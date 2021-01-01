« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 663997 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18640 on: Today at 08:46:10 pm »
"Fans have been excited by the potential arrival of Antony Gordon from Newcastle but with Arne Slot wanting to use Cody Gakpo on the left and some bright pre season cameos from Ben Doak a replacement is unlikely to arrive"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18641 on: Today at 08:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:43:48 pm
I am not talking about a piece defending Hughes and FSG after the event. A source stated that we had the funds in place at the time. There were plenty of sources stating that we might need a loan like we did with Szobo.

Journalists are clearly being briefed by the club to launch a PR offensive.

Youre tying yourself in knots. You know full well the clauses in Spain arent the same as the release clauses in Germany. You also know that Doms release clause expired at the end of June and Leipzig demanded it be paid in full. Sociedad didnt demand the money from us, they demanded it from the player. You know full well this deal not landing has nothing to do with money yet still you persist. Just admit you were wrong for once and move on.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18642 on: Today at 08:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:42:19 pm
David Lynch saying Liverpool are very much open to the idea of selling Luis Diaz and Its not quite a position where [Liverpool] are happy to get rid, but they are very much open to the idea of moving on.

Dont think this would be a wise move considering whats gone on the past 24 hours.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18643 on: Today at 08:47:34 pm »
I'd be reluctant to let Diaz go because I'm not convinced the club could get an opportunistic signing that will definitely improve the squad across the line to replace him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18644 on: Today at 08:48:01 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:46:10 pm
"Fans have been excited by the potential arrival of Antony Gordon from Newcastle but with Arne Slot wanting to use Cody Gakpo on the left and some bright pre season cameos from Ben Doak a replacement is unlikely to arrive"

Can you imagine we sell Diaz and then do a big fuck off NEXT SUMMER with Gordon.

But then NEXT SUMMER rolls round and we don't play the reduced fee.

Then we wait for the NEXT SUMMER when he's available on a free and goes elsewhere  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18645 on: Today at 08:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:45:18 pm
I think Gordon will come regardless. But it's a 100% chance if Diaz goes.

We wouldn't have sold Diaz but Gordon led us to believe he wanted to join. The club can't be blamed if he changes his mind.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18646 on: Today at 08:48:26 pm »
I think the contract stuff is potentially holding back large outlays.

If it transpires that we lose all 3 in their last year for nothing, they will need replacing. Knowing that they will need to be replaced will just give other teams carte blanche to hold us over a barrel and we will need the revenue to replace them.

We need to get the contract stuff sorted first so that we know what we are dealing with in 12 months time. I would be more concerned about that situation over anything else at the moment because it potentially means massive outlays next year and we also have sufficient bodies in midfield to at least compete until January. Opportunistic sounds right on MZ but we were given the green light and then we were stopped for speeding.
The biggest issue is not tying down those transfers sooner and that is on the club. However, If the 3 players have not made their intentions clear so that LFC can prepare, that is on them and you would expect a bit of loyalty because they know what the revenue would do for us in the long term. Even a 1-2 year extension helps to some extent because it at least gives LFC the opportunity to make something.

The market values have exploded simply due to the fact that clubs like Barcelona threw money at securing the best players to appease their fanbase in what can only be described as a dick waving exercise.

If City do end up being punished because of breaches, does that change the standpoint of our fanbase?

It's ok if you want to compare us to Chelsea and City but at least do it in a like for like situation. Are we dodgy as fuck - No. Do we play by the rules - Yes. Do we sell our houses back to ourselves and claim that we are now twice as better off? Would we be treated in exactly the same way as the media darlings, City are, if 115 had been levelled at us...absolutely not.

The owners aren't perfect but reading through the last 100 or so pages, you'd think they were on par with the absolute worst owners on the planet.

The entitled ones dissect the news to suit their own agenda, by omitting information that balances the argument, all because the club are (maybe overly) cautious when it comes to making HUGE investments on players. The amount you spend doesn't guarantee you anything. If anyone can argue that Caicedo, Lavia, Enzo, Antony and even Neymar are worth what they cost then id be happy to be educated. And, in all if not most of those cases, they sold their soul to the highest bidder and not necessarily the best club for their career, and not because we couldn't get it over the line. Why should every bad thing that happens be levelled at the club and the staff behind the scenes? Aren't we supposed to be supporting our club and not throwing them under the bus at every opportunity we get?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18647 on: Today at 08:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:48:06 pm
We wouldn't have sold Diaz but Gordon led us to believe he wanted to join. The club can't be blamed if he changes his mind.

