Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18840 on: Today at 12:05:00 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:52:37 pm
Oh I understand that - we havent those magical 2000minutes of data right.

But we operate as a business model. So I was just curious why we may also not take advantage of the book keeping opportunities in particular the British market offers.

We don't have any amortisation issues or PSR issues and should be cash rich so we don't need to resort to bookkeeping opportunities though. If we signed Wharton it would be in installments and amortised over the length of his deal.

For me we don't have enough data and would have to pay the homegrown tax.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18841 on: Today at 12:05:13 am
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
Id be v tempted to give him an ultimatum of either signing an extension or put him up for sale and lol reinvest, saudi will still pay big money for him now, rather than get nothing in 12 months and he gets about £1 million a week in saudi.
We haven't offered him a contract and there is no indication we will.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18842 on: Today at 12:09:28 am
3 full days left before the opening fixture and zero business done. Our 3 biggest stars are out of contract at the seasons end and allowed to entertain contract offers in 4 months and we have lost players and added none from a squad who ran out of legs and was crippled by injuries last season and finished 3rd.

Shambolic from all of those men in suits.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18843 on: Today at 12:10:16 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm
It can't. For financial purposes clauses and extensions are only accounted for in the period that they are likely to be triggered. If you trigger a contract extension then the transfer fee would already be fully amortised.

So 5 year contracts it is then.

You can also renew into the deal at year two or 3 for another 5 years, starting the cycle again. Of course that would normally happen on favourable terms for the player (wages)

But the point remains.

We dont appear to be operating savvy - driven only by data in a space where the club is attempting to be business smart

We eulogised over our nerd department for years, but our business model is around sustainability.

If those are the parameters FSG are creating, we need to be operating far more savvy on the target and type of deal we are prepared to offer. It gifts us breathing space each year with regards to what we can drop on a transfer fee.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18844 on: Today at 12:10:24 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm
Yeah I agree with that.

The only issue is if players are disingenuous like Owen stalling for a year because his agent was on a World cruise.

That was the point i was trying to put across i guess, intentionally running down a contract knowing full well you are not going to sign a new, one for more money elsewhere ( we are obviously not taking average wages here )
Doesnt sit well with me, but maybe im just that type of person, you scratch my back and scratch yours so to speak.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18845 on: Today at 12:10:26 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:05:13 am
We haven't offered him a contract and there is no indication we will.

This is where it gets baffling. Why would you turn down £150m for a player and then not offer him a new contract 12 months later?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18846 on: Today at 12:12:17 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:05:13 am
We haven't offered him a contract and there is no indication we will.
If true then if saudi offer £100 million id sell him now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18847 on: Today at 12:13:28 am
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 12:12:17 am
If true then if saudi offer £100 million id sell him now.

I wouldnt . Theres no guarantee we would replace him. We need him this season
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18848 on: Today at 12:14:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm
Endo had some pretty poor games as well.

We were a better team with him than without though. He isn't the future but please he was pretty solid with Macca until the forwards stopped scoring and dragged the rest of the team down.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18849 on: Today at 12:15:17 am
Eh we don't know if we haven't offered him a contract or not let's be honest. It would appear we probably want to, worth pointing out his agent is a bit of a headache so who knows how easy it will be to sort out a deal that he and Salah are happy with.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18850 on: Today at 12:28:46 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:10:16 am
So 5 year contracts it is then.

You can also renew into the deal at year two or 3 for another 5 years, starting the cycle again. Of course that would normally happen on favourable terms for the player (wages)

But the point remains.

We dont appear to be operating savvy - driven only by data in a space where the club is attempting to be business smart

We eulogised over our nerd department for years, but our business model is around sustainability.

If those are the parameters FSG are creating, we need to be operating far more savvy on the target and type of deal we are prepared to offer. It gifts us breathing space each year with regards to what we can drop on a transfer fee.

It isn't accounting or PSR that is preventing us from dropping money on transfers though. For the last few years it has been diverting astronomical amounts of money into paying for infrastructure. It is practically unheard of to pay for infrastructure the way we have.

