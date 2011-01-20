Really hope we can get these contract renewal sorted at the very least.



As things stand, there's a real possibility we could be losing three of our best players next Summer. And considering how rigid we're being when looking for a DM, who knows how they'll replace them next season if they do leave.



We might sleep walk into a situation where next year we're looking at needing 3/4 signings to go straight into our first team, all while not recouping a dime in transfer fees.



For me it's not just that. Who else wants to leave? Does Mac Allister look at it and go fuck this? If these are the levels of ambition they're going to show I won't blame him. There's already signs there Alisson will go too even if it's just because he fancies something different. I refuse to believe it won't have an impact on the way we play as well.I can't see renewals without incomings. It's horrible we're putting ourselves into this position now. United and Chelsea are being ran by clowns, Arsenal probably have a couple of years from this point to win something major, who knows what happens with City. If we were ran as well as these people think they run us, we'd be set up for years challenging at the top. As long as these owners are here though we've long accepted not going above and beyond to try and win. Fans have a right to be pissed off with that. We aren't fucking Bournemouth or Wolves; in my opinion, we DO have every right to expect success, and at the very least continued efforts to attain it. We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and only sit behind about three clubs on the revenue tables.Don't let anyone tell you that a few contract renewals (if they can even manage them) is a good summer. Standing still is going backwards. The truth will be told on the field ultimately but I feel the new manager is on a hiding to nothing while he's here, especially if FSG plan to sell in the next few years. I think we're going to look back in years to come at how the amazing 2018-2022 side was broken apart by arrogance, stinginess and a lack of ambition.Anyway, what time tomorrow do we expect the Mamardashvili talks to fall through