Why do idiots on here keep saying is the club skint? Look up the accounts, it's available for evreyonet you dumb mofos.
You mean these ones?
Heres a summary of Liverpool FCs profit and loss over the past five years:
1. 2018-2019:
Profit: £42 million pre-tax profit.
Revenue: £533 million.
Key Points: The club had strong financial results, driven by a successful season on the pitch, including winning the UEFA Champions League. Commercial revenue also saw significant growth.
2. 2019-2020:
Loss: £46 million pre-tax loss.
Revenue: £490 million.
Key Points: The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted revenue, particularly from matchday income, as games were played behind closed doors for a significant portion of the season. Despite this, the club remained financially resilient due to strong commercial partnerships.
3. 2020-2021:
Loss: £4.8 million pre-tax loss.
Revenue: £487 million.
Key Points: Continued pandemic effects, with limited matchday revenue. However, Liverpool managed to keep losses relatively low through cost management and continued commercial growth.
4. 2021-2022:
Loss: £7.5 million pre-tax loss.
Revenue: £594 million.
Key Points: Despite record revenue, increased costs, especially in wages and matchday operations, led to a pre-tax loss. The club continued to invest heavily in infrastructure and player contracts.
5. 2022-2023:
Loss: £9 million pre-tax loss.
Revenue: £594 million.
Key Points: Although the club maintained high revenue levels, rising operational costs and a decline in media and matchday income contributed to a small pre-tax loss. However, commercial revenue reached a record high .