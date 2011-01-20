« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 668017 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18800 on: Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Paul-LFC on Yesterday at 11:03:43 pm
Which is one reason the club should have kept quiet until the deal was completed. I don't get why someone from LFC spoke to local journos before Zubimendi was actually signed - what would be the upside of doing that, even if he had gone on to sign for us?

There was a lot of chatter from the Spanish press so it could have just been our lot doing the decent thing and telling local journalists where the deal was in the process. Im not into the whole went back on his word thing, thats kind of pathetic to brief, but the initial briefing was probably done for the right reason.
Offline jckliew

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18801 on: Yesterday at 11:08:14 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 10:13:05 pm
When Endo was there 2022-23 they finished 16th goal difference -12.
With Stiller they finished 2nd goal difference +39.
Did we buy the wrong guy?  ;D

Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18802 on: Yesterday at 11:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:05:49 pm

It is what it is. Give me a Trent extension and the Mamardashvili and Id probably take that as this point.

Ill go one better and say if you could offer a Trent contract extension between now and the end of August, Id take that now.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18803 on: Yesterday at 11:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:59:14 pm
They likely wouldnt sell him because Alonso is in love with him, but Exequiel Palacios would work in a Zubimendi-type way. Theres also Maxence Caqueret who Ive vaguely spoken of in the past.

I can see the clamour for Fofana based on his stats but he falls into the Frendrup category for me; stats say yes, eyes say donkey.

What about Johnny Cardoso
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18804 on: Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm
You do realise that the Anthony valuation wasn't from when they signed him but when they initially scouted him under Soljkjaer?

As for Carvalho and Minamino don't be coming over all sanctimonious with us we know why you won't address them because it destroys your entire argument about only signing players that we have held a long-term interest in and who will definitely improve the first team.

As for Gakpo being cut price we got him at half price. Look at the reaction when we signed him for £37m+ https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353469.0

It was never an argument Ive made and would appear to be something youve made up trying to move the goalposts. You originally made a point that Gakpo wasnt on our lists and we only went for him because he was available at a cut deal, I said Lijnders mentioned he was the missing link months before it happened, you then started rambling about Minamino and Carvalho, Ive no idea why and youre trying desperately to steer the conversation towards that. You avoid every point that disproves what you say and have the audacity to demand people engage on your trivial, made up points in an attempt to claim some kind of victory.

If you want to make some type of point that the club sign undervalued players, of course they do, I imagine every club does that, or thinks theyre doing that, in one way or another. Its normal. Describing it as moneyball like its something to be criticise the club for is just strange. Especially when youve spent the last few weeks bemoaning that we didnt sign someone from the championship, youre now criticising the club for doing it  ::)
Offline Sangria

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18805 on: Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm »
What's frustrating is that we seem to want to follow a set procedure at all points, and are utterly unable to multitask or show flexibility. So we need to satisfy all points before we'll settle on a target. We need to get the backroom staff in place before we start looking at coaches. We need the coach to get a good look at the squad before we'll draw up lists of what we need. And by the time we have all that in place, we have 2 weeks left before the end of the window as the one target we have has turned us down (because we're not looking in other areas either).

I said before that we need a constant turnover to freshen up the squad, but with youth filling out the margins and thus being given their chance. We're seeing all those arguments about how our squad is good enough, that saying we need incomings is dissing them. They may be good enough. They still need turnover and freshening up. All squads do.
Online farawayred

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18806 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm »
Are we indeed not going for another No.6, or are we keeping the cards close to our chest? I'd be OK with that Stuttgart guy, Stiller (sp?), to be honest.
Online amir87

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18807 on: Yesterday at 11:20:10 pm »
Really hope we can get these contract renewal sorted at the very least.

As things stand, there's a real possibility we could be losing three of our best players next Summer. And considering how rigid we're being when looking for a DM, who knows how they'll replace them next season if they do leave.

We might sleep walk into a situation where next year we're looking at needing 3/4 signings to go straight into our first team, all while not recouping a dime in transfer fees. 

Online amir87

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18808 on: Yesterday at 11:21:48 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm
Are we indeed not going for another No.6, or are we keeping the cards close to our chest? I'd be OK with that Stuttgart guy, Stiller (sp?), to be honest.