It is exempt from both FFP and PSR and virtually every other club on the planet borrows over 25-30 years to fund it. Typically clubs take out low rate bonds over the usable life of the facility. We haven't done that. The AXA training ground was paid for in a single accounting period. It looks extremely likely that the ARE which cost £120m will have been paid over 2 or possibly 3.

That is like buying your house from your salary then wondering why you have no money left. What we have done is basically use our revenues to buy FSG assets. Since the Main Stand expansion we have spent north of £250m on infrastructure and none of it has been with long term debt. The Main Stand was an intercompany loan and the AXA and ARE have been cash or using the revolving credit facility. In essence using your pre-arranged overdraft to buy infrastructure.

It makes nonsense for LFC but perfect sense for FSG.

The question is what happens next. We have used our surplus revenues to buy infrastructure. There are no further infrastructure plans and the Dynasty money was supposed to be have been partly used to pay down debt. So what happens in the future to our surplus revenues?

It certainly doesn't look like we are using it to invest in players.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18851 on: Today at 12:35:21 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm
That's it in a nutshell for me too. As Klopp said they should take more risks with transfers.

Here is the thing with that quote. Klopp never actually specified what he meant by it. Spend more money on expensive players? Buy players that were slightly outside the criteria that the recruitment team had established? Buy players that the coaching staff preferred over what the recruitment team suggested? Nobody actually knows, because he never clarified it so it's become a word that is being contoured to fit and reinforce any argument about who we should sign or should have bought.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18852 on: Today at 12:37:31 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:35:21 am
Here is the thing with that quote. Klopp never actually specified what he meant by it. Spend more money on expensive players? Buy players that were slightly outside the criteria that the recruitment team had established? Buy players that the coaching staff preferred over what the recruitment team suggested? Nobody actually knows, because he never clarified it so it's become a word that is being contoured to fit and reinforce any argument about who we should sign or should have bought.
Last season,  we took more risks with him having a greater input. We'd normally not bid for Caicedo or go for an Endo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18853 on: Today at 12:42:31 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:35:21 am
Here is the thing with that quote. Klopp never actually specified what he meant by it. Spend more money on expensive players? Buy players that were slightly outside the criteria that the recruitment team had established? Buy players that the coaching staff preferred over what the recruitment team suggested? Nobody actually knows, because he never clarified it so it's become a word that is being contoured to fit and reinforce any argument about who we should sign or should have bought.

He made it perfectly clear though. The owners want 200 games at 20 years of age. That is both ridiculously rigid and hugely risk-adverse. You get players that are likely to improve and increase in value, you have loads of data, they are lower in terms of wages and have higher sell on value values.

Taking risks is about signing players outside of those strait-jacket like parameters.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18854 on: Today at 12:42:32 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:28:46 am
It isn't accounting or PSR that is preventing us from dropping money on transfers though. For the last few years it has been diverting astronomical amounts of money into paying for infrastructure. It is practically unheard of to pay for infrastructure the way we have.

It is exempt from both FFP and PSR and virtually every other club on the planet borrows over 25-30 years to fund it. Typically clubs take out low rate bonds over the usable life of the facility. We haven't done that. The AXA training ground was paid for in a single accounting period. It looks extremely likely that the ARE which cost £120m will have been paid over 2 or possibly 3.

That is like buying your house from your salary then wondering why you have no money left. What we have done is basically use our revenues to buy FSG assets. Since the Main Stand expansion we have spent north of £250m on infrastructure and none of it has been with long term debt. The Main Stand was an intercompany loan and the AXA and ARE have been cash or using the revolving credit facility. In essence using your pre-arranged overdraft to buy infrastructure.

It makes nonsense for LFC but perfect sense for FSG.

The question is what happens next. We have used our surplus revenues to buy infrastructure. There are no further infrastructure plans and the Dynasty money was supposed to be have been partly used to pay down debt. So what happens in the future to our surplus revenues?

