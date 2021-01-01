I think the contract stuff is potentially holding back large outlays.



If it transpires that we lose all 3 in their last year for nothing, they will need replacing. Knowing that they will need to be replaced will just give other teams carte blanche to hold us over a barrel and we will need the revenue to replace them.



We need to get the contract stuff sorted first so that we know what we are dealing with in 12 months time. I would be more concerned about that situation over anything else at the moment because it potentially means massive outlays next year and we also have sufficient bodies in midfield to at least compete until January. Opportunistic sounds right on MZ but we were given the green light and then we were stopped for speeding.

The biggest issue is not tying down those transfers sooner and that is on the club. However, If the 3 players have not made their intentions clear so that LFC can prepare, that is on them and you would expect a bit of loyalty because they know what the revenue would do for us in the long term. Even a 1-2 year extension helps to some extent because it at least gives LFC the opportunity to make something.



The market values have exploded simply due to the fact that clubs like Barcelona threw money at securing the best players to appease their fanbase in what can only be described as a dick waving exercise.



If City do end up being punished because of breaches, does that change the standpoint of our fanbase?



It's ok if you want to compare us to Chelsea and City but at least do it in a like for like situation. Are we dodgy as fuck - No. Do we play by the rules - Yes. Do we sell our houses back to ourselves and claim that we are now twice as better off? Would we be treated in exactly the same way as the media darlings, City are, if 115 had been levelled at us...absolutely not.



The owners aren't perfect but reading through the last 100 or so pages, you'd think they were on par with the absolute worst owners on the planet.



The entitled ones dissect the news to suit their own agenda, by omitting information that balances the argument, all because the club are (maybe overly) cautious when it comes to making HUGE investments on players. The amount you spend doesn't guarantee you anything. If anyone can argue that Caicedo, Lavia, Enzo, Antony and even Neymar are worth what they cost then id be happy to be educated. And, in all if not most of those cases, they sold their soul to the highest bidder and not necessarily the best club for their career, and not because we couldn't get it over the line. Why should every bad thing that happens be levelled at the club and the staff behind the scenes? Aren't we supposed to be supporting our club and not throwing them under the bus at every opportunity we get?