap question as it specially says In general its been quiet in the premier league in terms of transfers. Maybe they were briefed not to push too hard but as I said, would have preferred a focus on what were doing.
istvan kozma

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18886 on: Today at 02:25:40 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:43:42 am
If it was about Klopp then why did you bold the bit about Hogan?

You really are embarrassing mate.
You don't have anything to backup your agenda & it is BS, just to confirm?
istvan kozma

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18887 on: Today at 02:29:19 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:50:11 am
You are hysterical mate.

On one hand you are suggesting you are against panic buys but in the next breath throwing other players under the bus in a pathetic attempt to defend Endo who was the epitome of a panic buy.

So panic buys that come off are great but Carroll and Ballotelli who were suggested by Comolli and the transfer committee are horrific.

You are just trolling mate.
What a pathetic response, Endo played week in and week out he wasn't a panic buy. You calling some else a troll is like the pot calling the kettle black.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18888 on: Today at 02:36:56 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:25:40 am
You don't have anything to backup your agenda & it is BS, just to confirm?

You asked for quotes showing that Hogan was running the Caicedo transfer and I provided them.

Accusing someone of BS and agenda when they have provide what you ask is trolling.

Can I ask why you are so aggressive?
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18889 on: Today at 02:39:45 am
Is it worth catching up on the last 10 pages or just verbal jousting ?
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18890 on: Today at 02:41:35 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:29:19 am
What a pathetic response, Endo played week in and week out he wasn't a panic buy. You calling some else a troll is like the pot calling the kettle black.

Endo was the definition of a panic buy. We showed absolutely no interest in him and only made a bid because we had sold Henderson and Fabinho and missed out on Caicedo and Lavia.

 
RayPhilAlan

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18891 on: Today at 02:49:29 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:36:56 am
You asked for quotes showing that Hogan was running the Caicedo transfer and I provided them.

Accusing someone of BS and agenda when they have provide what you ask is trolling.

Can I ask why you are so aggressive?

Just butting in to point out that you and Istvan are talking past each other. There are places where both of you are right, but because of the way you seem to be reading each other, you think the other one is wrong.

Maybe leave it for now?
istvan kozma

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18892 on: Today at 02:53:36 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:41:35 am
Endo was the definition of a panic buy. We showed absolutely no interest in him and only made a bid because we had sold Henderson and Fabinho and missed out on Caicedo and Lavia.
No, a panic buy is buying someone who doesn't fit into a teams game plan and eventually doesn't get into the team. Just because a player is further down the list doesn't mean they're a panic buy. The problem with Endo is we overplayed him because other players weren't fit & available, by your logic Mo Salah was a panic buy