No one knows for sure but the chat from local journalists seems to be it was Zubimendi or no one for that position. It's a daft strategy if that is true.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18809 on: Yesterday at 11:22:35 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:20:10 pm
Really hope we can get these contract renewal sorted at the very least.

As things stand, there's a real possibility we could be losing three of our best players next Summer. And considering how rigid we're being when looking for a DM, who knows how they'll replace them next season if they do leave.

We might sleep walk into a situation where next year we're looking at needing 3/4 signings to go straight into our first team, all while not recouping a dime in transfer fees.

In my mind I always thought Salah would be difficult to get to sign a new deal regardless of what happened this summer in terms of ambition. Trent its hard to tell you don't know how much the lure of Madrid and his pal Bellingham is gnawing on him. Van Dijk however I feel like it shouldn't be too hard, he's by all accounts wanting to remain with the club.
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18810 on: Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
It was never an argument Ive made and would appear to be something youve made up trying to move the goalposts. You originally made a point that Gakpo wasnt on our lists and we only went for him because he was available at a cut deal, I said Lijnders mentioned he was the missing link months before it happened, you then started rambling about Minamino and Carvalho, Ive no idea why and youre trying desperately to steer the conversation towards that. You avoid every point that disproves what you say and have the audacity to demand people engage on your trivial, made up points in an attempt to claim some kind of victory.

If you want to make some type of point that the club sign undervalued players, of course they do, I imagine every club does that, or thinks theyre doing that, in one way or another. Its normal. Describing it as moneyball like its something to be criticise the club for is just strange. Especially when youve spent the last few weeks bemoaning that we didnt sign someone from the championship, youre now criticising the club for doing it  ::)

It is an argument you made.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:53:53 pm
What if opportunistic is: we have a list of players that we want, weve asked the clubs and they arent for sale, were waiting if anything changes. You can spin this however you want, but Salah was an opportunistic signing, Roma had to sell and we had no competition from within the PL. its a stupidly open-ended word but he kind of explains what he means. We only want players that will definitely improve the team, its a positive thing, but it should be being reinforced by actions, not just an excuse thrown out excusing inactivity.

So for about the 90th time.

Were Carvalho and Minamino on our list of players that we have asked their clubs if they are for sale or not?

You unequivocally stated that we only want players that will definitely improve the team.

Clearly Carvalho and Minamino did not fit with what you said and why you wont reply to the Moneyball nature of their purchases.
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18811 on: Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:22:35 pm
In my mind I always thought Salah would be difficult to get to sign a new deal regardless of what happened this summer in terms of ambition. Trent its hard to tell you don't know how much the lure of Madrid and his pal Bellingham is gnawing on him. Van Dijk however I feel like it shouldn't be too hard, he's by all accounts wanting to remain with the club.

If were not going to get a Salah renewal deal over the line then it was fucking nuts to turn down £150m for him last season. In effect he ended up costing us just shy of £3.5m per week last season.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18812 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm
If were not going to get a Salah renewal deal over the line then it was fucking nuts to turn down £150m for him last season. In effect he ended up costing us just shy of £3.5m per week last season.

I would really hope he signs a new one. But it's so hard to know what the strategy has been the last couple of summers with different people in charge, so has there been a clear red line throughout it all or has it changed with the different DoFs?
Online TheMan

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18813 on: Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm »
The fans have been incredibly patient.

The mood was fairly positive with some good pre-season performances and some young players impressing.

But it's like the Zubimendi failure has let all the air out of the balloon.

It's not just a feeling of deflation though, it's anger. It is the middle of August and this latest transfer failure seems to have been the tipping point for many, after a long period of patience. No contract extensions for 3 key players and no new signings, while we seem busy on the sales front and have already brought in a good amount of cash.

It's shameful and pathetic really. We have a decent squad but it's not good enough to win titles in its current state. We are also badly letting down the new manager.  When we get a few injuries or a few bad results FSG are really going to get it. They will be rightfully scapegoated along with Edwards/Hughes for gross negligence during this window. If we came 7th next season I probably wouldn't blame Slot too much. Fed up and sick of how we are being run. Klopp did miracles to win trophies under these circumstances but even a man of his energy and dignity got fed up and sick of them too.