It's pretty obvious Gordon would come. Don't have to be all weird about it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18648 on: Today at 08:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:45:18 pm
I think Gordon will come regardless. But it's a 100% chance if Diaz goes.

Id put it at 0 chance if Diaz doesnt leave and about 30% if he does
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18649 on: Today at 08:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:17:29 pm
NEW: It is now unlikely that Liverpool move on to alternative targets in the holding midfield department. They are being opportunistic in the market and only signing players that will definitely improve the team.

[@LewisSteele_]

Moving like a mid table team.

so tired of this "opportunistic" crap.

It is a euphemism for being reactive rather than proactive i.e. having no plan in place and hoping a solution falls miracalously into our laps, it's braindead to glorify such a non-strategy. WTF are we doing?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18650 on: Today at 08:50:02 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:46:10 pm
"Fans have been excited by the potential arrival of Antony Gordon from Newcastle but with Arne Slot wanting to use Cody Gakpo on the left and some bright pre season cameos from Ben Doak a replacement is unlikely to arrive"

The really worrying thing is I read stuff like this and have no idea whether its a genuine quote or a blag which tells you all you need to know.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18651 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:48:47 pm
It's pretty obvious Gordon would come. Don't have to be all weird about it.

This is true but there are no signs of Newcastle wanting to do a deal.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18652 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:45:18 pm
I think Gordon will come regardless. But it's a 100% chance if Diaz goes.

It isn't, he'll be harder to get out of Newcastle than Zubimendi was to get out of Sociedad (no release clause).

We might get him, and the club seemingly want to cash in on Diaz and Gomez, but you can't have any faith that we'd replace them if we did sell them. The money is no good to us if we can't/won't spend it (and adequately, no more deadline day panic buys).
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,238
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18653 on: Today at 08:50:58 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:50:08 pm
This is true but there are no signs of Newcastle wanting to do a deal.

There I agree with you. But just pointing out Eeyore trying to include Gordon to his agenda that players keep turning us down.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18654 on: Today at 08:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:17:29 pm
NEW: It is now unlikely that Liverpool move on to alternative targets in the holding midfield department. They are being opportunistic in the market and only signing players that will definitely improve the team.

[@LewisSteele_]

Moving like a mid table team.

It's like a meme at this point. The journos read like parody accounts.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18655 on: Today at 08:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:50:02 pm
The really worrying thing is I read stuff like this and have no idea whether its a genuine quote or a blag which tells you all you need to know.

Anything on Twitter is bullshit. My life has been infinitely better since I left that awful app.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18656 on: Today at 08:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:47:00 pm
Youre tying yourself in knots. You know full well the clauses in Spain arent the same as the release clauses in Germany. You also know that Doms release clause expired at the end of June and Leipzig demanded it be paid in full. Sociedad didnt demand the money from us, they demanded it from the player. You know full well this deal not landing has nothing to do with money yet still you persist. Just admit you were wrong for once and move on.

We have sold Carvalho, banked the Solanke sell on, have hawked Van Den Berg around Europe, are looking to sell Clark, would be happy to agree a deal for Doak, have put a price tag on Morton and Kelleher are open to selling Diaz. We are bringing in a new keeper presumably so we can offload Ali. We haven't offered VVD a deal but none of it is about money.  ;D ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18657 on: Today at 08:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:42:19 pm
David Lynch saying Liverpool are very much open to the idea of selling Luis Diaz and Its not quite a position where [Liverpool] are happy to get rid, but they are very much open to the idea of moving on.

What the fuck are we playing at :lmao
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18658 on: Today at 08:53:53 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 08:49:52 pm
so tired of this "opportunistic" crap.

It is a euphemism for being reactive rather than proactive i.e. having no plan in place and hoping a solution falls miracalously into our laps, it's braindead to glorify such a non-strategy. WTF are we doing?

What if opportunistic is: we have a list of players that we want, weve asked the clubs and they arent for sale, were waiting if anything changes. You can spin this however you want, but Salah was an opportunistic signing, Roma had to sell and we had no competition from within the PL. its a stupidly open-ended word but he kind of explains what he means. We only want players that will definitely improve the team, its a positive thing, but it should be being reinforced by actions, not just an excuse thrown out excusing inactivity.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18659 on: Today at 08:53:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:49:14 pm
Id put it at 0 chance if Diaz doesnt leave and about 30% if he does

This is ten percent luck, twenty percent skill.

Which reminds me, glad I decided not to waste any time watching youtube videos. Fool me once, Caicedo. Fool me twice, Zubimendi.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18660 on: Today at 08:54:16 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:51:15 pm
Anything on Twitter is bullshit. My life has been infinitely better since I left that awful app.

