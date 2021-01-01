It can't. For financial purposes clauses and extensions are only accounted for in the period that they are likely to be triggered. If you trigger a contract extension then the transfer fee would already be fully amortised.



So 5 year contracts it is then.You can also renew into the deal at year two or 3 for another 5 years, starting the cycle again. Of course that would normally happen on favourable terms for the player (wages)But the point remains.We dont appear to be operating savvy - driven only by data in a space where the club is attempting to be business smartWe eulogised over our nerd department for years, but our business model is around sustainability.If those are the parameters FSG are creating, we need to be operating far more savvy on the target and type of deal we are prepared to offer. It gifts us breathing space each year with regards to what we can drop on a transfer fee.