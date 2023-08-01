So 5 year contracts it is then.



You can also renew into the deal at year two or 3 for another 5 years, starting the cycle again. Of course that would normally happen on favourable terms for the player (wages)



But the point remains.



We dont appear to be operating savvy - driven only by data in a space where the club is attempting to be business smart



We eulogised over our nerd department for years, but our business model is around sustainability.



If those are the parameters FSG are creating, we need to be operating far more savvy on the target and type of deal we are prepared to offer. It gifts us breathing space each year with regards to what we can drop on a transfer fee.



It isn't accounting or PSR that is preventing us from dropping money on transfers though. For the last few years it has been diverting astronomical amounts of money into paying for infrastructure. It is practically unheard of to pay for infrastructure the way we have.It is exempt from both FFP and PSR and virtually every other club on the planet borrows over 25-30 years to fund it. Typically clubs take out low rate bonds over the usable life of the facility. We haven't done that. The AXA training ground was paid for in a single accounting period. It looks extremely likely that the ARE which cost £120m will have been paid over 2 or possibly 3.That is like buying your house from your salary then wondering why you have no money left. What we have done is basically use our revenues to buy FSG assets. Since the Main Stand expansion we have spent north of £250m on infrastructure and none of it has been with long term debt. The Main Stand was an intercompany loan and the AXA and ARE have been cash or using the revolving credit facility. In essence using your pre-arranged overdraft to buy infrastructure.It makes nonsense for LFC but perfect sense for FSG.The question is what happens next. We have used our surplus revenues to buy infrastructure. There are no further infrastructure plans and the Dynasty money was supposed to be have been partly used to pay down debt. So what happens in the future to our surplus revenues?It certainly doesn't look like we are using it to invest in players.