FSG need to realise that although we are increasing in value and the balance sheets will look impressive, it won't take much for the fans to turn against them massively. The reaction to the Zubimendi failure and the summer of doing nothing is really escalating fastly, and when an ownership loses the fanbase then it can have a massive impact not just on their popularity but on the value of the asset, especially a fanbase with a strong history of well-organised protest.
Online Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18814 on: Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:51:36 pm
Joao Neves had to have been the stand out younger player for such a role?
Wasn't opportunistic enough.
Online farawayred

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18815 on: Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm
If were not going to get a Salah renewal deal over the line then it was fucking nuts to turn down £150m for him last season. In effect he ended up costing us just shy of £3.5m per week last season.
I kidna agree with your line of thought, but there are bigger implications. Salah was our biggest goal threat in terms of goals and assists. Had we sold him, we might not have qualified for the CL; who knows...
Online CS111

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18816 on: Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm
If were not going to get a Salah renewal deal over the line then it was fucking nuts to turn down £150m for him last season. In effect he ended up costing us just shy of £3.5m per week last season.

Id be v tempted to give him an ultimatum of either signing an extension or put him up for sale and lol reinvest, saudi will still pay big money for him now, rather than get nothing in 12 months and he gets about £1 million a week in saudi.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18817 on: Yesterday at 11:37:10 pm »
With Trent and VVD's contract situations I feel the club have been a bit unlucky. Both of them had pretty rough 22/23 season so perhaps the feeling from both parties were that the players won't get the best contracts on the back of a difficult season and the club would be willing to wait another season and see if they're on the downslide or not. Risky of course, but I think VVD and Trent(pre-injury) had really good seasons and perhaps the idea were to get that sorted during the season and bang Klopp departure bombshell which undoubtably will have the players waiting for what's gonna happen post-Klopp. Then they wanted to let the players focus on the Euros and holidays before more contract talks which is probably the club being respectful to 2 important players after a tough season. But having left it so late after all these circumstances the club really need to sort it out relatively soon, can't have this being a distraction during the season.
Online farawayred

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18818 on: Yesterday at 11:39:37 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm
The fans have been incredibly patient.

The mood was fairly positive with some good pre-season performances and some young players impressing.

But it's like the Zubimendi failure has let all the air out of the balloon.

It's not just a feeling of deflation though, it's anger. It is the middle of August and this latest transfer failure seems to have been the tipping point for many, after a long period of patience. No contract extensions for 3 key players and no new signings, while we seem busy on the sales front and have already brought in a good amount of cash.

It's shameful and pathetic really. We have a decent squad but it's not good enough to win titles in its current state. We are also badly letting down the new manager.  When we get a few injuries or a few bad results FSG are really going to get it. They will be rightfully scapegoated along with Edwards/Hughes for gross negligence during this window. If we came 7th next season I probably wouldn't blame Slot too much. Fed up and sick of how we are being run. Klopp did miracles to win trophies under these circumstances but even a man of his energy and dignity got fed up and sick of them too.

FSG need to realise that although we are increasing in value and the balance sheets will look impressive, it won't take much for the fans to turn against them massively. The reaction to the Zubimendi failure and the summer of doing nothing is really escalating fastly, and when an ownership loses the fanbase then it can have a massive impact not just on their popularity but on the value of the asset, especially a fanbase with a strong history of well-organised protest.
Dafuq, man? The player has a choice and Zubimendi chose his boyhood club. Like Caicedo chose Chelsea because of Kante. Live Szobo chose us because of Gerrard. Like Gerrard chose us in the last moment insted of going to Chelsea. WTF?

We chanhged the entire backroom team, seven people was it? Major players weren't going to move on because of the Euros and Copa America. The window is practically one month long. How's that on our recruiting team or FSG?

It remains to be seen how we react to a setback.
Online farawayred

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18819 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:37:10 pm
With Trent and VVD's contract situations I feel the club have been a bit unlucky. Both of them had pretty rough 22/23 season so perhaps the feeling from both parties were that the players won't get the best contracts on the back of a difficult season and the club would be willing to wait another season and see if they're on the downslide or not. Risky of course, but I think VVD and Trent(pre-injury) had really good seasons and perhaps the idea were to get that sorted during the season and bang Klopp departure bombshell which undoubtably will have the players waiting for what's gonna happen post-Klopp. Then they wanted to let the players focus on the Euros and holidays before more contract talks which is probably the club being respectful to 2 important players after a tough season. But having left it so late after all these circumstances the club really need to sort it out relatively soon, can't have this being a distraction during the season.
You are not allowed to talk fucking sense in this thread!
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18820 on: Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm
If were not going to get a Salah renewal deal over the line then it was fucking nuts to turn down £150m for him last season. In effect he ended up costing us just shy of £3.5m per week last season.

