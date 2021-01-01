« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Reply #18840
Today at 12:05:00 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:52:37 pm
Oh I understand that - we havent those magical 2000minutes of data right.

But we operate as a business model. So I was just curious why we may also not take advantage of the book keeping opportunities in particular the British market offers.

We don't have any amortisation issues or PSR issues and should be cash rich so we don't need to resort to bookkeeping opportunities though. If we signed Wharton it would be in installments and amortised over the length of his deal.

For me we don't have enough data and would have to pay the homegrown tax.
Reply #18841
Today at 12:05:13 am
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
Id be v tempted to give him an ultimatum of either signing an extension or put him up for sale and lol reinvest, saudi will still pay big money for him now, rather than get nothing in 12 months and he gets about £1 million a week in saudi.
We haven't offered him a contract and there is no indication we will.
Reply #18842
Today at 12:09:28 am
3 full days left before the opening fixture and zero business done. Our 3 biggest stars are out of contract at the seasons end and allowed to entertain contract offers in 4 months and we have lost players and added none from a squad who ran out of legs and was crippled by injuries last season and finished 3rd.

Shambolic from all of those men in suits.
Reply #18843
Today at 12:10:16 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm
It can't. For financial purposes clauses and extensions are only accounted for in the period that they are likely to be triggered. If you trigger a contract extension then the transfer fee would already be fully amortised.

So 5 year contracts it is then.

You can also renew into the deal at year two or 3 for another 5 years, starting the cycle again. Of course that would normally happen on favourable terms for the player (wages)

But the point remains.

We dont appear to be operating savvy - driven only by data in a space where the club is attempting to be business smart

We eulogised over our nerd department for years, but our business model is around sustainability.

If those are the parameters FSG are creating, we need to be operating far more savvy on the target and type of deal we are prepared to offer. It gifts us breathing space each year with regards to what we can drop on a transfer fee.
Reply #18844
Today at 12:10:24 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm
Yeah I agree with that.

The only issue is if players are disingenuous like Owen stalling for a year because his agent was on a World cruise.

That was the point i was trying to put across i guess, intentionally running down a contract knowing full well you are not going to sign a new, one for more money elsewhere ( we are obviously not taking average wages here )
Doesnt sit well with me, but maybe im just that type of person, you scratch my back and scratch yours so to speak.
Reply #18845
Today at 12:10:26 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:05:13 am
We haven't offered him a contract and there is no indication we will.

This is where it gets baffling. Why would you turn down £150m for a player and then not offer him a new contract 12 months later?