 Your custom title says you're a negative, miserable sod. Just how bad was your life before you came off Twitter?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18661 on: Today at 08:55:41 pm »
Following the sale of Luiz Diaz, Richard Hughes and his team strongly entertained the idea of signing Anthony Gordon as his replacement. They eventually decided, however, that the player does remind all of them a bit of Sally out of Corrie and for that reason they werent convince that he could definitely improve the team and subsequently withdrew from discussions without making a formal offer. Liverpool are unlikely to enter into discussions for any replacement forwards.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18662 on: Today at 08:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 08:51:04 pm
It's like a meme at this point. The journos read like parody accounts.

Steele writes for the Mail doesn't he?

Anyone taking their dollar is a c*nt anyway.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18663 on: Today at 08:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:52:49 pm
We have sold Carvalho, banked the Solanke sell on, have hawked Van Den Berg around Europe, are looking to sell Clark, would be happy to agree a deal for Doak, have put a price tag on Morton and Kelleher are open to selling Diaz. We are bringing in a new keeper presumably so we can offload Ali. We haven't offered VVD a deal but none of it is about money.  ;D ;D

There go those goalposts, scooped up and relocated as you lose another argument to love.

 :thumbup :wave
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18664 on: Today at 08:57:16 pm »
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Today at 08:48:26 pm
I think the contract stuff is potentially holding back large outlays.

If it transpires that we lose all 3 in their last year for nothing, they will need replacing. Knowing that they will need to be replaced will just give other teams carte blanche to hold us over a barrel and we will need the revenue to replace them.

We need to get the contract stuff sorted first so that we know what we are dealing with in 12 months time. I would be more concerned about that situation over anything else at the moment because it potentially means massive outlays next year and we also have sufficient bodies in midfield to at least compete until January. Opportunistic sounds right on MZ but we were given the green light and then we were stopped for speeding.
The biggest issue is not tying down those transfers sooner and that is on the club. However, If the 3 players have not made their intentions clear so that LFC can prepare, that is on them and you would expect a bit of loyalty because they know what the revenue would do for us in the long term. Even a 1-2 year extension helps to some extent because it at least gives LFC the opportunity to make something.

The market values have exploded simply due to the fact that clubs like Barcelona threw money at securing the best players to appease their fanbase in what can only be described as a dick waving exercise.

If City do end up being punished because of breaches, does that change the standpoint of our fanbase?

It's ok if you want to compare us to Chelsea and City but at least do it in a like for like situation. Are we dodgy as fuck - No. Do we play by the rules - Yes. Do we sell our houses back to ourselves and claim that we are now twice as better off? Would we be treated in exactly the same way as the media darlings, City are, if 115 had been levelled at us...absolutely not.

The owners aren't perfect but reading through the last 100 or so pages, you'd think they were on par with the absolute worst owners on the planet.

The entitled ones dissect the news to suit their own agenda, by omitting information that balances the argument, all because the club are (maybe overly) cautious when it comes to making HUGE investments on players. The amount you spend doesn't guarantee you anything. If anyone can argue that Caicedo, Lavia, Enzo, Antony and even Neymar are worth what they cost then id be happy to be educated. And, in all if not most of those cases, they sold their soul to the highest bidder and not necessarily the best club for their career, and not because we couldn't get it over the line. Why should every bad thing that happens be levelled at the club and the staff behind the scenes? Aren't we supposed to be supporting our club and not throwing them under the bus at every opportunity we get?
The contracts are largely covered by Thiago and Matip's released wages.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18665 on: Today at 08:57:28 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:55:52 pm
Steele writes for the Mail doesn't he?

Anyone taking their dollar is a c*nt anyway.

[EDIT] In my opinion. :)

He's Dominic King's replacement basically.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18666 on: Today at 08:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:53:53 pm
What if opportunistic is: we have a list of players that we want, weve asked the clubs and they arent for sale, were waiting if anything changes. You can spin this however you want, but Salah was an opportunistic signing, Roma had to sell and we had no competition from within the PL. its a stupidly open-ended word but he kind of explains what he means. We only want players that will definitely improve the team, its a positive thing, but it should be being reinforced by actions, not just an excuse thrown out excusing inactivity.