And who do the suits spend the money on. They are still trying to replace Fabinho
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18821 on: Yesterday at 11:41:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
I kidna agree with your line of thought, but there are bigger implications. Salah was our biggest goal threat in terms of goals and assists. Had we sold him, we might not have qualified for the CL; who knows...

It's a good point but we would have had £150m to replace those goals.
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18822 on: Yesterday at 11:41:09 pm »
I think it's the accumulation of it all since Tchouameni.  Missing out on him, then Bellingham, having the club tell us the midfield is great and we won't or can't sign any players that improve it, to panic selling all of them and buying 4 new midfielders, to missing out on Lavia, Caicedo and now Zubimendi.  Throw in panic buys/loans like Melo and it is just a mess.  The whole centre back issue the other year as well.  If the club couldn't see that happening what else can they miss with future squad problems. 
Online CS111

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18823 on: Yesterday at 11:41:46 pm »
To add to my previous post, Players running down contracts for nothing more than greed really does get my blood boiling. Thats what it basically boils down to is greed. Do they forget what sort of money they are on weekly, monthly, yearly,  who has been paying their wages, funding their lifestyles etc.
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18824 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:37:10 pm
With Trent and VVD's contract situations I feel the club have been a bit unlucky. Both of them had pretty rough 22/23 season so perhaps the feeling from both parties were that the players won't get the best contracts on the back of a difficult season and the club would be willing to wait another season and see if they're on the downslide or not. Risky of course, but I think VVD and Trent(pre-injury) had really good seasons and perhaps the idea were to get that sorted during the season and bang Klopp departure bombshell which undoubtably will have the players waiting for what's gonna happen post-Klopp. Then they wanted to let the players focus on the Euros and holidays before more contract talks which is probably the club being respectful to 2 important players after a tough season. But having left it so late after all these circumstances the club really need to sort it out relatively soon, can't have this being a distraction during the season.

I think it all leads back to the same issue for me. They are risk-averse and want to wait and get as much data as possible.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18825 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 11:41:46 pm
To add to my previous post, Players running down contracts for nothing more than greed really does get my blood boiling. Thats what it basically boils down to is greed. Do they forget what sort of money they are on weekly, monthly, yearly,  who has been paying their wages, funding their lifestyles etc.


They couldnt give a fuck.

Its a short career.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18826 on: Yesterday at 11:44:48 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 11:41:46 pm
To add to my previous post, Players running down contracts for nothing more than greed really does get my blood boiling. Thats what it basically boils down to is greed. Do they forget what sort of money they are on weekly, monthly, yearly,  who has been paying their wages, funding their lifestyles etc.

Totally disagree.
Players are not assets, they are people. They have a contract, they honour it. Fair enough I say. Clubs piss players around all the time. If we criticise players for actually honouring their contract thats bizarre in my book
Online A-Bomb

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18827 on: Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm »
Just a question - as I genuinely dont know the answer.

What would be the downside upon bringing in Wharton, for example on a Chelsea style 7 year contract offsetting the transfer fee through amortisation, keeping funds available for other transfer targets?

So long as the salary was not ridiculous, Im struggling to understand the downside.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18828 on: Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm
Just a question - as I genuinely dont know the answer.

What would be the downside upon bringing in Wharton, for example on a Chelsea style 7 year contract offsetting the transfer fee through amortisation, keeping funds available for other transfer targets?

So long as the salary was not ridiculous, Im struggling to understand the downside.
They changed the rules so you can only do it over 5 years now.

Is Wharton actually any good??
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18829 on: Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:44:48 pm
Totally disagree.
Players are not assets, they are people. They have a contract, they honour it. Fair enough I say. Clubs piss players around all the time. If we criticise players for actually honouring their contract thats bizarre in my book

Yeah I agree with that.

The only issue is if players are disingenuous like Owen stalling for a year because his agent was on a World cruise.
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18830 on: Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm
Just a question - as I genuinely dont know the answer.