It certainly doesn't look like we are using it to invest in players.

I get all that - Im not debating that with you. Its correct the money has been syphoned off to pay for the infrastructure.

My point was simple - if that is the case (which it very apparently looks like)

We STILL have ways to manipulate the books legitimately - in order to create transfer funds

Im not in opposition to you mate - Im attempting to find methods within the outrageously constrictive parameters FSG operate within. To find solutions. Of which I believe that their can be some mate.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18855 on: Today at 12:43:15 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 05:36:34 pm
Glad the club doesn't panic buy like they used to, the days of Carroll, Balotelli & Aqualani are over. People in here want us to act like Chelsea & United have done over the past couple of seasons, just a reminder they finished 6th & 8th
;D
Wow. Wanting a couple of new signings is now comparable to Chelsea with their 8 goalkeepers. What a load of shite.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18856 on: Today at 12:45:22 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:37:31 am
Last season,  we took more risks with him having a greater input. We'd normally not bid for Caicedo or go for an Endo.

Caicedo was not Klopp. He had a face like a smacked arse the next day when we had bid for him. The giveaway was that window was run by Schmadtke and Klopp. The Caicedo deal was the one in which FSG man Hogan took sole control.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18857 on: Today at 12:45:53 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:43:15 am
;D
Wow. Wanting a couple of new signings is now comparable to Chelsea with their 8 goalkeepers. What a load of shite.

Methodology is not the same with philosophy.

And if you want to get competitive - then get used to be creative with the way we have to work our books.

If you are cool without success - which I am, just before the pile on. Then were gonna have to sacrifice the notion of being competitive.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18858 on: Today at 12:52:15 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:42:32 am
I get all that - Im not debating that with you. Its correct the money has been syphoned off to pay for the infrastructure.

My point was simple - if that is the case (which it very apparently looks like)

We STILL have ways to manipulate the books legitimately - in order to create transfer funds

Im not in opposition to you mate - Im attempting to find methods within the outrageously constrictive parameters FSG operate within. To find solutions. Of which I believe that their can be some mate.

The books and transfer funds have no correlation for us though. We don't have transfer funds because our revenues are being spent on infrastructure. Using accounting tricks will not make that money reappear.

Somone like Newcastle are cash rich because of Saudi but PSR poor. We are the opposite we are PSR rich but cash poor because our revenues are going on infrastructure.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18859 on: Today at 12:54:48 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:45:53 am
Methodology is not the same with philosophy.

And if you want to get competitive - then get used to be creative with the way we have to work our books.

If you are cool without success - which I am, just before the pile on. Then were gonna have to sacrifice the notion of being competitive.

Our books are gold-plated. We are so far from FFP and PSR calculations it is untrue. We quite simply don't have the cashflow because it is going on infrastructure.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18860 on: Today at 12:55:08 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:24:02 pm
Mellisa Reddy.

'Liverpool fully believe they would have got the Zubamendi deal over the line if the dog hadn't eaten Richard Hughes homework'

More from Reddy.

'Liverpool were fully committed to signing more players. However, Richard Hughes has mislaid the keys to the transfer room. The locksmith is on holiday until the 1st of September. They are now of the opinion that he is the only locksmith who would be able to get the door open and he will be better value during the next window'

Where are these from?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18861 on: Today at 12:57:45 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:55:08 am
Where are these from?

From Melissa reddy, duh.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18862 on: Today at 12:59:57 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:55:08 am
Where are these from?

GullibleRus.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18863 on: Today at 01:08:43 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:45:22 am
Caicedo was not Klopp. He had a face like a smacked arse the next day when we had bid for him. The giveaway was that window was run by Schmadtke and Klopp. The Caicedo deal was the one in which FSG man Hogan took sole control.
Anything to back that up, or is it more made up BS to suit your narrative & agenda?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18864 on: Today at 01:12:35 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:45:53 am
Methodology is not the same with philosophy.