So Gakpo was always on our list and he would definitely improve the team. Or was it just a case of PSV having to sell and we saw an opportunity.?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18667 on: Today at 08:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:39:57 pm
Get Johnny Cardoso before Milan does please


I'm in. :)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18668 on: Today at 08:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:52:49 pm
We have sold Carvalho, banked the Solanke sell on, have hawked Van Den Berg around Europe, are looking to sell Clark, would be happy to agree a deal for Doak, have put a price tag on Morton and Kelleher are open to selling Diaz. We are bringing in a new keeper presumably so we can offload Ali. We haven't offered VVD a deal but none of it is about money.  ;D ;D

Pretty much it. There is not a lot more to say. I think you should a break Al have some sleep and start again tomorrow 👍
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18669 on: Today at 09:00:31 pm »
Quote
NEW: It is now unlikely that Liverpool move on to alternative targets in the holding midfield department. They are being opportunistic in the market and only signing players that will definitely improve the team.

[@LewisSteele_]

I feel like this - while true - was written to rile up Liverpool fans even more.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18670 on: Today at 09:00:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:48:01 pm
Can you imagine we sell Diaz and then do a big fuck off NEXT SUMMER with Gordon.

But then NEXT SUMMER rolls round and we don't play the reduced fee.

Then we wait for the NEXT SUMMER when he's available on a free and goes elsewhere  ;D

Haha! "Liverpool happy to wait in the knowledge his price will halve next summer" "Liverpool happy to wait in the knowledge he's free next summer" Arsenal sign him in 2026 as Martinelli is shit.  ;D

In all seriousness Diaz surely can't be let go unless we have a deal agreed with Newcastle for him and both feel unlikely, Newcastle will make it hugely difficult at this stage and Barca are broke.

Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:50:02 pm
The really worrying thing is I read stuff like this and have no idea whether its a genuine quote or a blag which tells you all you need to know.

 :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18671 on: Today at 09:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:44:59 pm
Why? Its unrealistic and also self defeating. Its unrealistic because you can never know for sure that a player will definitely improve the team. Transfers contain risks. Always have. Always will. And its self defeating because we know we need to improve in order to win things, and the way to do it is to sign players to make us better. Coaching and players developing can move the needle, but everyone has that. What we need to do is strengthen where were weak. Not signing anyone is a sure fire guaranteed way of not improving (beyond what will happen to us and everyone in terms of coaching etc).

We know we need to inprove to win things, we know we need to sign players to do it. So we have to sign players. Those players may not improve us, especially if we feel were taking bigger punts by moving down the list (although 2nd choices havent hurt us in the past). So theres risk. But we still have to do it. Not signing anyone because were not sure theyll definitely improve the team is cart before horse stuff.
Why?

Well see Manchester United for the last 10 years for details
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18672 on: Today at 09:02:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:01:01 pm
Why?

Well see Manchester United for the last 10 years for details

imagine how bad they'd be if they refused to sign anyone in that period??
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18673 on: Today at 09:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:17:29 pm
NEW: It is now unlikely that Liverpool move on to alternative targets in the holding midfield department. They are being opportunistic in the market and only signing players that will definitely improve the team.

[@LewisSteele_]

Moving like a mid table team.

So the tables and tables of analytic data over countless spreadsheets has not yielded a single replacement worthy of being looked at who could improve them team?

If that's the case then someone needs to be fired immediately.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18674 on: Today at 09:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:56:27 pm
There go those goalposts, scooped up and relocated as you lose another argument to love.

 :thumbup :wave

Nope I asked for a source that stated that we had the money in place for the Zubimendi deal as you stated. You shifted the posts by replying with a Lewis Steele PR spiel that clearly came from the club after the event.

Again a piece prior to the transfer breaking down that stated we had the funds in place to trigger the buyout.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18675 on: Today at 09:03:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:01:01 pm
Why?

Well see Manchester United for the last 10 years for details
But thats all the glazers fault isnt it
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18676 on: Today at 09:05:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:01:01 pm
Why?

Well see Manchester United for the last 10 years for details

Man city sign players and do pretty pretty good😉
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18677 on: Today at 09:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:58:01 pm
So Gakpo was always on our list and he would definitely improve the team. Or was it just a case of PSV having to sell and we saw an opportunity.?

Wasnt he the missing link that Lijnders mentioned 2 months before he signed? Or was he a data signing?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18678 on: Today at 09:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:02:50 pm
So the tables and tables of analytic data over countless spreadsheets has not yielded a single replacement worthy of being looked at who could improve them team?

If that's the case then someone needs to be fired immediately.

Remarkably though they can find shit loads of players to sell.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #18679 on: Today at 09:06:52 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:05:01 pm
Man city sign players and do pretty pretty good😉
So do we.