What would be the downside upon bringing in Wharton, for example on a Chelsea style 7 year contract offsetting the transfer fee through amortisation, keeping funds available for other transfer targets?

So long as the salary was not ridiculous, Im struggling to understand the downside.

We simply don't need to do that we have no amortisation issues. I would imagine the issue with Wharton is that there isn't enough data available to make a 'safe decision'.
Online A-Bomb

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18831 on: Yesterday at 11:51:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm
They changed the rules so you can only do it over 5 years now.

Is Wharton actually any good??

I didnt know that, so thanks.

Does that include options for executing another year option too?
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18832 on: Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm
I think it all leads back to the same issue for me. They are risk-averse and want to wait and get as much data as possible.

That's it in a nutshell for me too. As Klopp said they should take more risks with transfers. I find it all a bit frustrating. Doing really understand the defending them especially when quoting chelsea etc or hicks and Gillett as we should be thankful to FSg. They are the good guys
Online A-Bomb

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18833 on: Yesterday at 11:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm
We simply don't need to do that we have no amortisation issues. I would imagine the issue with Wharton is that there isn't enough data available to make a 'safe decision'.

Oh I understand that - we havent those magical 2000minutes of data right.

But we operate as a business model. So I was just curious why we may also not take advantage of the book keeping opportunities in particular the British market offers.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18834 on: Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:51:09 pm
I didnt know that, so thanks.

Does that include options for executing another year option too?
No. But a 5 +1 contract could be used to form a 6 year amortisation by the back door.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18835 on: Yesterday at 11:57:21 pm »
I think some of us forget the level of player were after.

We can look at the players last year at the u21 euros.  The best player at the tournament played 6.

He played 6 for the winning side.

He played 6 for England.


Hes Curtis Jones.

The best young 6 in Europe maybe..?

Online A-Bomb

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18836 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
No. But a 5 +1 contract could be used to form a 6 year amortisation by the back door.

Exactly.

So if we as a business dont like to move into a model which operates at a loss, Id suggest we need to become more savvy with our the opportunities available - from a book keeping point of view. Particularly in the domestic market where ordinarily the ROI if it goes tits up is better.
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18837 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
No. But a 5 +1 contract could be used to form a 6 year amortisation by the back door.

It can't. For financial purposes clauses and extensions are only accounted for in the period that they are likely to be triggered. If you trigger a contract extension then the transfer fee would already be fully amortised.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18838 on: Today at 12:03:33 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm
It can't. For financial purposes clauses and extensions are only accounted for in the period that they are likely to be triggered. If you trigger a contract extension then the transfer fee would already be fully amortised.
Sorry.  Meant couldnt, typo.. 
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18839 on: Today at 12:04:36 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:20:10 pm
Really hope we can get these contract renewal sorted at the very least.

As things stand, there's a real possibility we could be losing three of our best players next Summer. And considering how rigid we're being when looking for a DM, who knows how they'll replace them next season if they do leave.

We might sleep walk into a situation where next year we're looking at needing 3/4 signings to go straight into our first team, all while not recouping a dime in transfer fees.

For me it's not just that. Who else wants to leave? Does Mac Allister look at it and go fuck this? If these are the levels of ambition they're going to show I won't blame him. There's already signs there Alisson will go too even if it's just because he fancies something different. I refuse to believe it won't have an impact on the way we play as well.

I can't see renewals without incomings. It's horrible we're putting ourselves into this position now. United and Chelsea are being ran by clowns, Arsenal probably have a couple of years from this point to win something major, who knows what happens with City. If we were ran as well as these people think they run us, we'd be set up for years challenging at the top. As long as these owners are here though we've long accepted not going above and beyond to try and win. Fans have a right to be pissed off with that. We aren't fucking Bournemouth or Wolves; in my opinion, we DO have every right to expect success, and at the very least continued efforts to attain it. We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and only sit behind about three clubs on the revenue tables.

Don't let anyone tell you that a few contract renewals (if they can even manage them) is a good summer. Standing still is going backwards. The truth will be told on the field ultimately but I feel the new manager is on a hiding to nothing while he's here, especially if FSG plan to sell in the next few years. I think we're going to look back in years to come at how the amazing 2018-2022 side was broken apart by arrogance, stinginess and a lack of ambition.

Anyway, what time tomorrow do we expect the Mamardashvili talks to fall through  ;D :-X