And if you want to get competitive - then get used to be creative with the way we have to work our books.

If you are cool without success - which I am, just before the pile on. Then were gonna have to sacrifice the notion of being competitive.
Im not cool without success mate, we should be competitive. They should be giving the new manager every chance to compete on four fronts.

Theyve been looking for a number 6 for over two years now so by telling the fans that they only had one identified this summer is taking the piss. Its utterly mad and its not unreasonable to be questioning Hughes. It seemed odd at the time when he said With the window open we will always be opportunistic if we can, if we can improve certain areas as we go we will look to do that. Being opportunistic is not the sign of a recruitment department with any coherent strategy. When we were at our peak circa 2016-21 we identified a list of targets and worked our way down it assessing and monitoring the players. When the time came to pick one we pulled the trigger and had alternatives ready if things went wrong.

Hughes also said But I would see a quiet July and perhaps a crescendo in August will probably await us all.  To be fair, he did say perhaps but surely persuing one player doesnt constitute a crescendo.

Its all very muddled and is going to prevent a challenge on the two key fronts, which is a shame as the lads last season laid some excellent ground work to build from. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18865 on: Today at 01:13:53 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:43:15 am
;D
Wow. Wanting a couple of new signings is now comparable to Chelsea with their 8 goalkeepers. What a load of shite.
That's exactly what Balotelli & Carroll were, great description.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18866 on: Today at 01:15:27 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:13:53 am
That's exactly what Balotelli & Carroll were, great description.
How are they relevant?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18867 on: Today at 01:16:30 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:08:43 am
Anything to back that up, or is it made up BS to suit your narrative & agenda?

The Moises Caicedo saga has been a rollercoaster so far and it is Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan that is leading the negotiations for the Reds, instead of the clubs new sporting director.https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/08/liverpool-ceo-leading-moises-caicedo-negotiations-not-jorg-schmadtke/

While all the noise was around Chelsea's efforts to sign Caicedo, it is understood Reds chief executive Billy Hogan worked quietly behind the scenes to get this deal in place.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66470820

Liverpool have not been using sporting director Jorg Schmadtke to spearhead negotiations for Moises Caicedo, according to reports. The Reds have agreed a fee with Brighton for the Ecuadorian, but Chelsea are still firmly in the mix amid claims that Stamford Bridge is his preferred destination.https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1801519/liverpool-news-moises-caicedo-jorg-schmadtke-billy-hogan


I think an apology is in order don't you?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18868 on: Today at 01:28:02 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:16:30 am
The Moises Caicedo saga has been a rollercoaster so far and it is Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan that is leading the negotiations for the Reds, instead of the clubs new sporting director.https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/08/liverpool-ceo-leading-moises-caicedo-negotiations-not-jorg-schmadtke/

While all the noise was around Chelsea's efforts to sign Caicedo, it is understood Reds chief executive Billy Hogan worked quietly behind the scenes to get this deal in place.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66470820

Liverpool have not been using sporting director Jorg Schmadtke to spearhead negotiations for Moises Caicedo, according to reports. The Reds have agreed a fee with Brighton for the Ecuadorian, but Chelsea are still firmly in the mix amid claims that Stamford Bridge is his preferred destination.https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1801519/liverpool-news-moises-caicedo-jorg-schmadtke-billy-hogan


I think an apology is in order don't you?
You're claiming 'it's not Klopp' regarding Caicedo, as though he had nothing to do with our attempt to sign him.
Again I ask, do you have anything to back that up or is it more made up BS to suit your agenda?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18869 on: Today at 01:37:38 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:15:27 am
How are they relevant?
It's relevant because my post was about LFC panic buying in the past and ending with shite, just like Chelsea & united have over the past couple of seasons. Mentioning chelsea's 8 goalkeepers is totally irrelevant
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #18870 on: Today at 01:40:05 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:54:48 am
Our books are gold-plated. We are so far from FFP and PSR calculations it is untrue. We quite simply don't have the cashflow because it is going on infrastructure.

I agree mate.
